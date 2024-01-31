One of the things going well for the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is the sense of great unity in the team.

Unlike some past squads where deep divisions were evident, the feel of camaraderie each time one visits the Super Eagles Pulman hotel camp or their training sessions at the Ecole De Police Abidjan is heartwarming.

For many, one of the biggest rallying points in the team is Captain Ahmed Musa which a good number of the players have and continue to speak highly about.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Abdijan, the newest face in the Super Eagles set-up, Alhassan Yusuf speaks on how Musa is more than a teammate but a great leader who has been helpful on and off the pitch.

PT: Many people believe the game against Angola will be a walkover for you

Yusuf: Maybe because of our performance in previous games but we are not going to allow that to get into our heads. We are taking it one game at a time and we are going to also take the Angola game very seriously. We will give our best and we hope we will get the result we want which is victory

PT: You had a very good performance on your debut but you got injured and did not play the next three games, how did you feel about yourself

Yusuf: That’s football, injury comes with the game and there is nothing you can do about it but the good thing is that we won all the games and I’m happy about it.

Hopefully, I hope to be back for the next game and help the team.

PT: You appear to be close to Ahmed Musa, any reason for that?

Yusuf: He’s (Musa) a leader, not just a friend. He’s helping me on and off the pitch with everything I don’t know or understand because they are experienced already. When I am not clear or understand anything, I try to ask him and he has been helping me.

PT: Did you and Musa have any previous relationships before you joined the Super Eagles

Yusuf: No, I didn’t know him personally before here but since I came here he has been my big brother.

PT: Can you tell us your role models in football, I mean those you look up to

Yusuf: It’s difficult to say because they are a bit much but some are admired very much like Kevin De Bryune, [N’golo]

Kante and others.

PT: What does playing for the Super Eagles mean for you

Yusuf: For me it means everything. To my family I know that they are watching the games and my friends and the whole country are behind us. I think it’s something that you can give your best and make sure you make them happy.

PT: The Super Eagles are in the quarter-final, do you believe they can go all the way to win their fourth AFCON title here in Cote D’Ivoire

Yusuf: Of course. That’s the goal from the beginning. We are going to the finals and we are winning.

You never know but I don’t think there is any team that can stop us at the moment.

