14,000 migrants return to home country from Greece in 2017 – Police

Migrant boat used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: CBC]
Migrant boat used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: CBC]

Some 14,000 migrants returned to their home countries from Greece since the beginning of 2017, abandoning hopes of legal passage and asylum in wealthier parts of Europe.

According to Greek police figures released on Thursday, in September alone 1,598 people returned with assistance from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The returnees were mostly Albanians, Afghans, Pakistanis, Iraqis, Georgians and citizens of northern African countries.

Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants were stranded in Greece after Balkan countries closed their borders to them in April 2016.

Before that, more than one million people had reached Western Europe from Turkey, across Greece, Macedonia, Serbia, Hungary or Croatia and Slovenia.

The returnees travel back under protection and receive between 500 euros and 1,500 euros (590-1,760 dollars) in IOM assistance.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.