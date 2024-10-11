In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ Bakare Majeed, the CEO of Davidorlah Pineapple Farms, speaks on the $27.08 billion global pineapple market, Nigerian government policies on genetically modified organisms (GMOs), his plan to train 50,000 young people in pineapple farming, and other issues in the agricultural sector.

Excerpts:

PT: When Nigerians talk about cash crop farming, it’s mostly about cocoa, rubber, cashew, cotton and the rest. But you seem to focus on pineapples. Why is that?

Alabi: In 2020, Thailand exported 290,524 metric tonnes of canned pineapples valued at about $345 million, despite COVID-19 and global restrictions. This is a market Nigeria needs to tap into. We are currently ranked eighth globally in terms of production. However, our output is not enough for local consumption, let alone exporting. We need to utilise our capacity more effectively so that we can earn significant revenue through exports. My firm is taking bold steps in getting more young people into the sector by training 50,000 young individuals over time in the best practices of pineapple farming.

PT: Let’s talk about exports. What is your capacity for exporting?

Alabi: The main problem with Nigeria is that we have not been able to meet local demand for pineapples, let alone export them. Global key players include Thailand, the Philippines, Costa Rica, and others. But believe me, Nigeria has better pineapples in terms of taste. You can try their pineapples and compare them with ours, you’ll notice the difference. Nigeria is yet to fully realise its potential in pineapple farming.

PT: While the plan to train 50,000 seems laudable, some might say it’s a drop in the ocean considering the unemployment situation in the country.

Alabi: Achieving the target of 50,000 pineapple farmers in Nigeria…..these 50,000 hectares will generate over 10,000 agronomists, 10,000 farm extension officers, and 10,000 farm managers. If you study agriculture at university, there is an opportunity for you. Not the scenario where you study agriculture and end up in a bank counting money at the counter. You are not even fulfilling your calling. We have many people who studied agriculture or agricultural economics, but they are doing something else. Some have even “japa”. We have the land suitable for this. So, the potential is enormous.

PT: You mentioned training 50,000 people. What happens after the training? Are you providing them with funds?

Alabi: If you train people and then give them money, that money may not be put to proper use. We have seen cash being distributed in Nigeria, but in the end, nothing comes of it. Calculate some of the recent amounts given out. But if you select real farmers—not ‘internet farmers’—and give them the funds and let them sign agreements on what they will achieve within 12 months. As private sector players, we have done this and delivered. Most of the time, the government distributes money, but in the end, there’s no result. What Davidorlah wants to do….these are not free funds for people to treat as ‘national cakes’. For the youths we plan to train, they will work and earn remuneration. At the end, they will receive certain amounts. The idea is to train and empower them. It is a continuous process, not free money.

PT: Are you satisfied with the government’s support in the agricultural sector, particularly federal support?

Alabi: I won’t point fingers at anyone. My focus is on what we know how to do, which is making Nigeria a leading exporter of pineapples. This will add a lot of value. We won’t stop until that vision is achieved. Let us work together. Many countries are looking to partner with us to achieve this vision.

PT: The fruit sector is one where GMOs are a prominent issue. Is your firm producing GMO products?

Alabi: I am against anything related to GMOs because many health issues arise from what we unknowingly consume. Whatever you eat is what you become. If you eat more GMO products, your health will deteriorate without you realising it. In my organisation, we specialise in pineapples, and they are 100 per cent organic. People’s health is very important. Companies test fruits for sugar content and edibility. If a product doesn’t meet the standards, it will be rejected. Many farmers have their pineapples rejected by companies because they don’t follow good agricultural practices. These are the things we want to instil in the people we work with. We want them to understand that what we produce is not just for the Nigerian market but for the international market. That’s our goal. If we can’t meet that standard, why are we in business?

PT: Recently, lawmakers proposed banning GMO products. Do you support this?

Alabi: We are open to collaborating with the government and providing any advice they might require. In fact, GMOs are not good at all. Farmers often have their pineapples rejected, leaving them wondering why. Some bring their pineapples from Edo State to Lagos, and companies reject them, saying, ‘After our analysis, your fruit does not meet the required specifications’. Why not do the right thing from the start? Yes, you can apply certain techniques to pineapples to get a better yield, but it’s not healthy. If you’re only concerned about the money, you risk people’s health. Money is important, but what’s the point if it comes at the expense of people’s health? We want to encourage as many people as possible to adopt the right practices, not just in pineapples but in other agricultural products like yams, potatoes, peppers, and tomatoes. Let’s do things the right way because whatever you eat is what you become. Internationally, there’s a growing demand for organic fruits and produce.

PT: Let’s talk about a major issue in the sector – roads. How are farmers coping?

Alabi: In my case, my farm is located along the road. We have insurance called ‘goods in transit’. As the produce is transported, it’s already insured. You can’t wait for the government to fix all the roads before you farm. Even the roads in the cities haven’t been fully repaired, let alone the ones leading to farms. In our capacity, we do a lot to ensure that the roads are motorable. Because you’re dealing with perishable goods, if they don’t reach their destination on time, they’ll spoil before your eyes.

PT: Let’s talk about the prices of agricultural products. Will opening the borders help address food inflation?

Alabi: There are two sides to this question. Why is it good? It’s a short-term measure that should not be prolonged. If prolonged, it doesn’t solve any problems. Opening the borders to lower the prices of goods is beneficial in the short term. But what’s the plan moving forward? If we only focus on the present, what’s the long-term strategy? The danger of keeping the borders open for too long is that the nation won’t produce anything. Anything you import, you are also importing poverty. If this continues, poverty will persist. If the government’s aim is to import food items to lower prices within one or two months and then follow this by encouraging farmers, releasing funds, and engaging the right people to achieve long-term goals, that’s fine. But if these measures aren’t implemented, and we rely on imports, it’s like sending money out of the country. And we’re not sending naira; we are sending dollars. Our currency is already under enough strain. Extending this policy beyond six months isn’t advisable in my opinion.

PT: Perhaps climate change and insecurity are the main issues hindering the realisation of Nigeria’s agricultural capacity. For example, farmers complain about cows eating their crops.

Alabi: As for cows, pineapples are a fruit they cannot eat—it’s practically impossible. Secondly, pineapples grow in terrains that are unsuitable for cows. Regarding climate change, if there’s too much sun, you need to water the farms using boreholes. If there’s rain, you must use other established techniques. But overall, pineapples are a resilient crop.

