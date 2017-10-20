Suicide bomber kills 30 in Kabul mosque

Suicide-bomb-attack-on-Kabul-Shiitie-mosque
Suicide bomb attack on Kabul Shiite mosque. [Photo credit: NAN]

A suicide bomber killed at least 30 people inside a Shi‘ite mosque in Kabul on Friday, a security official said.

He said that was the latest in a string of violent attacks on the country’s Shi‘ite minority.

The attack occurred at Imam Zaman mosque in the western Dasht-e-Barchi part of Kabul, as Shi‘ite worshippers gathered for prayers.

A senior security official said that the exact number of casualties was unknown but that “security forces at the scene had removed at least 30 bodies.”

According to a UN report, the Afghanistan’s Shi‘ite population has been heavily hit this year, with at least 84 people killed and 194 wounded in attacks on their mosques and religious ceremonies.

Among those were at least two attacks on mosques in Kabul in August and September.

(Reuters/NAN)

