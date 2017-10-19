Eight EU states want Israel to pay compensation for demolished Palestinian schools

Palestine on map
Palestine on map

Eight EU member states will demand compensation after two schools designed for Palestinian children that they funded were demolished by Israel.

Palestinian ambassador to the European Union and Belgium, Abdel-Rahim al-Farra, made this known on Thursday.

Mr. Al-Farr said the member states which were not named, prepared a memorandum demanding payment for Israel’s demolition of two schools in the West Bank in August 2016.

Belgium said in August that they would demand compensation for the structures and for solar panels, which supplied electricity to a separate school and were seized by the Israeli army.

According to Israeli daily, Haaretz, France, Spain, Sweden, Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland and Denmark are following suit.

Israel said that the structures were built without the required permits.

The Israeli and Belgian foreign ministers declined to comment on the initiative.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.