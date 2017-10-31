Egypt supports Bahrain’s decision to boycott Gulf summits attended by Qatar

Related News

Egypt on Tuesday supported Bahrain’s decision to boycott all Gulf summits that Qatar would take part in.

“Egypt totally understands the stand of Hamad Al-Khalifa, king of Bahrain not to take part in the meetings or summits of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in which Qatar will participate,” spokesperson of the foreign ministry, Ahmad Zeid said.

Bahrain’s foreign minister on Monday suggested suspending Qatar’s GCC membership until it accepts the demands of the Arab countries boycotting Doha.

“Bahrain decision is a matter of sovereignty to face the damages that harmed it due to the negative Qatari policies in the past years.

“Egypt also underscored solidarity with Bahrain in all the decisions it has taken to preserve security and stability of its people,” Zeid said.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt on June 5 severed ties with Qatar over accusations of supporting extremism and being too close to Shiite rival Iran, charges Doha has denied.

(Xinhua/NAN)