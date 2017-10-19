Iran vows to accelerate missile programme despite pressure

Related News

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, IRGC, on Thursday announced that it would press on with plans to boost its regional clout and boost Iran’s missile power, a local media report said.

In a statement, the IRGC said that the U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent aggressive remarks against Iran’s defence programme and his plan to impose sanctions on the IRGC were an indication of their anger at the IRGC’s effective role in the region.

“It shows that the U.S. and Israel have failed to carry out their evil schemes to redraw regional borders and undermine Muslim nations.

“The IRGC will keep trying to enhance its regional influence and boost Iran’s missile capabilities with more acceleration,” the statement added.

Recently, Mr. Trump revealed his strategy on Iran, saying that his administration would impose tough sanctions on the IRGC.

He also accused Iran of “proliferation of missiles and weapons that threaten its neighbours, global trade and freedom of navigation.”

(Xinhua/NAN)