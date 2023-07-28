President Bola Tinubu Thursday forwarded a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The nominees, comprising four former governors, seven women, serving and former lawmakers and technocrats, were picked from 25 of Nigeria’s 36 states. Since the constitution mandates the president to pick at least a minister from every state, Mr Tinubu is expected to submit at least 11 more names to the Senate in the coming days.

Meet the 28 men and women that have been nominated to appear before the Senate for screening for appointment into the next Nigerian Federal Executive Council:

1 – Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

Born on 12 March 1967, Mr Tuggar was a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 representing Gamawa; and ran twice unsuccessfully for governor in Bauchi State. In the House, he served as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Procurement, member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and deputy chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions. He sponsored a bill on inhumane transport of livestock on the floor of the House.

Mr Tuggar received a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the United States International University.He also attended the University of Bath and has master’s degree from the University of Cambridge.

He was appointed the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany by former President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2017. Mr Tuggar played a key role during the 23rd Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. He also facilitated the state visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Nigeria in August 2018.

2 – Ahmed Musa Dangiwa

Mr Dangiwa contested in the APC governorship primary election in Katsina State in May 2022.

An architect and a former CEO/MD of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr Dangiwa has 30 years working experience in real estate, infrastructure development, banking and management experience spanning the private and public sector.

Mr Dangiwa holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture and an MBA, all from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He also studied at the Wharton School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania, United States.

3- Hannatu Musawa

She is the current Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment to President Bola Tinubu. Mrs Musawa is a lawyer, newspaper columnist and served as the deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

She holds a degree in law from the University of Buckingham, UK and took a postgraduate masters degree in the Legal Aspects of Marine Affairs from the University of Cardiff, Wales.

She also has a postgraduate masters degree in Oil and Gas Law from the University of Aberdeen. She is completing a doctorate, which she has been doing part-time.

4- Uche Nnaji

Mr Nnaji contested but lost the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State. He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he held several positions. He was the governorship candidate of the APC in the state for the 2023 election. He lost to Peter Mbah of the PDP.

Mr Nnaji is a businessman dealing in the importation and procurement of various items, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, motor spare parts, and other equipment.

5- Betta Edu

Mrs Edu was born on 27 October 1986 and is the National Women Leader of the APC.

She was Cross River State Commissioner for Health until her resignation in 2022. She was also the National Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

6- Doris Uzoka-Anite

She was a former Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State.

Ms Uzoka-Anite was also a former General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc. She hails from Oguta LGA of Imo State.

7- Dave Umahi

Born 25 July 1963, Mr Umahi is the current senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District. He served as the governor of Ebonyi State from 2015 to 2023, and as deputy governor from 2011 to 2015.

8- Nyesom Wike

Born on 13 December 1967, Mr Wike is the immediate past governor of Rivers State. A lawyer by training, Mr Wike also served two terms as Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area from 1999 to 2007.

He obtained his Bachelor of Law degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology before proceeding to the Law School in 1997.

9- Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Born on 19 September 1962, Mr Abubakar served as governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023.

He was the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fertilizer and also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Non oil Revenue. He is the owner of Talamiz Group of Industries.

Mr Abubakar graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with a B.Sc degree in Accounting.

10 – Nasir El-Rufai

He is the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and a founding member of the ruling APC.

Before his election in 2015 as governor, Mr El-Rufai served as the director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and also served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007. He played a significant role in restructuring the federal capital city.

Mr El-Rufai graduated from Ahmadu Bello University with a first-class degree in Quantity Surveying.

11 – Ekperipe Ekpo

He was a member of the House of Representatives fom 2007 to 2011.

Mr Ekpo is the director-general of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) and also a chieftain of the APC in the state.

12 – Nkiru Onyejeocha

Born on 23 November 1969, Ms Onyecheocha is a ranking member of the House of Representatives, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State

She was previously Executive Transition Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State in 2002. In 2003 she served as state’s Commissioner for Resource Management and Manpower Development

13 – Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

Born on 1st of May 1982, Mr Ojo is a lawmaker from the Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

He took a master’s degree in Digital Communication and Networking in 2006 and holds certifications in 18 professional qualifications in ICT. Mr Ojo was one of the first set of certified ethical hackers from Royal Britannia IT Training Academy in the United Kingdom before he turned 24 years.

14 – Stella Okotete

She was the National Women Leader of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Mrs Okotete was appointed as the Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank in 2017.

Between 2011 and 2015, she served as the Special Assistant and Adviser to the Executive Governor of Delta State on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs)

Mrs Okotete holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from Benson Idahosa University. She also has a Diploma in Law from the Rivers State College of Arts and Sciences. She also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution.

15- Bello Muhammad Goronyo

He was a former Commissioner for Information in Sokoto State during the tenure of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

He was however sacked after decamping from the PDP to the APC.

The former commissioner was also the Chairman, Publicity and Media Committee of PDP Governorship Campaign Council in Sokoto State, until he decamped.

16- Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

Married with four children, Mrs Kennedy-Ohanenye is a businesswoman with stakes in real estate and education. She contested the 2022 APC presidential primary but announced her withdrawal from the race at the party’s special convention. She later mobilised support for President Tinubu.

17- Dele Alake

He is the current Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy.

Mr Alake is from Ekiti State and a former commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State under the government of Mr Tinubu between 1999 and 2007.

He is a journalist and worked at Concord Press as Editor of the National Concord from 1995 to June 1999.

Mr Alake is a former vice president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. He belongs to several national, regional, and international professional bodies, such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the West African Union of Journalists.

18- Lateef Fagbemi, SAN

He was born on 22 June 1956 in Ijagbo, Kwara State, Nigeria.

Mr Fagbemi is a Senior Advocate of Nigerian (SAN) and a jurist who has made a significant contribution to the development of Law and Justice in Nigeria. He was called to the bar in 1984.

19- Olawale Edun

He is a seasoned financial expert with extensive experience in the banking sector.

Mr Edun served as Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State for two terms (1999-2007) during Mr Tinubu’s tenure as governor.

Mr Edun is an International Trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation and the Chairman of the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame, a registered non-profit youth development group that runs amateur boxing in Lagos.

He is also the Chairman of the Livewell Initiative, a health sector Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), and a Trustee of Sisters Unite for Children, an NGO that helps children in need.

20- Adebayo Adelabu

Born on 28 September 1970, Mr Adelabu is a former Deputy Governor, Operations, of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He retired from the position in 2019 to run unsuccessfully for governor in Oyo State as candidate for the APC.

He was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in February 2014 as Deputy Governor, Operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

21 – Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim was born in Jos, Plateau, but hails from Keffi, Nasarawa State.

She was formerly the director-general of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). She was later redeployed as the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

22- Ali Pate

Born on 6 September 1968, Mr Pate is a physician and a professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership in the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard University.

He formerly served as the Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population and Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF) at the World Bank Group. Mr Pate was also the former Minister of State for Health in Nigeria.

Mr Pate was born in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State and graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) medical school in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

He then moved to Gambia where he worked in rural hospitals for a few years.

23- Joseph Utsev

Mr Utsev is a civil engineer and former Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Wanune in Tarka LGA of Benue State.

He was an associate professor at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Mr Utsev, from Buruku LGA, was a commissioner in the Samuel Ortom government in Benue State.

24- Senator Abubakar Kyari

Mr Kyari was born on 15 January 1963 and was the senator for Borno North District from 2015 until his resignation in April 2022 after his election as Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC.

He became the acting national chairman of the ruling party following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu from the position in July.

Mr Kyari’s father was the late Brigadier Abba Kyari who served as military governor of the defunct North Central State (now Kaduna and Katsina states) from 1967 to 1975.

Mr Kyari was educated in Nigeria and the United States of America. He attended Kaduna Capital School in 1974 and proceeded to Barewa College, Zaria where he obtained his WASSCE In 1979.

He attended the University of Tennessee Martin in USA where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in 1986. Thereafter in 1989, he attended Webster University St.Louis Missouri USA for his Masters in Business Administration (MBA)

25- John Enoh

Mr Enoh was born and raised in Agbokim Waterfall community of Cross River State.

He was the senator for the Central District of Cross River State between 2015 and 2019.

He was a member of the PDP until May 2017 when he decamped to the APC and ran unsuccessfully for governor, losing to incumbent governor Ben Ayade.

26- Sani Abubakar Danladi

Mr Danladi was former acting Governor and Deputy Governor of Taraba State. He also served as the senator for Taraba North on the platform of the PDP before he was impeached.

He was born on 20 May 1967 in Bachama, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Mr Danladi defected to the APC and ran for governor in 2019 but lost to Darius Ishaku of PDP.

27- Abubakar Momoh.

Mr Momoh hails from Etsako East LGA of Edo State. A civil engineer, Mr Momoh was a two-time member of the House of Representatives.

He dumped the APC for the PDP in 2019 and flew the party’s ticket in the Edo North senatorial election but lost. Thereafter, he returned to the APC. He appears to have been nominated by Adams Oshiomhole, an associate of President Tinubu.

28- Muhammed Idris.

Mr Idris is the publisher of Blueprint Newspaper. The Niger-born media entrepreneur has a master’s degree in English Language from Bayero University Kano.

He served as Communications Consultant on the Promotion of Nomadic Education in Northern Nigeria to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2007 to 2009.

He led the committee that developed and implemented Training Guide for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) across Nigeria from 2009 to 2011.

He was appointed as Communications Consultant by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 2017 to 2021.

Mr Idris facilitated the design and implementation of Strategic Communications Guidelines for the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development from 2019-2022.

