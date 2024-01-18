The Super Eagles are on the quest for a fourth AFCON title, and one player under intense scrutiny in the squad is goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Uzoho, who has had a running battle with many Nigerian football fans, restated his readiness to play his part in making sure the Super Eagles come out on top in the 2023 AFCON tournament.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ Tunde Eludini in Abidjan, Uzoho reveals the day he wishes never happened in his career.

Excerpts…

PT: How do you feel about Stanley Nwabali being picked ahead of you in the opening game at the AFCON tournament?

Uzoho: I’m happy for him that he got his chance. I’m also happy for him that he took his chance.

PT: You watched the game against Equatorial Guinea from the bench. What can you say about that match and Nwabili’s performance?

Uzoho: It was great, and he (Nwabili) was in control of the game. The team was good, solid behind. I’m happy for him. He had a good game.

PT: Are you looking forward to regaining your position as the number one?

Uzoho: That is not my decision to make. My decision is to keep supporting the team, keep working hard, and be there so that when the opportunity comes, I take it.

PT: Some believe a change of club can help boost your chances with the Eagles. Are you looking at any move this January transfer window?

Uzoho: One thing that is 100 per cent clear is that I’m happy with my present club in Cyprus, and what will happen with the transfer window, I don’t know. Football is a game of change, and when the changes come, you have more or less no control over it. When the change comes, I will decide, but for now, I don’t know.

PT: How do you think the Super Eagles have to approach the game against Cote d’Ivoire

Uzoho: We will approach the game the way we approach every game; we try to win every game, and that is the same way we will approach this game.

PT: What targets do you have for yourself in 2024?

Uzoho: To keep developing myself to keep getting better game by game and training by training; that’s always the target for me. Every chance I get to play, I want to see that there is something that has improved in my game.

PT: Can you tell us the other side of Uzoho, outside of the football pitch, what kind of person you are?

Uzoho: I’m a very reserved person; I do not like people knowing about my business. I can be very playful when I’m around people that in comfortable with. I try to control everything happening around me so that people will not hear about it. That is more or less the kind of person I am

PT: So what inspired Uzoho to go into football?

Uzoho: Many things happened. I think there are several reasons for my choosing to become a goalkeeper. Several goalkeepers were part of the people that made me decide to become a goalkeeper.

Goalkeepers like David de Gea and Manuel Neuer, to name a few, and also Vincent Enyeama, made me decide to be a goalkeeper

PT: Was it an easy decision to get into the game?

Uzoho: No, it wasn’t easy. If you are an African, you will know that it has never been an easy decision for your parents to allow you to go into football, especially when you come from a very humble background.

Where I’m from, education has always been the number one target. Being a football player, my parents saw it as something that would take my focus away from education. It wasn’t easy for me to take this decision.

PT: Was there any particular demand your parents made, like they wanted you to be a lawyer, doctor, etc.?

Uzoho: They didn’t have a particular course that they wanted me to study. My dad is a mathematician. He had a first class in Economics, so that can tell you the kind of disciplinarian he was in terms of education. He didn’t specify anything like a course or something like that, but the idea was to go to school.

PT: Are any of your siblings into football?

Uzoho: My junior brother is also a goalkeeper, and he is trying to break through, and I hope he will.

PT: What is your best moment as a goalkeeper?

Uzoho: Nigeria versus Ukraine, which was 2-2. It was a good game.

PT: Is there a day you wish never happened as a goalkeeper?

Uzoho: The day I would wish never happened in my life as a footballer would be Brazil against Nigeria in Singapore. That was the day I got injured, and they took me out of football for almost two years.

PT: During the period you were injured, did you ever imagine you might not have returned?

Uzoho: I never doubted because I always knew I was going to come back.

PT: What is your parting word to Nigerian fans across the world?

Uzoho: They should keep being supportive towards the team. I don’t think negativity will do us any good. They can criticise, but constructively, I accept such. But being negative in general doesn’t do anybody any good. I don’t pay attention to them, but not every player will have the strong mentality to stay off social media. They should be positive and give positive energy, and I think it will help the nation and the players.

