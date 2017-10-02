PHOTO NEWS: Images of the Sunday night Mandalay Bay massacre

A screenshot of a video recorded by an eyewitness during the concert, while singer Jason Aldean performed on stage shortly before the gun fire according to America’s Daily Mirror. [Photo Credit: Daily Mirror]
Cutline: Others running, still in the chaotic atmosphere. [Photo credit: New York Times, NYT]
Cutline: The chaos continues as victims run to shelter, some falling prey to the sporadic gunshots. [Photo by David Becker/Getty Images]
Cutline: Gorry image of people feared dead at the scene of the incident. {Photo credit: New York Times, NYT]
Cutline: The image shows a wounded victim being assisted by others around. [Photo credit: New York Times, NYT New York Times]
Cutline: some of the victims in a safe place within the environment. [Photo credit: New York Times, NYT]
Cutline: Image showing professional rescue team at work at the scene.[ Photo Credit: Salt Lake Tribune]
Cutline: A general view of the scene of the incident. [Photo credit: New York Times, NYT New York Times]

