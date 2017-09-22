Israeli jets hit Hezbollah arms depots in Damascus, monitor says

Related News

Israeli warplanes struck arms depots belonging to the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement near the Damascus Airport, a Monitoring Group said on Friday.

The rocket strikes overnight caused damage to the sites and sparked a fire, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added.

Sounds of explosions were heard in and around Damascus, the watchdog said.

There has been no official comment in Damascus and the Israeli army declined to provide a statement.

Earlier this month, an Israeli airstrike hit a military facility in the central province of Hama, killing two Syrian soldiers, the Syrian army said at the time.

Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has received weaponry supplies from Iran in commercial and military planes via the Damascus airport, Syrian opposition activists have claimed.

Israel and Hezbollah went to war in 2006.

(dpa/NAN)