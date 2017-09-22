Israeli jets hit Hezbollah arms depots in Damascus, monitor says

Four Civilians Killed by US Airstrikes in Syria's Deir Ezzor
Four Civilians Killed by US Airstrikes in Syria's Deir Ezzor

Israeli warplanes struck arms depots belonging to the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement near the Damascus Airport, a Monitoring Group said on Friday.

The rocket strikes overnight caused damage to the sites and sparked a fire, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added.

Sounds of explosions were heard in and around Damascus, the watchdog said.

There has been no official comment in Damascus and the Israeli army declined to provide a statement.

Earlier this month, an Israeli airstrike hit a military facility in the central province of Hama, killing two Syrian soldiers, the Syrian army said at the time.

Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has received weaponry supplies from Iran in commercial and military planes via the Damascus airport, Syrian opposition activists have claimed.

Israel and Hezbollah went to war in 2006.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.