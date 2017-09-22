Syrian opposition activist, daughter murdered in Istanbul

Syria

A Syrian opposition activist and her daughter were found stabbed to death in their Istanbul home, a local media reported on Friday.

The local media cited police report as saying the bodies of Orouba Barakat, 60, and her daughter Halla, 22, were discovered on Thursday in their apartment in Istanbul’s Uskudar district.

Ms. Barakat was a former member of the opposition Syrian National Council and she was known for her support to uprisings against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

However, she was also critical of opposition groups.

The local media also reported that Ms. Barakat had interviewed Syrian opposition members who were allegedly tortured in prisons run by the Syrian government.

It said her daughter was a journalist with Orient News, a Syrian opposition broadcaster.

In a Facebook post, her sister, Shaza Barakat, accused the Syrian government of being behind the murder.

The local media further said that Ms. Barakat lived in Britain and then the United Arab Emirates before moving to Istanbul.

(dpa/NAN)



