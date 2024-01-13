Alex Cizmic is a multilingual freelance journalist based between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina but breaking boundaries to report African football

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Abidjan Cizmic reveals how he has been covering every AFCON tournament since 2029 and spreading the gospel of African football through his newsletter, Kura Tawila.

Cizmic makes a bold prediction on who will probably win the 2023 AFCON tournament and how this edition will be ‘different’

PT: What is the attraction of AFCON to you?

Cizmic: This is my third AFCON on the ground. I was here in 2019 and 2022. I was the only Italian who covered the whole tournament in the previous two editions, and I would probably be the only Italian this time as well.

What drives me is that in Italy, we tend to talk about Africa when something bad happens, so my goal is to show the real Africa and the real African countries’ football. Football is my starting point for what happens in society, politics, and culture.

PT: What is your honest assessment of the standard of African football?

Cizmic: I think that it’s pretty evident that something is changing; there is a rise among different nations and national teams. Unfortunately, this doesn’t concern local football, and there are many factors for that, especially a few resources and investments, especially in infrastructure and competence in training players and coaches.

The last edition of the World Cup showed that Africa is full of talent and talented coaches as well who can get the most out of their players African footballers are playing more roles in European clubs at the moment, so I think this is why this African Cup will get much more interest from Europe as well.

PT Who are your favourite Nigerian players?

Cizmic: I have to say Victor Osimhen because he is one of the players who is carrying African football and who is getting African football more known outside of the continent.

He is one of the new generation and is a very strong player. My knowledge about Nigerian players is also extended to those who play around Italy and Europe. Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lukman, [Samuel] Chukwueze from AC Milan, and other players in Italy. We know Nigeria has a big pool of talented players, and what is probably lacking is finding a balance between balance, tactics, and cohesion.

PT: What is your prediction for this AFCON?

Cizmic: I think the favourites are Morocco because they reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, but we are aware that they have been playing very few competitive games in 2023, and I think that they will have to top their strong mentality.

They are favourites just because they reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. We have Senegal, who are the reigning champions. They have changed very little, and their coach has been there since 2015, so they know each other and how to play.

They are a very solid team. Then, for continuity, I would say Egypt. They come from the local league, and many of them are in the same team, Al Ahly, so that’s very important for their league that the players know each other.

Then, Ivory Coast they are the host nation, and we know how much that is still important in Africa. I would love to say Nigeria, but as I said earlier, I think there is a lack of balance between individual quality and experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

