In a world where geopolitical tensions often challenge the stability of regions, the African Lion military exercises have become a beacon of strategic defence cooperation and enhanced military readiness.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the 2024 edition of the African Lion was held from 29 April through 31 May in Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia. More than 8,100 participants from more than 27 countries took part alongside contingents from NATO.

The part of the programme situated in Ghana, which began on 13 May and continued through 26 May, underscored the exercise’s breadth and depth. This phase of the exercise featured comprehensive programming of training activities and courses, enhancing the capabilities of all participating forces. US Army Brigadier General John LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), summarised the event’s impact, saying, “There is no doubt that this crucible event both affirms the strategic importance of our security partnership and advances our mutual security cooperation objectives.”

In Ghana, among the many highlights was an information operations course held on 18 May in Tamale. During this course, members of the Ghana Armed Forces observed and took notes on the integration of US civil affairs and information operations, strengthening cooperation and communication with their American counterparts. US Army civil affairs soldiers from the 437th Civil Affairs Battalion conducted the course introduction, showcasing how these operations support mission success and civil-military relations.

Three Ghanaian soldiers shared their experiences as attendees of African Lion 2024, offering their take on the exercise’s impact. Osei-Tutu, a lieutenant general, Daniel Adjetey, a major general, and Senyo Dzamefe, a major, spoke about the benefits of multinational training, highlighting the enhanced cooperation and skill development it fosters. Mr Dzamefe described the exercise as “a real eye-opener,” emphasising how it provided a new perspective on artillery operations and the integration of conventional and special forces. Their anecdotes underline the importance they place on such exercises in advancing military readiness and strengthening international partnerships.

In Senegal, the exercises comprised the combined efforts of the Senegalese armed forces, the US, and the Dutch military. On 21 May in Dodji, participants engaged in a detailed staff exercise on the military decision-making process, a crucial planning methodology. Armed Forces of Senegal personnel reviewed map features, while Netherlands Army Major Sebastian Dinjens, executive officer of the 44th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, led instructions. These academic sessions included 16 programmes of instruction focusing on specialised staff training for combined joint task force operations, emphasising multinational interoperability to enhance partner nation’s capacity and capability.

US Army Brig. Gen. LeBlanc reinforced the importance of these collaborative efforts, stating, “Our focus remains on strengthening and enabling African land forces to advance our shared security objectives. As we embark on this MEDREX, let us remember that SETAF-AF’s approach in Africa is partner-led and US-enabled. Through partnership, trust, and respect, we will continue to make meaningful strides towards a safer and more prosperous future for all.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

MEDREX, or Medical Readiness Exercise, was another critical component of AL24. Planned and executed by SETAF-AF, MEDREX allows military health professionals from the US and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures, and techniques. This collaboration strengthens treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships and improved healthcare readiness.

The significance of AL24 extends beyond mere military manoeuvres. It also strengthens civil-military relations, as local communities engaged with visiting forces, fostering mutual respect and understanding. This engagement is crucial for building lasting relationships and trust between military personnel and the civilians they aim to protect.

As African Lion 2024 concluded at the end of May, it leaves a legacy of strengthened alliances and improved military capabilities. The exercise serves as a reminder that in an interconnected world, the path to security and stability lies in collaboration and mutual preparedness. As the echoes of AL24 resonate across the participating nations, the world watches, reassured that the bonds forged in the crucible of these exercises will stand the test of time.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

