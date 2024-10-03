Sometime in March 2023, shortly after the Nigerian presidential election, a certain narrative went viral on multiple social media platforms. It was alleged that the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was hacked by a Russian boy, who revealed that the electoral body had altered the presidential election results to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, to the detriment of Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate.

The narrative claimed that Mr Obi was the actual winner. This accusation surfaced when INEC was already facing criticism for alleged bias. However, the narrative was false, and all the references traced it to “The Igbo Times Magazine” — a website notorious for spreading anti-democratic narratives and pro-Biafra stories laced with disinformation.

Igbo Times Magazine became notorious for spreading disinformation ahead of the 2023 Nigerian elections, to the point where the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council had to issue a disclaimer about the website. One false claim spread by the website alleged that the then “presidential candidate Tinubu announces suspension of all courts in Nigeria, citing fear of disqualification and an alleged suppression of the Igbos.” Another false report claimed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo had flown in a Russia-based lawyer to “reclaim the mandate of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi at the election tribunal.” It further alleged that Mr Obasanjo sympathised with IPOB.

In yet another fabricated narrative, Igbo Times Magazine falsely reported that Russia was planning to arrest Atiku Abubakar for fraud committed in the Russian Federation. The report also praised Russia’s supposed strength and its alleged support for Peter Obi. By the end of the 2023 election cycle, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and DUBAWA listed the Igbo Times Magazine as one of the prominent “news websites” that played an active role in spreading anti-democratic disinformation.

Rejoice Taddy, a fact-checking fellow with DUBAWA, said she has been monitoring The Igbo Times Magazine for some time and has noticed its constant spread of disinformation, promoting anti-democratic and pro-Biafra narratives. The latter refers to a demand for the actualisation of Biafra, the self-proclaimed state founded in 1967 and dissolved in 1970 after its soldiers were defeated by Nigerian forces. The call for an independent Biafra is now being championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“I’ve written a lot about the website, and even before I joined DUBAWA as a fellow, I kept seeing misinformation linked to it,” Ms Taddy said.

However, despite concerns about the website, the person behind it has remained anonymous.

Who is behind the website?

The website “igbotimesmagazine.online” seems to be inactive. On the first click, users encounter an unusual interface (see Fig. 2 below) that reveals little.

However, when the backend of the website was examined using Backlinkwatch, a tool that reveals website details, multiple stories were found to have been published, including the claim that a Russian boy hacked INEC’s website.

To track the person behind the publication, the link to the article (Russian Boy) was copied from Backlink and analysed using CrowdTangle to download the CSV data that further determined who shared the article the most on Facebook. When analysed on the InVid Advance data analysis tool, results revealed two main sources: the “Mecano Dynasty” and, unsurprisingly, a page named “IgboTimesMagazine, meaning these pages on Facebook were the ones majorly sharing materials published on the website.

The first instinct was to examine the Igbotimesmagazine Facebook page, which was created in 2021 with the initial parody name “Pete Edochie” (after the veteran Nollywood actor), and since then renamed multiple times, twice as “KingEjiblinks” and twice as “igbotimesmagazine.”

The Facebook page also referenced another website, “igbotimesmagazine.monster,” but like the main website, it was inaccessible.

However, using Wayback Machine, a tool that archives websites, we traced the site’s history to April 2023, when it was still operational. On the “Contact Us” page, the name “Ejiblinks” — one of the Facebook page’s previous names – was listed, along with an email address, “Ejiblinks11111@gmail.com,” and two phone numbers. In the “Follow Us” section, the website’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook handles were displayed. Not surprisingly, the Facebook link also led back to the page initially named “Pete Edochie” before being renamed to “IgboTimesMagazine.”

++++Fig8: The Igbotimesmagazine Facebook link, still shows “actoredochie” as the name of the page. Recall it was the first name of the Facebook page when it was first created before it was changed.

Who is KingEjiblinks?

Ejiblinks’ real name is Ofoegbu Ejike, a self-proclaimed social media influencer. He is the publisher of IgboTimesMagazine and other publications like “Ejiblinks.xyz.” We confirmed this through his TikTok account, where he prominently features IgboTimesMagazine in the description and, in one post, revealed his real name while announcing his birthday.

The TikTok account is also riddled with screenshots of posts from the IgboTimesMagazine Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages.

On Facebook, Mr Ofoegbu also openly displays the insignia of IgboTimesMagazine on his profile.

On X, the IgboTimesMagazine handle was recently renamed “Elon Revee Musk” (@Elonreevee_musk), as confirmed by Wayback Machine.

This account shares a header image with another account, “Ejike Ofoegbu Experience” (@Ejike_ofoegbu).

Mr Ofoegbu, like his blog, has repeatedly spread disinformation on social media. In one instance, TheCable debunked a claim he made using a cloned account of the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed.

On Facebook, Mr Ofoegbu has developed a reputation for creating multiple pages to disseminate misleading narratives. On one occasion, a Facebook user publicly called him out for spreading false information on the platform.

In March 2024, the website claimed that a 17-year-old boy from Enugu State had created a “Hydro Metallic Bomb,” supposedly more powerful than the Russian MG4 missile and capable of destroying seven armoured tanks. Yet the narrative was entirely false.

Disinformation experts worried

Chioma Eruke, a disinformation expert, explained that IgboTimesMagazine has been elusive over the years, making it difficult to track its operations. She noted that the website’s URLs frequently change, and its presence is more prominent on Facebook than on X.

“IgboTimes is simply a propaganda website for the promotion of Biafra,” she said.

Ms Eruke, who has been dealing with pro-Biafra disinformation, explained that the spread of disinformation, such as the narratives pushed by Igbo Times Magazine, goes beyond online chatter.

“These falsehoods have real-world consequences, particularly in politically charged environments like Nigeria. In the aftermath of the 2023 presidential elections, misleading claims about election fraud and altered results amplified existing tensions, leading to distrust in the electoral process and fueling unrest in various communities,” she said.

Ms Eruke noted that publications by the Igbo Times Magazine create a dangerous divide between ethnic groups, which can exacerbate feelings of disenfranchisement among communities while undermining national unity.

Ms Taddy recommends that platforms spreading hateful and anti-democratic narratives, like Igbo Times Magazine, must be mitigated on social media spaces. She warned that such platforms could incite chaos and crises in the country if left unchecked.

When Mr Ofoegbu was contacted via the numbers listed on his website and asked if he was the publisher of IgboTimesMagazine, he replied, “Yes, I am. How can I help you?” However, when told about the findings and asked to make comments, he abruptly ended the call. Further attempts to reach him so far have been unsuccessful.

Has Igbotimes Magazine Infringed the law?

Many websites, like the Igbo Times Magazine and its publishers, operate in Nigeria without consequences. Despite the existence of laws that could curtail their operation, enforcement has been elusive.

A lawyer, Mohammed Saminu, explains that Igbo Times Magazine could be charged with sedition under Nigerian law. Sedition refers to actions or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of the state. For example, the magazine’s article during the 2023 elections falsely claimed that INEC’s portal had been hacked and warned citizens not to vote, a clear attempt to incite fear and disobedience. In another instance, during the military coup in Niger, IgboTimesMagazine published articles praising the coup leaders while encouraging similar actions in Nigeria.

“Such content is a textbook case of sedition, as it undermines the authority of the state by sowing distrust in the electoral system and potentially inciting public disorder. In the case of IgboTimesMagazine, the website is guilty of sections B, C, and D. Their publications not only spread disinformation but actively sought to incite rebellion against the state’s authority,” the lawyer said.

Mr Saminu noted that existing laws such as Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015, the Criminal Code, and the Penal Code could have mitigated the actions of individuals like Mr Ofoegbu but such laws are not well enforced.

“These laws are not well enforced due to a lack of resources, technical expertise, and political will, allowing individuals like Mr Ofoegbu to operate with impunity,” he said.

He advised stricter enforcement to sanitise the information space.

