WTO to adjudicate on Saudi-led embargo on Qatar

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Wednesday decided it will adjudicate the dispute over the embargo that several Arab countries have imposed on Qatar.

“The Geneva-based WTO case will focus on Qatar’s complaint against the United Arab Emirates’ trade restrictions,’’ a trade official said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in June, accusing Doha of supporting and funding terrorists; a claim Qatar denies.

The quartet has not only demanded that Qatar cut its links with terrorists, but that it also downgrade ties with Iran, the main regional rival of Saudi Arabia.

The UAE had tried to block a judicial process at the WTO, arguing that its steps against Qatar were legal under WTO rules because they are based on national security considerations.

(dpa/NAN)