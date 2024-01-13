It’s a few days until the Super Eagles open their 2023 AFCON tournament against Guinea-Bissau in Cote d’Ivoire.

One of the major talking points on the list for fans and pundits alike is the solidity of the defensive lineup, which casts a lot of doubt in the hearts of many Nigerians going into the tournament.

A potential solution could be a one-time Super Eagles invitee and Radnički Kragujevac of Serbia defender Izuchukwu Anthony. In an exclusive with PREMIUM TIMES, Anthony talked about his hopes for a national team call-up in the future to fill the void.

The former U23 defender also spoke about playing against Cristiano Ronaldo and compatriot Odion Ighalo during his time in the Saudi Arabian League.

Excerpts…

PT: Having played in some parts of Europe and Saudi Arabia, how’s your sojourn abroad been since you left the country in 2016?

Izuchukwu: Playing football abroad has been amazing, and the best aspect of my journey is the experience I have gained so far, from Norway to Israel, the Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Different countries have different challenges, so you must always rise above the limitations and play football because that job brought you there. While in Europe, I adapted to different styles of play. In Saudi Arabia, it was another level, and I’m happy that I have made my mark in every country I’ve played in.

PT: What was your experience playing in Nigeria before moving abroad?

Izuchukwu: A Norwegian football club scouted me while playing in a football academy in Nigeria, so I don’t have experience playing at the senior level in Nigeria [football league].

PT: Not long after you moved abroad, you represented Nigeria at the youth level and was called up to the senior national teams. How does waiting this long for a first Super Eagles appearance feel?

Izuchukwu: Playing for Nigeria has always been my dream, and I’m proud to have done that at the U-23 level.

For the senior team, the time I have waited for doesn’t matter. What I have been doing while waiting is more important, which is why I have engaged myself in self-development in different leagues.

So, I’ve been preparing myself for the national team call-up, and I believe I will be a good addition to Nigeria’s defence line when the time finally comes.

PT: How was the experience at the U-23 level?

Izuchukwu: Playing for Nigeria at the U-23 level was a huge experience; no matter the level, it was a great honour to represent the country. Somehow, I always feel the few games I played at that level opened the door for my Super Eagles invitation under coach Gernot Rohr. It was an amazing time under coach Imama Amapakabo.

PT: Your set missed the 2020 Olympics. How did you feel after crashing out in the group stages of the U-23 AFCON in Egypt?

Izuchukwu: We could have achieved more. We had the potential, but things didn’t just go as we desired. We knew the Olympics ticket would have made some difference for many of us.

It would have gone a long way toward propelling the careers of many of us. Our dream as footballers is to ensure the results make people happy while we also progress in our careers.

PT: After six years in Europe, you moved to Saudi Arabia but only spent a year before returning to Europe. Why?

Izuchukwu: I had a one-year contract with an option to extend, but I still wanted to explore Europe more at that time. Leaving was a hard call for me because I enjoyed playing in Saudi Arabia.

PT: From your experience in the Saudi League, what do you think of what they are trying to build by attracting some of the best players in the world?

Izuchukwu: They are in the right direction with what they are trying to build with their football. It’s becoming more competitive, and I think it will be one of the top 10 leagues in the world in the next couple of years. They have the money, and they are investing in facilities. Aside from that, they also have citizens who love football, and I think the authorities are using the presence of superstars to make things more interesting.

PT: How’s the weather?

Izuchukwu: The weather in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East is generally something to cope with. Imagine when you now have to play football under such conditions. Of course, it will be difficult, and the organisers know this as well, and the timing of matches is well regulated.

We do a lot of conditioning, and matches are played mostly at night when the temperature is not that harsh. Even sometimes, when we have to use the gym, it is usually at night. All these enable players to cope, and it wasn’t different in my case.

PT: You’ve played against Cristiano Ronaldo. What was it like to defend against one of the most prolific goal-scorers in football?

Izuchukwu: It was one of the best moments in my career. I felt challenged when I saw him during the game because he was at the level I aspired to be. It was a game to test my ability. Eventually, the game ended 1-1. We scored very early in the fourth minute and could have scored more. We were just determined to get something out of the game.

PT: What ran through your mind each time you tried to contest the ball with him?

Izuchukwu: Before kick-off, I felt that the day to put myself to a real test had come. I promised myself it would be a game to remember. So, my reaction was to get him, and I did that every time I had to. I did my job well, and his name began ringing in my head again after the game.

PT: What was it like to play against Odion Ighalo and have a Nigerian brother around?

Izuchukwu: It was great. I played against him in April 2023 as well. He scored both goals as they won 2-0. He had played a year in Saudi Arabia before I joined, and he is an amazing person on and off the pitch.

PT: So, how competitive would you say the Saudi League is?

Izuchukwu: The Saudi League is very competitive now with the level of high-profile players moving there.

It’s not just because these clubs and their owners have the money but because they were able to point out what they wanted, and they went for it. In the short period I played there, the competition hit the roof. The competition began with the transfer of players.

Now, Saudi clubs don’t just rival themselves for some superstars from Europe; they even end up signing these players amid interest from some European clubs.

PT: Now in Serbia, what’s the ambition of your team, Radnički Kragujevac, and how do you hope to help them achieve that?

Izuchukwu: Radnicki is a club with great traditions; we expect to finish in the top four and make one of the European competitions. I’ll continue to put in the work as well.

PT: Back home, the AFCON is coming up again. Do you wish you were invited to camp by the Super Eagles?

Izuchukwu: It would have been a dream come true if I got a call-up for the AFCON in Ivory Coast. Although I’m not a member of the squad, I will indeed support them. First, I’m a Nigerian before becoming a footballer. As a footballer, I’ve camped with the senior team before, and I know I will get another chance soon to do it again.

PT: Do you think Nigeria has too many players abroad that we don’t even know which ones are the best, except those in the big leagues?

Izuchukwu: Nigeria is a big football nation, and as a result, we have produced great talents, even at home and abroad. I can’t say we are too many because not everyone will play for the national team. Playing for the national team is a dream, but some players abroad aren’t even doing that to get noticed back home.

PT: Finally, how do you rate the chances of Nigeria winning the AFCON again?

Izuchukwu: Winning the AFCON again is what Nigerians want. I believe the Super Eagles understand this and have the chance to win the title this time. I don’t see any nation stopping us.

