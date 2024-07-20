The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, who represents Ekiti North Federal Constituency of Ekiti State, sat down with PREMIUM TIMES’ Bakare Majeed to discuss the performance of the 10th House, the current economic hardship Nigerians are enduring, and the state of insecurity in the country.

Here is the full excerpt.

PT: So far, how has the journey been for the 10th House?

Mr Rotimi: Well, I think that the journey so far in the first legislative session has been very productive. So far, we have had— you know, the character of this Assembly has been defined. I think it is very clear to everyone how this Assembly is going to be defined, because, I mean, one-quarter of the term into our tenure, I think people can fairly begin to say these are the issues that will define the 10th Assembly. First of all, it is the fact that Nigerians know that we are serious. We started out with a legislative agenda, which, of course, is not new. What is new about it is just how consultative we were about the process. We involved civil society, the media, and various stakeholders to have input into our legislative agenda. Aside from that, we have been very particular about following through with it. One of the objectives is to have an open NASS and to be more engaging. You will see that aside from just myself as the spokesperson, or the leadership — the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and other people in leadership — we have been very intentional about public engagements. We have had several speaking engagements and numerous interactions with people from various stakeholders, both within and outside of the Assembly. We have implemented our sectoral debates. So far, we have covered agriculture, the economy, and security to engage on these issues. Aside from that, we have had several other sectoral stakeholders’ engagements. We have had the power summit, the summit on electoral reforms done with YIAGA Africa, and several other sectoral summits, including those on tax, tax reforms, and the role of the legislature. So, so far, I would say that in addition to all of these, we have had a very productive legislative process. We have had an incredible number of public petitions, and the report on that is forthcoming. I would encourage you to look out for it as well. Yes, so far, I think we have done very well. We have not encountered any major issues or scandals, either on an individual level or corporately as a House. Rather, we have been associated with efforts to address key national priorities over time.

PT: You mentioned sectoral debates and community engagements, but for the average Nigerian, what they see is just a group of people who have been talking, talking, talking… Many believe that it has not translated into an impact on their lives. And it is not just Nigerians saying this; we have heard the minority leader say the same. In fact, he recently said all security measures considered by the House have not addressed the insecurity in the state. Also, all the talks around the economy have been ongoing, yet Nigerians struggle to put meals on their tables. Beyond the discussions, are there any other plans?

Mr Rotimi: Well, the role of the legislature, as you know, within our system of governance, where there is separation of powers, is essentially to legislate. To make laws, to oversee the executive, and also, to a large extent, to represent our people. So, you will see that, yes, I know there might be tensions around ‘oh, things are not moving as fast as we want’ and all of that, but we are not the ones that implement; that’s the role of the executive. However, it is our role to hold the executive to account, to pre-empt, and to shape the conversations.

PT: Have you been holding them to account?

Mr Rotimi: For us, various committees have been active and productive. First of all, we keep pace with the executive in terms of things that have been captured in the executive’s 8-point agenda and the blueprint for running the country. We align this with our own legislative agenda to find their source of bearing, dictate the pace, follow up, and ensure the executive is carrying out these things.

PT: We asked this because it seems the House is mostly interested in approving all requests by the president speedily. The budget was passed quickly, the supplementary budget was passed quickly… All these things have been done, yet the situation in the country remains the same. Yet the House or the National Assembly has not used the kind of language that conveys the emotions of their constituents to the president. In the past, we have called for the removal of the police chief, the service chief, and others, but the Assembly has been notably quiet.

Mr Rotimi: When we talk about drastic steps, you will see that the 10th Assembly understands the need to work very closely and harmoniously with the executive. However, we understand that all arms of government are supposed to provide checks and balances, which is what we do. I will give you two examples. The NCC budget that came about three weeks ago, for instance, the House deferred it for further deliberation because we felt that the executive, the ministry supervising the NCC, had not properly defended the budget or provided sufficient details. Consequently, we decided to step it down. Another example is the issue of the presidential yacht. We looked at the budget and decided that we could not approve it. Although it was later explained that it wasn’t for the president but was supposed to be the flagship of the Nigerian Navy related to safety, security, and our sovereignty, the National Assembly still stepped it down. There are many other instances. For a new administration that was trying to settle in, with its first budget, you can understand why we had to work with them. However, we sent a very strong message to the federal government, with all due respect, that we do not expect the 2025 budget to be handled in the same manner because they will have ample time to settle into office. We expect sufficient time to scrutinise the 2025 budget. When we make certain accommodations, it is because it is in the interest of Nigerians. It is not that we are doing things hastily; it means that we had to go above and beyond. We had to put in long hours into the night, many at the committee level, scrutinising the budget and engaging in the process. We had to make these efforts because it is in the best interest of Nigerians to align with the January-December financial year. I don’t think we have been—what I hear people say is that we have been too lenient with the executive. I don’t think so.

PT: Let’s talk about the cost of living crisis. I am sure you go home as often as possible, so you should be able to experience what people are facing in terms of the economy. What do you say to those people at home about what tomorrow will be like?

Mr Rotimi: The legitimacy of my representation is based on how truthful I am to my people, and I am particularly happy about this question because I have witnesses on the ground when I engage back home. I know how I always tell them and engage with them. I know that things have gotten a lot harder. I know the prices of things have risen significantly compared to last year, and everyone is feeling the brunt. But I also let them know that it is our duty to communicate this message to the grassroots. Yes, we have to make very difficult decisions as a country. You can’t keep patching up deep wounds with band-aids. They need to be cleaned up and treated effectively. That is why – this is not just about the executive or the legislature – it is a general consensus that, as a country, if we are going to move forward strongly, we need to address these issues. As I often say, all four leading presidential candidates were clear about certain issues, top of which was the removal of the fuel subsidy. That had to be done. Decisions were also made regarding our foreign exchange. These decisions were necessary to ensure we don’t undermine our Naira by artificially propping it up without addressing the fundamentals. Those decisions were needed, and we are aware that there is also a need to put pressure on the government to expedite their actions. People are suffering, and we are the ones facing it.

PT: Do you think the executive is applying the same urgency that the situation requires?

Mr Rotimi: I won’t give a blanket yes or no. There are some aspects where the executive needs to step up. That is the truth. This is not just about me; this is feedback from constituents and even from their own assessment metrics. You have a very competent person in Hadiza Bala Usman, who runs an agency that tracks performance. If they would share some of those details, and from other independent assessments, it would show that it is not possible for every part of the government to perform optimally at the same rate. Some people need to step up, while others are managing their respective portfolios very well. Overall, I can’t emphasise enough that we need to do better. Not just as the executive or as the legislature, but generally as a country, we need to do better in making the necessary decisions and choices to move the country forward.

PT: But regarding choices, most Nigerians believe that the National Assembly, the executive, and the governing party have not made any sacrifices. The budget for the legislature and judiciary was increased by over 100 per cent, and lawmakers received SUVs. However, for Nigerians, the situation remains dire. Is the legislature, which prides itself as the people’s representatives, going to make any sacrifices?

Mr Rotimi: I don’t think it is accurate to paint the picture in that way -because it is something that has been historically the case, and I hope that within my tenure as spokesperson, I will institute much more transparency and full disclosure regarding the expenditures of the legislature. A lot of things are grossly exaggerated and misinterpreted. There is a lot of misinformation. Everyone seems to think it is fair to pick on the legislature. Let me tell you something: if you understand the amount of pressure on the average legislator, you would realise that what is painted as an emolument is not quite what it seems. For example, if there is an amount allocated to run your office, I have over 100 people to whom I pay allowances across my constituency, aside from many other interventions we make because of the current pressures and needs in the country. People turn to everyone for help. For some of us who listen and make ourselves available, you find yourself intervening almost every day of the week in health care issues, education support, and various other needs. So, when people depict legislators as merely self-serving, I don’t think it is accurate. Many former legislators find themselves asking for help three months after leaving office because the pressure is immense. People wrongly believe that legislators have access to unlimited resources. I like to make people understand that this particular legislative assembly, the 10th Assembly, is very committed to making a difference. Seventy-five per cent of us are new—new individuals from backgrounds with demands for good governance, civil society, and other areas that have been advocating for change. We see this as an opportunity to make a difference. To portray us as greedy is a worn-out notion. Regarding the vehicles, I have spoken extensively about this. It is important to maintain the independence of the legislature, so we must provide it with the appropriate tools to function effectively. I have also explained that those vehicles, which are often labelled as luxury, are essentially the property of the National Assembly and remain so during our tenure. Overall, I strongly disagree with the notion that the legislature is not making any sacrifices. We make sacrifices almost every single day. It is challenging to handle the pressure when you find your own constituents in desperate situations. When someone is in dire need, and if the person doesn’t know there are 20-30 others also seeking help, you face the pressure of deciding who to assist and who to decline. Every day, you are saying “no” to people more often than “yes” because of the sheer volume of requests. So, don’t view it from the perspective that legislators are merely exploiting Nigeria and living comfortably off the people.

PT: Let’s talk about solutions. There are those who believe that the government should consider short-term measures like opening the borders or using import tariffs. What is the House’s view on that?

Mr Rotimi: I agree with some of the suggestions you have made. One of the core economic policies of this government is backward integration. It aims to encourage local production because, regardless of artificial measures to defend our Naira, if we are not producing and are dependent on imports, we will not succeed. I had the privilege of working closely with a former minister of mines and steel, and you would be surprised at how much of our raw minerals are exported. Why should Africa remain at a stage where, in the extractive industry, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and all key sectors, we are just extracting raw materials? We need to add value.

PT: But we have tried that for ten years now, I mean the backward integration.

Mr Rotimi: That is the reason we need to get it right. The federal government’s policy on making capital accessible and available at low interest rates to key sectors is crucial so that we can revitalise these sectors. We need to get our textile industry back, add value in the mining sector, and start producing and refining our own oil instead of just importing. Our import bill is excessively large, and that essentially affects everything. It impacts food security and various other issues. For me, I think it is a critical balance and, again, it’s for the executive, with our oversight, to make those critical decisions. There are things that need to be done in the short term to provide relief. I personally believe we are undertaking too many reforms simultaneously. It’s like performing surgery on the head, neck, and body of someone who is already ill—there is only so much they can endure. Right now, Nigeria is ailing, and Nigerians need respite from the extensive reforms. This is particularly crucial for those at the bottom of the pyramid.

PT: So, what do you suggest as short-term measures to provide that cushion? For instance, unionists are requesting substantial amounts of money, some of which have been described as unrealistic, but the reality is grim. What do you suggest as short-term measures, and what do you think the minimum wage should be?

Mr Rotimi: First of all, regarding short-term measures, we are constantly advocating for getting our social investments right. I believe too many people are falling through the cracks. It is important that the government improves its investments in the healthcare sector, education, and other essential areas. I appreciate that the government has introduced the student loan scheme because everyone should have access to opportunities for a better life, regardless of their background. With the social investments in place—grants to SMEs and other schemes being rolled out—I agree with these initiatives. However, I am a strong advocate of palliatives, as I have witnessed the immense pressure. I have personally distributed thousands of bags of rice, which barely scratches the surface. Nigerians need more dignified solutions. We need to get our social register right and truly understand the needs of the most vulnerable. Today, I was at NIMC as part of the oversight function of the committee on Population. I saw the significant work being done in terms of improving identity management and integrating it with key databases. We need to get this right so that we can better reach the poorest with immediate support and assistance. I also think it is a step in the right direction to make access to credit easier. These are critical issues. Nigerians are incredibly resilient. They do not need handouts or stipends; they need the space to get things done. People should be able to access capital to advance their businesses. Small and medium enterprises are the drivers of any economy. Finance needs to be accessible on reasonable terms for Nigerians; this is the major issue. Another crucial issue is power. We need to get it right. That is why we opposed the increase in power tariffs. It’s one of the issues we are addressing. You saw the Speaker’s intervention on power last time. We have advocated that critical utilities like power should not be adjusted unilaterally. For profitability in any environment, there must be certainty.

PT: What about the minimum wage for workers?

Mr Rotimi: For workers, we have always advocated for a living wage, which is something decent for our people to live on.

PT: What is a living wage?

Mr Rotimi: Labour needs to understand that it’s not just about putting a specific amount of money in people’s hands and hoping it will suffice. If there is a functioning healthcare system, a good educational system with free and compulsory education, especially at the universal basic education level, then you would see that Nigerians would be less fixated on the exact amount of minimum wage. What is the value of a specific amount of minimum wage if there is no safety net? When people are just one illness away from bankruptcy, it’s crucial that we don’t push for increases in minimum wage at the expense of the government becoming merely a salary-payer. This issue is not just for the federal government but also involves the organised private sector and state governments. Some states, which I refer to as civil service states, struggle to pay salaries for their workers. How can they invest in infrastructure to stimulate economic growth or in health and education, which are key drivers of a quality life? There must be a balance. I personally participated in a meeting with the Speaker that lasted over five hours, facilitated by the National Assembly between Labour and the federal government. We need to be careful not to cause unintended consequences, such as hyperinflation, layoffs, or firms closing down because they cannot sustain the wage bill. This could lead to delays in salary payments and further strain subnational governments. We need to find that critical balance.

PT: What are your thoughts on opening the borders?

Mr Rotimi: I was surprised by how much of our minerals were being exported. We need to add value in the mining sector and find ways to produce our own oil instead of relying on imports. The import bill is excessively high and affects food security and various other issues.

PT: How much do you think would be an ideal minimum wage for workers?

Mr Rotimi: We need to get our social register right so we can understand and reach the poorest of the poor with immediate support. We must be cautious to avoid unintended consequences, such as hyperinflation, layoffs, and organisations closing because they cannot sustain the wage bill. Some subnational governments are already struggling to pay salaries on time. We need to find a critical balance.

PT: Without a specific number, it is hard to negotiate because this “living wage” seems abstract. For instance, the meeting facilitated by the National Assembly did not yield any resolution, and the resolution reached on the floor of the House also seems to lack a clear-cut position. There should be a figure that the House considers acceptable. As a lawmaker, what figure do you think should be acceptable?

Mr Rotimi: I speak for the House, which comprises eight different political parties. We have a broad spectrum of thoughts, ideologies, and philosophies on how the economy should be run. I am always careful about representing a position of the House that may not reflect the common consensus we have arrived at based on our collective wisdom. During debates, some members have argued for a minimum wage of ₦75,000 while others argued for 100,000 naira or even 150,000 naira. The House is very diverse, and members have different viewpoints. The meeting facilitated by the National Assembly, which involved over six ministers, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Labour leaders, was productive. It advanced the conversation, and we should not downplay its significance. Although a final decision was not reached that evening, it was because the parties needed to take feedback to their respective organisations. Much of the discussion from that meeting contributed to subsequent meetings convened by the SGF’s office. This process is how a system and a country should operate. The meeting was historic, and it demonstrated that legislators were actively working to resolve the issue, even though the strike was not immediately stopped. Our efforts played a role in the eventual suspension of the strike or the relaxation of the strike, as it was described by the Labour Congress.

PT: Let’s talk about insecurity. You recently had an emotional moment on the floor of the House over the death of two monarchs, who were gunned down by armed men. The argument on curbing insecurity seems to be shifting towards the establishment of state police. Do you agree with state police, and do you think there will be enough mechanisms in place to prevent abuse by governors?

Mr Rotimi: You are right, it was a very emotional moment, particularly because I had been with those traditional rulers just three days before their deaths. To hear that the people you were with were brutally killed and on the same road where I had travelled just days earlier was surreal and deeply distressing. Regarding the issue of security and state police, the House, through its Committee on Constitutional Review, is facilitating discussions and the constitutional review process. We have received over 305 memoranda and 115 private member bills concerning various aspects of constitutional reforms, with state police being a key topic. My view is that the House will not make these decisions alone; we aim to reflect what Nigerians want while overseeing an efficient and effective process. I believe in decentralising the security architecture, not just by creating state police but by considering a multi-tier, multi-level policing system. We have seen other jurisdictions with such systems, where different entities can establish localised police forces based on their capacities. We should have an oversight body or council to regulate these various levels of policing. The Constitution should be amended to allow State Houses of Assembly to decide if they want such policing structures. I do not think it should be mandated across all states by the federal government. States should have the autonomy to decide whether or not they want these police structures. Concerns about governors misusing state police are valid, but I think it’s unfair to let the actions of a few governors hinder the progress of the entire country. We should not allow the potential misuse by a small number of governors to prevent us from moving forward. My own governor, for example, is not inclined to use the police to intimidate anyone.

PT: Maybe your governor is the exception, not the rule.

Mr Rotimi: I believe that we should view any misuse of state police as an exception rather than a reason to halt progress. Laws can be designed to address potential abuses and ensure accountability. Over the past 25 years of the Fourth Republic, despite numerous challenges, we have consistently managed to progress. We should prioritise key reforms, such as state policing, to address our current security issues effectively.

PT: We cannot finish this interview without talking about the rights of journalists in Nigeria. The House seems to be quiet regarding the harassment, gagging, and intimidation of journalists. The last year has been tough.

Mr Rotimi: Has it been tough?

PT: Yes

Mr Rotimi: It’s incorrect to say that we haven’t spoken about this issue. For example, during Press Freedom Week, I participated in several engagements advocating the House’s position on press freedom. There have been many interventions, and press freedom remains a priority area in our legislative agenda. However, it’s important for journalists, civil society, and the media to engage with the House directly if there are issues. If we are unaware of specific problems, we cannot address them effectively. We have a Public Petitions Committee that is ready to handle such issues. If journalists and media organisations do not bring these matters to our attention, it is difficult for us to act. I encourage the media to bring these issues to the House. I also want to emphasise that with great freedom comes great responsibility. Journalists have a significant role in shaping narratives, and it’s crucial that they exercise this power responsibly. While we strive to create a more just society where the rule of law prevails, we also need to ensure that laws are robust and that there is accountability. If journalists misuse their platforms, it can lead to issues that tarnish the reputation of the media as a whole. It is essential to hold journalists accountable for their actions while also ensuring that their rights are protected.

PT: But politicians have been using the police to deal with issues that should be civil matters.

Mr Rotimi: Indeed, we have seen instances where journalists have had to apologise for outrageous claims. It’s important to address issues of maligning and wrongful accusations. While we work towards a more just society, we must also focus on strengthening the laws that regulate and mediate such issues. Everyone deserves fair treatment and protection of their fundamental rights, even if they are deemed to have infringed upon someone else’s rights. We will continue to advocate for these principles, but it is crucial that the media actively brings such issues to the House so that we can address them effectively

