Around 191 people are feared to have died after an overloaded wooden boat capsized in Gbajibo, Niger State on the night of Nigeria’s Independence Day — 1 October. However, the deaths could have been prevented had the Nigerian government enforced safety measures in its inland waterways or heeded warnings in a report published by PREMIUM TIMES six months earlier.

Following global reports of the accident, the Senate observed a minute’s silence for the victims, a symbolic ritual frequently performed by lawmakers whenever tragedy strikes. For Nigerian lawmakers, it is a routine performed multiple times a day.

A minute’s silence will not prevent future occurrences, but evidence shows that life jackets can significantly reduce deaths on the water.

The 2022 Recreational Boating Statistics report, published by the United States Coast Guard (USCG), shows that, of the 636 deaths from boat accidents in the US in 2022 where the cause of death was known, 75 per cent of the victims drowned. Where life jacket use or non-use was known, 85 per cent of those drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.

In April, PREMIUM TIMES published an investigation into the perilous nature of Nigerian waterways and the looming danger if urgent safety measures were not taken by the federal and state governments. The investigation, which covered dozens of communities around the River Niger, highlighted overcrowded, rickety boats speeding across the waterways.

The report found widespread use of dilapidated boats, dangerous night-time travel, a lack of safety gear, overcrowding, and weak enforcement of regulations. It also recommended measures to minimise the impact of accidents, including the use of life jackets and emergency responses.

Six months after the report, there appears to be no real change in how people travel by water in the region. Safety upgrades remain absent, and systemic failures continue to plague the inland waterway sector. These failures include regulatory shortcomings, operational issues, and a disregard for safety rules.

45 lifeless bodies pulled out of rivers in Zamfara

On 14 September, 41 people, mostly farmers, died when a boat capsized at the Mashayar Dantauri riverbank in the Gummi town of Zamfara State.

The same week, another boat capsized in a river in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. At least four people reportedly died in that accident.

According to reports, the boat was carrying 50 people, far above its capacity, when it capsized.

15 drowned in Yola, 2 in Bauchi

On 9 September 2024, 15 people died when a boat carrying 23 passengers capsized in Njuwa Lake in Yola South Local Government of Adamawa State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the boat capsised due to a windstorm.

Earlier, on 4 September, a canoe travelling between Mayo-Ine and Mayo Balewa in Bauchi State capsised, killing two passengers.

Kano boat mishap: 5 confirmed dead, 5 missing

In Kano, officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the deaths of five people who drowned after a watercraft carrying 22 passengers capsized in the Baban Kogi River within the Kauran Mata community in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The accident reportedly happened on 21 August 2024, with most passengers being farmers.

In May, two students of Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Makoda, drowned in the Thomas Dam in Kano while trying to cross the dam in a boat. A third colleague was rescued.

20 rescued, 3 drowned in Lagos boat mishap

In October, about 32 people were reportedly onboard when two boats collided in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State

Twenty people were later rescued, while three bodies were pulled from the water. The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) later announced the arrest of the manager of the “Only God Marine” ferry, one of the boats involved in the accident, for negligence.

191 die at Gbajibo, latest in River Niger tragedies

285 wedding guests boarded a ferry with a 200-person capacity to return home after a wedding in Niger State. According to media reports, the boat capsized, and so far, only 91 people have been recovered from the tragic accident.

According to the Kwara State House of Assembly, 191 people died in that accident. Perhaps this tragedy could have been avoided if some of the recommendations from the PREMIUM TIMES report had been taken seriously.

In June 2023, over 100 people died in Kwara State under similar circumstances, with the tragedy blamed on overcrowding and poorly maintained boats.

Taking action a little too late

Tragic events in Nigeria are often treated with symbolic gestures, such as the minute’s silence already offered by the Senate and House of Representatives. Such gestures are followed by donations and the deployment of relief materials to the victims through the National Emergency Management Agency and state emergency management agencies.

In the Gbajibo tragedy, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, donated N100 million to the victims. Perhaps, if the state government had invested the N100 million in procuring life jackets, the tragedy might have been averted.

During his visit to the Kaiama community, the governor emphasised the need for safety measures, including the mandatory use of life jackets. However, these riverine communities are mostly made up of poor farmers. PREMIUM TIMES had previously recommended the use of safety equipment and called for government intervention.

Following the June 2023 tragedy, the governor promised to provide new boats to replace some of the rickety ones used in these communities. This pledge was only fulfilled in June 2024, a year after the promise was made.

The governor donated 10 boats to the communities – a far cry from what is needed.

Safety on waterways

NIWA is the agency responsible for the safety of major rivers and other inland waterways in Nigeria. Some of the regulations include: trips should be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily; boat operators must not exceed the vessel’s capacity; operators should avoid using old and rickety boats, defined as those in use for more than five years; boat operators must refrain from consuming alcohol or drugs before and during boat rides; and passengers must wear life jackets before boarding a boat.

Other guidelines include: all boats and boat operators must be registered with NIWA; operators should regularly check weather conditions to ensure safe sailing; before setting sail, boat operators are required to share safety knowledge with passengers; and operators must carry hand paddles, crucial in the event of engine failure.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that across major rivers in the country, safety compliance is non-existent, while NIWA appears to be overwhelmed in terms of monitoring waterways for adherence to safety measures.

A check of the 2024 budget shows no budget line for safety. However, N100 million was allocated for the establishment and equipping of search and rescue stations at 15 NIWA facilities.

Some states have been able to complement the activities of NIWA. For instance, the Lagos State government has invested heavily in water safety through the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger State and across the country and devise strategies to address the trend.

Actions are needed to stop the accidents and save lives on the waterways.

