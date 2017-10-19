Iran vows to accelerate missile programme despite pressure

Iran on Map. [Photo credit: Operation World]
Iran on Map. [Photo credit: Operation World]

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, IRGC, on Thursday announced that it would press on with plans to boost its regional clout and boost Iran’s missile power, a local media report said.

In a statement, the IRGC said that the U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent aggressive remarks against Iran’s defence programme and his plan to impose sanctions on the IRGC were an indication of their anger at the IRGC’s effective role in the region.

“It shows that the U.S. and Israel have failed to carry out their evil schemes to redraw regional borders and undermine Muslim nations.

“The IRGC will keep trying to enhance its regional influence and boost Iran’s missile capabilities with more acceleration,” the statement added.

Recently, Mr. Trump revealed his strategy on Iran, saying that his administration would impose tough sanctions on the IRGC.

He also accused Iran of “proliferation of missiles and weapons that threaten its neighbours, global trade and freedom of navigation.”

(Xinhua/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.