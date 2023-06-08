On Friday, the second day of June, my grandmother Sarat Amoke Adeyanju passed on. She was buried on Saturday according to Islamic rites at our maternal hometown of Oyo. We knew the end was coming. When you have someone as old as she was (93 years, or 101, by other calculations), you expect that phone call. Maami, as we called her, was pretty old, but when the end finally came, it was still no less shocking and painful.

Those who have known me for years must know how fond I am of my grandmother. She was not just my mother’s mother but also my mother. She was an abiyamo in the truest sense of the word. She raised my sister and me in our earliest formative years. My childhood memories are full of her loving presence. You could never have doubted her love for us. It was a love that loves without asking you to do anything in return other than bask in its purity. She was a nurturer. She was a protector who shielded us from diminishing forces, whether physical or spiritual. She would stand in the gap between heaven and earth to solicit divine benevolence for her children. As a child, I thought she worried too much about us. When I became a mother, I finally understood that instinct that propels a woman to pray to the sacred divine to control the forces controlling the world for the sake of her children.

Years ago, an Airtel commercial featured Idowu Phillips (Mama Rainbow) praying for her child endlessly. Every moment of that ad reminded me of my grandmother because that was how she prayed for us on the phone. Whenever Maami called me on the phone, she would tell me, ‘Anytime I come to your mind, just say “amen,” “amen” because I have prayed for you.’ Yes, she prayed a lot for us. The power of her prayers has held me up. In my professional life, my grandmother’s expressions of her spirituality have been instructive in my understanding of faith and power. Despite the religious differences, her understanding of God has been pivotal to my understanding of the whys and hows of belief.

In the days since her death, I have been calling up memories. In my mind, I have returned to Oyo, walked through the long corridor of our family homestead, and burst into the backyard where we used to play. Some of my understanding of the world started here. I made some of my most unforgettable memories in this place. I will share one. I must have been maybe five or six then. I do not know for sure, but I was pretty young. That day, I entered the house from wherever. There was a plastic jerrycan of palm oil in the corridor. I picked it up and looked inside. The thing had coagulated. I shook the jerry can, but it would not budge. I still wonder what mischief possessed me that I would care that much about the thickened palm oil to the point that I would light the cooking (kerosene) stove placed in that corridor, set the jerrycan on it, and walk away to play.

When I came back later, there was a commotion underway. My grandfather’s co-wives had emerged from their respective rooms and converged in that corridor, talking excitedly. Some other people were there too. The floor was a red oil mess. For some reason, they knew I was the culprit when I showed up. I must have looked that guilty. I still have very vivid recollections of those enraged adults scolding me. I was scared. I was expecting punishment. I thought the world would end, and on my head too! What did Maami do? She just opened her bedroom door and pushed me inside. I remember someone asked her if she would not even beat me, and she said, “No.”

When I saw her in Ibadan in 2015, she brought up this incident. I thought she would have forgotten; she was shocked that I remembered the story enough to corroborate aspects of it.

‘But you were very young!’ she said.

Yes, I was pretty young, but that scene has stayed with me all my life. There was something about a bunch of adults all scolding you, being frightened, feeling regretful and fearful, and being acquitted by your grandmother who made no fuss, that just gets burnished into your mind forever. A few times in my life when I have faced some trouble, I have recalled that incident, especially the moment I passed from meeting all the fury directed at me to the comforting silence of my grandmother’s room, to remind myself that I will be alright. Sometimes too, when I yell at my children for being mischievous, I remind myself that I once did something worse. Maami’s handling of the incident made all the difference. I wish I had that patience.

Maami also used to write us letters. She was not formally educated, but she taught herself to write. My mother told me that it was not until she was older that she realised that her mother, who helped her to read, could not even read! Maami would point at the letters in her schoolbook, ask her what it was, and then ask her to repeat them. Now I think of Maami’s written letters to us as treasures that should have been saved. The efforts she put into surpassing her limitations testify to her unimpeachable faith in formal education, as not just a means to upward mobility but moral development too.

She would encourage you to study, saying if you do well, you could become “a doctor, a lawyer, and a judge!” She always combined the three as if you could be all of them concurrently. Also, there was no nuisance you could display as a child that, to her, was not uncurable with just five words: go and carry your books. Just read! I try that with my children, but it does not work the same way. Whenever they are restless, I ask them to read their books. Usually, they respond, “But I don’t feel like reading!” I still wonder why telling my grandmother that I did not feel like reading never occurred to me.

When I had my daughter, my grandmother called me and gave me some names for her to bear. Then she said I could choose whichever oriki I wanted. It was a moment I had been waiting for. I told her I had already chosen the oriki. My daughter would share her name, Àmọ̀kẹ́. She was delighted. She told me she was honoured.

Since Friday, when the news of her demise came, I have been scrolling through my phone album and leafing through an old family album to find photos of memories I might have forgotten but must now recall. It is incredible how the moments frozen into images can quickly thaw when warm salty tears touch them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

