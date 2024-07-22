Protocols…

Let me begin by appreciating all of you for the life-applicable experience of the last eight years of my sojourn in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Looking back, I would like to summarize this tremendous phase of my life as a learning curve and an abiding history/experience.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, as I bow out today, I feel fulfilled for two reasons.

Firstly, by working with all of you here, we have repositioned the Authority (NPA) for greater operational efficiency and unprecedented revenue generation and remittance to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Secondly, my sense of fulfillment derives from the fact that we have achieved a lot and have made the NPA far better than we met it, and now handing over to a management team of distinguished professionals with the requisite character, competence, and capacity to sustain and indeed surpass the current performance trajectory.

As most of us are aware, the Authority under the management team I was privileged to lead was able to position the Authority for improved efficiency, revenue generation, accountability, and adherence to international best practices in port management and operations.

For us to succeed as a nation, we must learn from the mistakes of others and evaluate their success stories. For us:

We hit the ground running with the necessary approvals to get the Lekki deep seaport fully operational to retake the lost transit and transshipment cargo.

Promoted the non-oil export drive of the President by setting up ten (10) Export Processing Terminals (EPTs), mainstreaming it to the NXP and e-call up system to facilitate exports, and the result is evident in the attainment of a foreign trade surplus, as highlighted in the NBS report for Q1 2024.

Upgraded Data Center, Servers, Storage, and Business Continuity.

Established a data recovery and protection unit with an up-to-date data protection audit certification.

Digitized staff attendance for accountability and improved productivity.

Ensured the sustainability and free flow of cargo by clearing the decade-long traffic gridlock menacing the Apapa and Tincan Island port complexes, and its environs.

Provided aids to navigation such as buoys and others like fenders, and bollards across all the ports, and enhanced seaside operations by providing marine crafts, pilot cutters, tugboats, mooring boats, etc to improve port efficiency.

These led to a reduction in both vessel and truck turn-around times. The vessel TAT went down from an average of 6.5 days to an average of 5 days, while truck TAT went from an average of 10 days to a few hours.

We recorded an unprecedented growth in revenue generation and remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) from Revenue of ₦381 billion in 2022 and ₦501 billion in 2023 to ₦541 billion in the first half of 2024 and remittances to CRF increasing from ₦93.4 billion in 2022 to ₦206 billion in 2023 and to ₦255 billion in the first half of 2024—surpassing our year-on-year total revenue generation and remittances in any year.

Unprecedented tax remittances to the Federal Government ranging up to N60 billion in the period of my stewardship.

We raised the bar higher, and our hope and prayers are for the new management to continue this trajectory and surpass it. But we were also deliberate on dialogue and driving reforms. We:

Restored the service boat management contract with its attendant boost in revenue.

Concluded the consultancy for the deployment of a Vessel Tracking System in conjunction with NLNG Shipping.

Secured FEC approval for the expansion of the Snake Island Port and a willing private investment to the tune of $300m on this project is already in place.

Secured FEC approvals for the development of new ports such as ports of Ondo, Badagry, Burutu, and Snake Island expansion project, amongst other proposals that have reached advanced stages of review and approval.

Consultancy for the development of the 25-Year National Ports Masterplan to guide investment and port expansion plans.

Attained a 100% ease-of-doing-business rating by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), despite having the most number of reforms.

In addition to the aforementioned, we were also able to conclude with the FMMBE/BPP on the deployment of the Port Community System (awaiting a few processes before seeking FEC approval), and its corollary, the National Single Window, as well as propel the subject matter of port modernization to conclusive stages with the signing of the mandate letters for the reconstruction of Tincan Island and the comprehensive rehabilitation of Apapa, Rivers, Onne, Warri, and Calabar Port complexes, respectively.

We have also completed some key projects that are ready for commissioning. These projects are crucial to staff development and improved efficiency. Some of them include:

The Staff Clinic at Lagos Port Complex

Inter-agency building at Tincan Island Port to accommodate agencies in the port in one place to enhance operational efficiency.

Security mobile scanner at the Lagos Port Complex.

Administrative buildings of the Tincan, Warri, and Rivers Ports.

Rehabilitation of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria’s Headquarters.

Upgraded Revenue Invoicing Management System (RIMS 2.0)

Employees e-medical records management.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, because excellence is a moving target, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, I therefore charge you to redouble your commitment under the new NPA management to entrench continuous improvement as an organizational culture.

Before I take my leave, I would like to express my profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and former President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for the incredible opportunity to serve as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

To the new Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, I wish you the best on this journey. Luckily, I have worked with the three Executive Directors, and I can tell you without any doubt, that they are some of the best hands—hardworking, committed, and accommodating. But I must also tell you that the job is tasking and daunting.

Lastly, the handover notes here are carefully documented accounts of our financials, liabilities, and operations. Your transition committee should review it, and if there are grey areas, I will always be available to provide further clarification.

At this point, I would like to say my farewell to all of you with the famous quote of William Shakespare: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts.” It has pleased Allah, I have played my part, I leave the rest to history.

I am very grateful to God that I crossed paths with you all, and I pray you get to live your life to its fullest and reach for all the dreams you have always desired.

I wish NPA more glory.

God Bless Federal Republic of Nigeria.

VALEDICTORY REMARKS BY THE IMMEDIATE PAST MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY (NPA), MOHAMMED BELLO KOKO AT THE NPA HEADQUARTERS MARINA ON MONDAY 22ND JULY 2024

