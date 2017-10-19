Eight EU states want Israel to pay compensation for demolished Palestinian schools

Related News

Eight EU member states will demand compensation after two schools designed for Palestinian children that they funded were demolished by Israel.

Palestinian ambassador to the European Union and Belgium, Abdel-Rahim al-Farra, made this known on Thursday.

Mr. Al-Farr said the member states which were not named, prepared a memorandum demanding payment for Israel’s demolition of two schools in the West Bank in August 2016.

Belgium said in August that they would demand compensation for the structures and for solar panels, which supplied electricity to a separate school and were seized by the Israeli army.

According to Israeli daily, Haaretz, France, Spain, Sweden, Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland and Denmark are following suit.

Israel said that the structures were built without the required permits.

The Israeli and Belgian foreign ministers declined to comment on the initiative.

(dpa/NAN)