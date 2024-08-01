I have been trying to make sense out of the events of the last 24 hours with limited success. My sister Onyeka Onwenu was not even on the list to perform. She was not expected as she was said to be outside the country. She gets back and hears about my other sister’s (Dr. Mrs. Stella Okoli’s) 80th birthday celebration. She rearranges things quickly and shows up to the surprise of everyone.

The boisterous Onyeka Onwenu would not be there and not sing at Sister Stella’s birthday. She would do just two songs and take her seat. Two songs became three, four and more! I have watched Onyeka several times perform on stage. But this was her best performance that I saw. Little did I know that this was going to be the last! I was still in awe of the raw energy and poise that she exuded on stage when I heard someone ask “do we have a doctor in the house”? Something told me to check and find out what had happened. Lo and behold it was my sister on the floor! She had slumped and was gasping for breath. Help came quickly and off to the hospital she went. His Excellency, Peter Obi offered to drive behind the ambulance while the rest of us stayed back. It was not until around midnight that I got a message that all was not well. On getting to the hospital, I got the shocker of my life. My Sister had just passed. She was said to have had a heart attack!

Is this how people die? Can such a lively and, to the best of my knowledge, very fit and healthy person just die like that? Is the line of distinction between life and death this thin? Did she know this was her last performance that she held the audience spell bound for the duration of her appearance? Was there anything one could have done to save the situation? Was it time for God to call her back? Questions and questions without answers.

Onyeka Onwenu was one of the most outstanding songsters to emerge from the African continent, blessing several generations with countless soul stirring lyrics, and most importantly, teaching us important lessons in life, love and service. Her longevity in the industry, and relevance, even at her hour of departure, point us to the great gift and talent she really was.

So much has been said and written about Onyeka Onwenu the musician, the movie star, the broadcaster, communication specialist, administrator, politician and public figure. What many have however missed is Onyeka’s passion, energy and the untiring spirit she brought to anything she committed herself to. She was one who made no accommodation for half measures because she clearly understood her mission as a pathfinder, and inspiration to several generations of women. Onyeka’s life from her early age was one of beating the odds, overcoming setbacks and rising to set standards that will define excellence for peers and observers.

Cry, we certainly will, but we must be comforted by the fact that Onyeka lived joyfully and departed in grace, bringing joy to many, even as her last hours approached. Our best tribute to her will be to remind ourselves each day that like Onyeka’s, our impact will be measured by how well we do the things that uplift others, offer hope to the desolate, and leave positive marks that will outlive our mortal frames.

My last word to Onyeka will be one of gratitude. Thank you for being my sister, even though that visit to Abia did not happen after all! Thank you for touching lives, for being true and brave, and for teaching us that our lives can only be full and impactful when we make the most of the abilities and resources that have been availed us.

To Onyeka’s sons, Abraham and Tijani, do please accept my sympathies on the demise of your dearly beloved mum. We must now take courage in the fact that our dear Onyeka left us indelible lessons in overcoming setbacks and reaching for the stars.

Good night Sister. Ka chi fo!

Alex Otti, who was present at Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance, is governor of Abia State, in Southeast Nigeria.

