Former Thailand Prime Minister sentenced to prison

Former Prime Minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, [Photo credit: PressTV]
Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Ms. Shinawatra was found guilty of negligence by the Supreme Court in a rice subsidy case.

The former prime minister who was ousted from office in 2014 was sentenced in absentia as she has fled the country and is believed to in Dubai.

“The court found that the defendant is guilty as charged…the court has sentenced her to five years in prison and the court also unanimously agreed that the sentence will not be suspended,” the judge who read the lead judgment of the nine-member Supreme Court panel is quoted as saying by AlJazeera.

