Halilu, commonly referred to as Halilu of Sububu, Kachalla Halilu, Halilu Buzu or Halilu Tubali, is a figure deeply rooted in the criminal underworld of Northwest Nigeria. At around 40 years old, Halilu’s life story was one marked by the harsh realities of banditry, violence, and survival. Born in Maniya village of Badarawa District, Shinkafi Local Government Area, Zamfara State, he grew up steeped in a world where banditry was not just a way of life but a tradition passed down through generations.

His father, Jemare, was a notorious cattle rustler and bandit from Jajayu village near Tubali in Shinkafi LGA. His collaboration with other infamous bandits like Gide Goje, a long-time associate, solidified Jemare’s reputation in the criminal world. This deep-rooted family legacy in banditry shaped Halilu’s upbringing, ensuring he followed in his father’s footsteps. This tradition of banditry saw Halilu trained by his father, embedding such activities as a fundamental part of life rather than mere criminal acts. Gide Goje, from Jajayu village, was a friend and close associate of Jemare. When Jemare died, Halilu became a protégé of Gide Goje, who was knowledgeable about the route. Known for his mobility and operating across different territories, Goje’s tactics and strategies were crucial in the survival and operations of Halilu’s gang.

After his father died in an armed robbery operation 15 to 20 years ago, Halilu stepped into his role, guided by Na-Baraya, a mentor who helped him rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld. Before his death, Halilu commanded an extensive network, controlling around 15 major camps across the northwest states of Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina, and even beyond. He controlled over 1,000 men and several warlords. His influence and pivotal role as a significant gunrunner made him one of the most formidable bandits in the region. Halilu himself admitted the vastness of his network, stating that ‘even he didn’t know the exact number of men under his command’.

Beyond leading these camps, Halilu played a pivotal role in the region’s arms trade, supplying weapons to gangs throughout Nigeria’s Northwest and West Africa. Some guns were sold, some were also given to friends as gifts, while others were rented out to gangs for their operations. Halilu’s knowledge of the region’s geography allowed him to move swiftly and evade capture, making him a key figure in the continued survival of banditry until his death.

In his personal life, Halilu’s family played an intricate role in his operations. He had three wives—Delu, Fatima, and Hadiza—each reported to have ties to notable bandit families in the region, further solidifying their late husband’s status. One of his wives, Delu, is the daughter of a respected Fulani elder, Ardo Jabi, who is the father of another bandit warlord, Lawali Dodo of Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

Nigeria’s security agencies believe Halilu’s wives served as informants to their criminal husband’s gang, providing critical intelligence for bandit activities. Halilu had four children, two males and two females, and his legacy may continue through them as they grow up in the same environment that shaped their immediate and extended families.

Halilu’s rise to power was also influenced by a shadowy figure named Shehu Rekeb, who connected him with arms and drug suppliers across West Africa. Rekeb’s mentorship gave Halilu access to modern weapons, significantly boosting his influence.

Economically, Halilu’s activities were vast and varied. In addition to his involvement in arms trade, he oversaw large-scale gold mining operations in areas like Burwaye, Bagega, and Gando in Zamfara State. He deployed forced labour in the mines, and the wealth generated from gold and other precious stones was funnelled into financing his arms trade. He also generated wealth from cattle rustling, collected taxes from communities, and produced agricultural products. This cycle of wealth and violence made him one of the wealthiest bandits in the region.

Kidnapping is another lucrative venture for Halilu. He bought victims, especially abducted Chinese nationals, from other bandits, negotiating ransoms that further bolstered his financial base. His control extended across several territories, with key murderous leaders under his command, such as Janbaleji, Tambaya Mai-Dankini, and Kachalla Haru, each overseeing hundreds of men.

Despite his criminal activities, Halilu managed to create a semblance of peace within his territories. Local communities were able to go about their daily lives without fear as long as they operated within the bounds of his control. That dual role as both a bandit leader and a protector highlighted the complex relationship between banditry and the local population. Several times, he negotiated peace with several communities under which he operated. For instance, in 2023, he negotiated a peace deal with the people of Anka LGA.

Halilu had political demands as well. He advocated an end to what he described as harassment of the Fulani people by security forces, the removal of illegal checkpoints, and the cessation of extrajudicial killings by the Yan-sa-kai vigilante group. He also called for the release of his detained associates.

In his final video message, broadcast on September 10, 2024, Halilu Sububu appealed to fellow bandits and the Fulani community in Northwest Nigeria. Ostensibly not anticipating his demise, he urged an end to attacks and rustling against the Fulani, calling for unity among bandit groups. Addressing other bandit leaders such as Alhaji Ado, Turji, Alhaji Shingi, Gwaska, and Black, he implored his fellow criminals/murderers to focus their battle against government forces rather than targeting their own Fulani people. Halilu stressed the importance of respecting the Fulani brotherhood and adhering to the cultural code of “Pulaaku,” advocating for internal peace, even if conflict with the government continued.

He expressed concern for the future of the Fulani youth, warning that failure to unite could lead to worsening conditions. Halilu also vowed to stop attacking the Fulani, highlighting the need for mutual respect within the community. Defiantly, he declared that no military force, domestic or foreign, could defeat them as long as the Fulani remained united. His message combined a plea for internal peace with a commitment to resisting external forces.

Halilu’s influence within the banditry ecosystem of Northwest Nigeria cannot be overstated. His control over critical territories and involvement in the arms, drugs and gold trades made him a central figure in the region’s ongoing instability. For years, efforts to curtail his deadly activities were unsuccessful. His murderous network remained resilient, thriving in a landscape where violence and crime had become deeply entrenched—until he met his downfall at the hands of Nigeria’s gallant military forces.

Before his death, he was closely aligned with Gida Goje and Shehu Rekeb. Shehu Rekeb, an elderly yet well-connected gunrunner across West and Central Africa, promotes MNN, an ideological group seeking power with a strong youth membership. Halilu was also allied with Alhaji Shehu Shingi and Alhaji Ado Aleiro in Tsafe, while Turji, Dogo Gide, the late Ali Kachalla, Damina, Dan-karami, and many others were once his protégés. Halilu’s death shocked both bandits and citizens alike, as many believed his vast network and near-invincibility would keep him alive for years. The leadership of the bandit community has rapidly diminished with the deaths of figures like Ali Kachalla, Alhaji Auta, Shadari and Sani Dangote.

With the renewed extraordinary gallantry of Nigeria’s security forces and the dogged commitment of the current administration to end banditry and insurgency in Africa’s most populous nation, the tribes of these despicable figures would most likely continue to plummet.

Idayat Hassan was the immediate past executive director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), a well-regarded think tank in Nigeria.

