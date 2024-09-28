In South-west Nigeria, the Alága, a unique and indispensable figure in traditional weddings, plays a significant role regardless of the couples’ cultural and religious backgrounds. When a groom is from the Yoruba tribe, he or his family may seek the services of Alága to ensure a memorable day.

The Alága, with their vibrant personality and engaging narration, infuse every wedding with joy and celebration, making it a truly memorable event for all. Despite the lack of relevant data or statistics, it is evident that the wedding compere industry is growing; bookings for Alága on weekends are on the rise, a testament to the vibrancy and liveliness they bring to traditional weddings.

Regarding the latest advancements in this field, PREMIUM TIMES had an interactive session with Adeoye Itunuoluwa, popularly known as Alága Ìtùnú in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Excerpts:

PT: Can you describe your experience in a traditional wedding narrative?

Alága Ìtùnú: I will characterise my traditional wedding narrative experience as lovely and exceptional. A traditional wedding is one of the main cultural rites a man must complete before receiving his bride’s hand in marriage. It is a part of the cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation. I love my job as a traditional wedding compere, Alaga Iduro and Ijoko. It is a privilege to be a priest who unites couples and sees that all marriage rites are performed. I have no regrets about it. It has been a lovely experience.

PT: What inspired you to pursue a career in traditional wedding narration?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Alága Ìtùnú: I guess I was inspired by the gift God gave me because this job requires a lot of vocal and physical talent, boldness, and public speaking. Since I can do this and have learned the art and craft of Alaga Iduro and Ijoko—the talent is there, but it needs to be well-honed to stand out among many—I just became interested when I saw other people doing it.

PT: What key elements do you focus on during a wedding narration?

Alága Ìtùnú: There are a lot of components, but I will focus on the most important ones here: The Bride List, Acceptance by Both Families, Groom Introduction, Giving the Bride to Her Husband’s Family, Presentation of Eru Idana and Owo Ori – Dowry.

PT: What do you do to ensure that your narration respects and honours the cultural heritage of the wedding participants?

Alága Ìtùnú: The Alága’s primary role is to ensure that the wedding participants’ cultural heritage is respected and honoured. This is achieved by paying attention to the culture of the concerned family, singing their cultural songs, greeting them in their artistic language, and ensuring that the groom’s family obeys the bride’s family. This deep respect for diverse cultures is part of Alága’s narration and a cornerstone, making it a truly inclusive and respectful experience for all.

PT: How do you handle language barriers or cultural differences when narrating weddings for diverse couples?

Alága Ìtùn: As I said, I learned the work, and while learning, I came across diverse songs from different cultures. Someone who will do this job must be skilled in other languages, and that’s precisely the kind of person I am.

I enjoy learning new languages and singing various cultural songs, so when Igbo people ask me to be their narrator, I know what to say and sing to get their attention. Once I start singing their songs, they start dancing and smiling. The songs will carry them along even if I cannot communicate in their language.

PT: Why do women dominate the industry?

Alága Ìtùnú: Although there are men in this field, women dominate because of the nature of the work and because women enjoy parties more than men do. You must love parties with much life, charisma, and vibe to do this job. You may also be able to sing and dance while talking for extended periods. Women are more likely to have these traits than men, but men who do, too, are successful in the business.

PT: How do you believe the traditional wedding narration business contributes to the local economy?

Alága Ìtùnú: Alága’s business has expanded to include various aspects, such as digital ads, local market purchases, and hiring commercial drivers. These expansions have directly or indirectly contributed to the local economy, creating opportunities and benefits for the community.

For example, we push for digital ads, go to local markets to buy materials for Eru iyawo (wife’s property), and hire commercial drivers to transport us and the goods. These are just a few ways this line of work supports the expansion of the regional economy.

PT: In what ways do you believe your business helps stimulate economic activity beyond the wedding ceremony itself, such as through related services or tourism?

It helps. Because of this job, I’ve been to places I don’t know, and sometimes, I have to lodge in a hotel, transport the crew, and feed them. All that has economic benefits, and the adventure through our journey creates good memories.

PT: Have you observed any trends in consumer spending or investment within the traditional wedding narration sector, and if so, how do you think they influence the local economy?

Alága Ìtùnú: Many people in this generation want a traditional wedding coordinator who is capable of creating good memories and vibes on their big day. So, people are ready to spend as long as they are impressed and satisfied with the service they have paid for.

That has changed many things, including the local economy. Many must now look to the government for help again.

PT: Have you encountered any challenges or opportunities related to economic fluctuations that affect your business, and how do you navigate them?

Alága Ìtùnú: Yes, my business has numerous challenges, particularly in understanding and navigating market dynamics. I handle the purchasing, packing, and set up for Iyawo (bride), and a budget plan is in place. However, providing prices to customers these days is very difficult due to the market’s volatility. Some customers perceive it as price inflation when, in reality, it’s a response to market conditions.

But the truth is that the ones who understand the market situation will eventually comply, and some will go. The best I can do is maintain a good customer relationship, but I can’t do business without making a profit.

PT: How does the demand for traditional wedding narration services impact job creation within your community?

Alága Ìtùnú: Nigeria has a high unemployment and underemployment rate, so citizens must create their means of survival. So a new development has been introduced into the art and craft of traditional wedding compere, increasing demand because many people want a glamorous and memorable wedding, resulting in job creation and decreased unemployment.

Many people have learned about it and are still interested in it; it benefits young people, mainly because, unlike in the past, when only older women did the job, many young people, including myself, are now doing it.

PT: Can you discuss how your business supports other local vendors or industries within the wedding sector?

Alága Ìtùnú: The Alaga job encompasses all aspects of the wedding industry. Clients frequently request other vendors, and I connect them with those I work with. They also connect with clients who require my services.

Being connected with other vendors or industries is beneficial because it broadens the range of job opportunities and networking.

PT: How do you collaborate with the wedding planner or coordinator to ensure that your narration aligns with the overall flow of the ceremony?

Alága Ìtùnú: I have worked with event planners, and our main issue is time. You said the event is at 7:00 a.m., and I am supposed to do 7-9. Then they started at 9 a.m. You want me to use 30 minutes. So whenever we go to a vendor meeting for a specific event, I emphasise time consciousness for both the family and the couple. I do not waste time; I stick to my schedule. As a result, we can complete the couple’s designed programme.

PT: How do you maintain professionalism and emotional sensitivity during highly emotional moments in a wedding ceremony?

Alága Ìtùnú: Professionalism and transparency are our watchwords, so no matter how emotional the family becomes, I console myself and brighten their spirits with songs. Music has tremendous power. Once I study the type of people they are and conduct my research before the event, I can predict what will happen and how to proceed.

PT: How do you handle nervousness or stage fright when speaking in front of large crowds during wedding ceremonies?

Alága Ìtùnú: I am not afraid of large crowds because I naturally enjoy speaking in front of them.

I studied mass communication in school and had experience giving presentations to small and large groups, which came in handy when I started the job.

If I am nervous, I pick one or two friendly faces and make them my target audience to focus on while working, and I soon find myself doing my job without fear.

PT: Can you discuss your challenges while narrating weddings and how you overcame them?

Alága Ìtùnú: This job has so many challenges; I will mention a few.

First, since many people are doing it, finding work can occasionally be challenging if you have a few connections. Nevertheless, we are grateful that the journey has gone well thus far. However, I advise you to excel in what you do since people will quickly come to know you.

The second issue I will discuss is the challenge of the clientele: they expect you to work for free. Someone told me they did not need to pay the booking fee immediately because I would still make money from the event. They fail to realise that I cannot accomplish this alone; I will have to pay backup vocalists, drummers, photographers, and a colleague who will represent the groom’s family while I speak on behalf of the bride’s family. Since it is a team effort, everyone will get paid.

The issue of time presents another difficulty. While clients can give advance notice, arriving late for an engagement scheduled for 10 a.m. is unethical. Even if I arrive an hour early, you will still find they are not nearly ready.

I can arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. before we start; you reserved only two hours, not the entire day, but that is what it is.

PT: Can you describe any training or education you’ve undertaken to enhance your skills as a wedding narrator?

Alága Ìtùnú: I have completed several training sessions and seminars and (I) am an authorised Alaga.

The most recent one I went to was the FCMB-organised Entrepreneur Conference.

PT: Is there any legal or cultural backup for your business?

Alága Ìtùnú: There is legal support for the industry, guidelines for what is and is not acceptable, and reasonable terms and conditions. All that has to happen is for customers and event planners to agree.

We also have cultural support because parents will not simply hand over their daughter without the groom and his family conducting the customary marriage rites.

PT: Is hiring Alaga for weddings required?

Alága Ìtùnú: Though it is ultimately up to them, historically speaking, an Alaga has always served as the focal point of the traditional wedding; however, back then, the wives, or Iyawo Ile, assumed the roles.

It is required because some crucial tasks need to be completed, and you cannot compare with someone who has the expertise and experience if someone shows up and anchors. Making beautiful memories on your special day is also essential; you only get one chance, so it is better to do it right.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

