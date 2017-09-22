Leopard attacks zookeeper in Eastern Germany

A zookeeper in Eastern Germany was attacked and injured by a leopard, officials in the city of Chemnitz said on Friday.

The officials said the zookeeper had to undergo surgery on Friday.

The zookeeper, with 29 years experience in wild cats care, suffered injuries on the face after the female leopard attacked him, the officials added.

The zoo in Chemnitz is investigating what led to the incident, which was not witnessed by anyone except the zookeeper himself.

It is unclear whether the animal would be put down as a result.

(dpa/NAN)

