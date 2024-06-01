On 23 April, the US Institute of Peace (USIP) hosted a critical discussion with 10 northern Nigerian governors who are on the frontlines of addressing some of the country’s most pressing challenges. The conversation explored Nigeria’s prospects for peace, the roles of Nigerian citizens and leaders in managing tensions and violence, and the key issues for state governors. This dialogue took place in the wake of recent mass kidnappings that highlighted the ongoing insecurity in Nigeria’s north, exacerbated by violent extremism and organized crime.

Nigeria’s stability is crucial not only for its citizens but also for the broader peace and security of the region, particularly given its position as West Africa’s largest democracy and economy. The governors’ meeting aimed to strengthen state-level strategies for stabilisation, an initiative international partners are encouraged to support. During this visit, the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, had an exclusive interview with Pearl Matibe, White House Correspondent for PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Muftwang is a member of Nigeria’s largest opposition party, PDP, but he believes the country’s current president is not to blame for the insecurity facing Nigeria.

Below is a snippet of the interview, which has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

PT: Good afternoon, Honorable Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau State in Nigeria. Thank you so much, and welcome to Washington.

Mutfwang: My pleasure. Thank you.

PT: I know you attended an event earlier this week on Tuesday, hosted by the United States Institute of Peace, focused on Advancing Stability in Northern Nigeria. This strategic conversation addressed many intertwined issues, especially security. As you’re representing your state, could you tell us about the security situation in Plateau State?

Mutfwang: Thank you. The situation in Plateau State is not too different from other states, though the context of our security challenges differs by zone. There has been significant insurgency and insecurity throughout Nigeria, which didn’t start today. Under the immediate past regime, we experienced a complete failure of governance, exacerbating these issues. Today, we face a national calamity. Specifically, in Plateau, we deal with banditry that has evolved into terrorism. The farmers-herders conflict is minimal and insignificant here. The major issue is broad daylight criminality manifesting as banditry, leading to the displacement of communities. Currently, we have about 17,000 people in IDP camps. This situation is troubling, especially given Plateau’s role as an agrarian state contributing significantly to the national food basket. Over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s Irish potatoes come from Plateau. It appears there’s a pattern where the onset of the farming season sees increased criminal activity to disrupt farming. We are taking steps this season to forestall this by collaborating with security forces. We have received tremendous support from Mr President and are mobilizing all security assets to secure the land, people, and properties, ensuring our people return to their ancestral homes to farm.

PT: I appreciate that response. It’s clear that you’re trying to clarify misconceptions between banditry, crime, and extremist behaviour. Can you elaborate on what needs to happen for people to return to their homes safely?

Mutfwang: For people to return to their homes, we must ensure their safety. This involves securing settlements and providing sanitation infrastructure, good drinking water, and agricultural inputs. The most important guarantee is safety. We are working with security agencies to ensure these communities are secure so that people can return and resume their activities in peace. We hope to map out and implement these strategies soon.

PT: These are indeed crucial aspects. Listening to your presentation on Tuesday, you mentioned the root cause being a failure of governance. Can you expand on this and share your engagements in Washington this week? Do you feel confident you have gained something to take back home?

Mutfwang: Absolutely. This visit, particularly at the invitation of the USIP, has allowed us to interact with the State Department, Defense Department, and Department of Trade, laying the groundwork for future collaboration. We’ve emphasized seeing Nigeria as an opportunity rather than a liability. The previous administration’s abdication of responsibility led to a deterioration of values and expanded our fault lines. This President inherited a fractured nation. Interacting with US officials and the business community has given us hope for rebuilding. We need foreign investment to aid our production, especially in agriculture. I’m returning home with a bag of ideas that, if followed up, could bear fruit for Nigerians and Plateau State in particular.

PT: Thank you so much, Governor Mutfwang. It was a pleasure speaking with you, and thank you for taking the time to answer my questions. That concludes our interview for today.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

