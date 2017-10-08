Three German tourists killed, 11 injured in Turkey bus accident

Related News

Three German tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a bus accident in Antalya, on Turkey’s southern Mediterranean coast, the DHA news agency reported.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed Sunday that the victims were members of a tour group from Germany.

It said that representatives of the German consulates general in Izmir and Antalya had visited the injured in hospital.

The accident took place on Saturday when the driver of the minibus carrying the tour group from the airport lost control of the vehicle in rainy weather and crashed against a palm tree on a traffic divider.

They were heading for the tourist town of Manavgat. Among the injured was a one-year-old child.

The driver of the bus was arrested, according to Hurriyet newspaper.

(dpa/NAN)