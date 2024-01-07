International courts exist to adjudicate between aggrieved state and non-state parties and deliver justice. Globally, the 10 per cent of households with the highest per capita emissions contribute 34-45 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions while the bottom 50 per cent contribute 13-15 per cent. The top one per cent of emitters globally each had carbon footprints of over 50 tonnes of CO2 in 2021, more than 1,000 times greater than those of the bottom one per cent of emitters. However, the bottom one per cent are less prepared to adapt to the effects of climate change and live in some of the countries most affected by climate change-induced loss and damage.

In that case, why can’t the states at the bottom simply sue the states at the top, in international courts, to either reduce their emissions or pay the cost of the loss and damage?

An earlier piece has examined the potential of climate litigation in Africa as part of the Global South countries, the challenges involved and how these can be circumvented. It is observed that even as climate litigation as a veritable tool in advancing climate justice gains popularity, it seems to be wielded more by individuals, human rights groups, communities, indigenous groups, NGOs, and business entities amongst others but hardly by the victim state parties against the erring state(s). Even when a victim state party threatens climate litigation, following through with requisite judicial action remains a challenge.

A striking case in illustrating this observation is the case of Tuvalu vs the United States of America and Australia. Tuvalu, a small island nation located in the Pacific Ocean, in 2002, threatened to file a claim against the US and Australia in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for their contribution to climate change. The two states, according to Tuvalu, had failed in their responsibility to stabilize emissions of greenhouse gas concentrations as required by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The change in climate has caused the melting of ice caps, which consequently leads to rising sea levels. This currently threatens the territory of Tuvalu, as the island nation has an average elevation of two meters above sea level and is therefore extremely vulnerable to changes in sea levels.

To date, Tuvalu has not officially filed any claim against any state at the ICJ or any other forum. The reason for this can be understood by looking at the legal obligations involved in both invoking the jurisdiction of the ICJ and those flowing from various international environmental obligations.

The most important reason is that it is difficult to successfully bring a case to the Court. On the one hand, only states may be parties in contentious cases before the Court. Moreover, the ICJ’s jurisdiction can only be invoked where the parties have mutually consented to bringing the case before the Court. Article 36(1) provides that jurisdiction is established ad hoc on the basis of mutual consent. It also provides that the Court’s jurisdiction can extend to all matters specifically provided for in the Charter of the United Nations or treaties or conventions in force.

Article 14 of the UNFCCC provides that “in the event of a dispute between any two or more Parties concerning the interpretation or application of the Convention, the Parties concerned shall seek a settlement of the dispute through negotiation or any other peaceful means of their own choice.” More specifically, under Article 14, there has to be a written declaration submitted to the Depository by the party that, with respect to any dispute concerning the interpretation or application of the Convention, it recognizes as compulsory ipso facto and without special agreement, in relation to any Party accepting the same obligation, to submit the dispute to either the ICJ and/or Arbitration in accordance with procedures to be adopted by the Conference of Parties as soon as practicable.

Only one state – the Netherlands – has made a declaration under Article 14(2) of the UNFCCC recognizing the compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ.

Further, Article 36(2) allows for states to make an optional clause declaration accepting the compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ. While Australia has made an Article 36(2) declaration in which it accepts the compulsory jurisdiction of the Court, this declaration is made on the condition of reciprocity. Tuvalu has not made an Article 36(2) declaration. However, even if it did, it would be subject to the exceptions under the Australian declaration.

While the United States accepted the Court’s compulsory jurisdiction upon its creation in 1946, it withdrew its acceptance in 1984, following the Court’s judgment on Military and Paramilitary Activities in and against Nicaragua.

Therefore, unless Australia or the United States would agree to accept the jurisdiction of the ICJ ad hoc, under Article 36(1), the ICJ would most likely not have jurisdiction over Tuvalu’s claims against these states. Presently, the Australian Prime Minister has announced a bilateral treaty offering permanent residency to people affected by the climate crisis and is also making a security guarantee that will bind both countries together.

A second major hurdle in interstate climate change litigation claims is the issue of liability. Generally, states do not present their complaints about another state’s climate change policies in terms of liability claims. Even when they may consider it, they rarely pursue it in court. This is because, even if both states have submitted to the ICJ’s jurisdiction, determining the applicable principles of liability remains complex.

In international law, liability does not solely depend on fault. It is established based on attribution or breach, which can be difficult to prove under various international agreements. For instance, for treaty obligations under the UNFCCC, state commitments mainly involve providing necessary information, cooperating in various international relations spheres, and promoting sustainable development. Proving a breach of these commitments is not straightforward, as substantial compliance often suffices. The “good neighbour” principle may be the strongest basis for liability in such cases.

Some propose extending state obligations to acts of private actors. However, vicarious liability is generally inapplicable in international law due to differing national laws and legal systems, making attributing responsibility for specific actions challenging.

Additionally, the due diligence obligation states that standard liability does not cover damage arising from unforeseeable or unavoidable events under reasonable diligence.

The International Law Convention Draft Articles on the Allocation of Loss presented an opportunity to test support for the idea of strict state liability for ultra-hazardous activities, but few state governments showed enthusiasm for accepting liability for damage within their jurisdictions. Even if a general exception for ultra-hazardous activities were accepted, its applicability to climate change emissions under existing law is doubtful.

The Paris Agreement, often viewed as a pivotal agreement in the multilateral climate change process due to its emphasis on global collaboration in combating climate change and adapting to its effects, includes an Article 8 clause that does not provide a basis for any liability or compensation for loss and damage. At best, the Agreement functions as a “gentleman’s agreement” with little to no legal enforcement mechanisms, penalties, or an international court/governing body to ensure compliance.

To date, no interstate climate change liability claim has resulted in an award of damages, and this may not change unless international treaties are strengthened. The deterrence theory in international liability remains weak, as significant awards of compensation are rare.

For now, anecdotal evidence suggests that environmental harm liability claims have a higher chance of success when directed at corporations rather than states. Global South advocates seeking climate justice may be better served by suing major emitting corporations and securing victories to increase deterrence, while simultaneously working to strengthen climate treaties and international courts.

Ruth Soronnadi and Tobi Oluwatola

