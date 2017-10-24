UAE blocks Qatar request for WTO ruling on economic boycott

Related News

The United Arab Emirates on Monday blocked a request at a World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting from Qatar, which had asked the trade body to rule on the economic boycott imposed on the nation by other Arab countries including the UAE.

“The UAE said a formal WTO dispute settlement process was not in order.

“For the reason that its actions against Qatar were based on national security considerations and therefore in line with international trade rules,’’ a Geneva trade official said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and transportation ties with Qatar in June, accusing Doha of supporting and funding terrorists.

The quartet has not only demanded that Qatar cut its links with terrorists, but that it also downgrade ties with Iran, a regional rival of Saudi Arabia.

Qatar has denied any links with terrorists and complained that these moves amount to coercive measures to isolate its economy.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt backed the UAE at the WTO meeting.

The U.S, an ally of Saudi Arabia and a long-standing enemy of Iran, also sided with the quartet, arguing that the WTO should not rule on national security issues.

Report says Qatar can now ask other WTO countries to mediate, and it can make a new request for a ruling at a future WTO dispute settlement meeting.

(dpa/NAN)