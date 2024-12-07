Founder’s Day at the American University of Nigeria Yola is a special and momentous occasion, a day set aside by the University Community to celebrate the vision and extraordinary life dedicated to the cause of education and human development by one of Africa’s most influential personalities of this century, Atiku Abubakar. This year, the keynote speaker was former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Mr Obi’s speech dwelt extensively on leadership and the contemporary societal values that define it. He challenged students and young people in the hall to rethink their evaluation of the qualities and parameters of leadership in Nigeria because as a nation we are punching below pars; he urged them to discard the dysfunctional primordial lenses of ethnicity and religion, and embrace contemporary parameters that emphasize integrity, compassion, and measurable performance indices in key developmental sectors like healthcare, education and community prosperity.

Mr Obi would get an opportunity for a practical demonstration of his bright ideas. The management of the Atiku Institute for Development (AUN-AID) invited him to participate in the Feed and Read programme, where student volunteers teach out-of-school boys and girls basic literacy and numeracy subjects, including civic education and personal hygiene, in addition to meeting their nutritional needs with a daily meal.

Peter Obi did not disappoint, as he taught a class of Almajiri boys the English alphabet, and to his amazement, the boys followed through flawlessly. He would later serve them their daily meal and mingled with them with effortless ease. Although Peter Obi did not publicly announce any material assistance to the awe-struck pupils for their sustenance and sustainability of the Feed and Read programme, they found him charismatic and enthusiastically joined in photo sessions with him. Perhaps, his donation is still coming, the boys and their volunteer teachers thought aloud.

The Feed and Read programme is a flagship community development initiative of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in alignment with the mission of the university as an agent of community development. The Feed and Read programme is AUN’s coordinated effort to reduce Nigeria’s out-of-school population and tackle low school enrollment in Adamawa state and the northeast region. It is creating a positive impact in the community.

Peter Obi’s speech at AUN last weekend reinforced a familiar theme, establishing the linkages between leadership, community impact, and service learning. The American University of Nigeria, Africa’s premier development university, focuses on instilling a culture of community service learning in its students, a core value that distinguishes them from other Nigerian university graduates and equips them to thrive in the global community. All students, irrespective of discipline, are required to participate in community development activities. They plant trees in the community, fix dilapidated facilities in public schools and health centers, and tutor kids in neighborhood schools. Many had written Apps in local languages to ease the literacy transition. Embracing the service learning culture is the most important value students earn from AUN.

By providing an American-style liberal arts curriculum that spans across disciplines, AUN not only fosters strong bonds with local communities, but also enriches students with a deep understanding of problems, thereby motivating them to become solution providers in fields such as software engineering, business and entrepreneurship, public health, law, natural and environmental sciences, engineering, or petroleum chemistry.

And this is a commitment for which AUN has gained global recognition. The Times Higher Education (THE) in London presented perhaps the perfect 20th year anniversary gift. This year THE ranked 129 universities from 22 countries “using a methodology that has been developed specifically to assess the impact of universities in addressing some of the toughest challenges faced in the region.”

In a letter to the President of AUN, Professor DeWayne Frazier, THE wrote: “Congratulations on a commendable performance by the American University of Nigeria (AUN) at the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings (2024). Your emergence as the 12th-ranked institution in Sub-Saharan Africa and, by extension, the 1st-ranked in Nigeria, is proof of your focus on Africa’s development”.

AUN celebrated its emergence as the Number One in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) university ranking as justifiable, coinciding with the celebration of its 20 years of establishment on the joyous occasion of the Founders 78th birthday and 16th occasion of the Founders Day.

President Frazier aptly echoed the sentiments of the university community in a statement: “We are ecstatic that Times Higher Education has recognized our work in the Northeast of Nigeria as one of the most impactful in the entire African continent. Being the top-ranked university in all of Nigeria is a testament to our dear Founder’s vision for AUN to be a catalyst for positive change in the region. The key areas in this ranking focus on what AUN does as well as anyone in the world, especially our student engagement. As an American university, AUN is dedicated to fostering these values in our students, empowering them to become global change makers”.

President Frazier further underscored the inevitability of challenges in society, especially in emerging democracies around the world. “One cannot control this, but we can control how we react and how we are proactive in making sure we learn from the lessons of the past.”

The mission of a development university like AUN is both crucial and transformative. By immersing students in real-world challenges, it ensures that their education is not just theoretical but deeply practical and impactful. The dual focus on academic excellence and community engagement can lead to innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of the region. It’s an approach that can foster a generation of leaders equipped to tackle issues such as poverty, education, health, and economic development with a nuanced understanding. The task may be daunting, but it’s also inspiring. This type of institution can have a major impact on students and the community.

Gwaha Madwate, an alum and former Mandela Rhodes and MasterCard Foundation scholar who is currently completing his doctorate degree studies on scholarship at a South African university, confirms that this strength and depth in service learning is the primary reason many AUN graduates have a higher success rate in gaining scholarships to study in some of the most prestigious universities abroad. The fact that several AUN graduates are studying top graduate schools abroad further validates this statement.

People familiar with the successes of the United States land-grant universities model and the role institutions like Cornell University, Pennsylvania State University, and Rutgers University, among others, played as “extension agents” in fostering research foundations for America’s development.

Atiku Abubakar’s vision in establishing the American University of Nigeria in Nigeria is to leverage the experiences and successes of these renowned institutions to engender growth and innovation in agriculture and industry in Nigeria in general and the northeast region in particular. It makes sense that while the core idea remains the same—sharing knowledge to improve community livelihoods—the methods and focus must adapt to the 21st century’s unique challenges and opportunities. In today’s context, this might involve integrating modern technology, considering sustainability, and addressing the socio-economic nuances specific to Nigeria. It sounds like a motivational ideology to attempt to bridge the proven development strategies of Great America with Nigeria’s potential. That is precisely the mission of the American University of Nigeria (AUN).

