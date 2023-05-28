The question came forth with hesitation and uncertainty, but I asked nevertheless. My new friend, Kabiru, a soft-spoken fruit seller along Lagos Street in Maiduguri, responded with a knowing smile, both of us united by the shared understanding of the fear and anxiety that inspired my paranoia. I wanted to know whether I could move around Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, at night. Kabiru’s eyes lit up, his demeanour lively, and he reeled out interesting places I could visit in the city. But he added that curfew begins by 11:30 pm or thereabouts, so I needed to return before the curfew. I smiled and thereafter moved down the streets to feel the city’s pulse.

The next day, fascinated by the brightness of the skies at dawn (an unusually beautiful spectacle for a Lagosian), I moved around the city, mingling through beautiful, energetic people engaging in commerce and craft, unperturbed by the spectre of insurgency. Maiduguri drives home the point about the danger of a single story. The experience offered fresh insights into the interesting nuances of the war against insurgency and its place at the intersection of trade and the larger (Lake Chad) economy.

The first fascinating thing I found was the ‘boom’ in Borno’s real estate/property industry, especially in Maiduguri. The significance is evident even from the point of descending into the city from the airport, as there are new buildings dotting every part of the city. Due to the insurgency’s impact, quite understandably, the city has recorded significant construction activities such as building houses, schools, hospitals and vocational training centres by the federal and state governments, development partners, non-governmental organisations, investors, corporate groups, etc.

Data from the CBN puts Nigeria’s formal housing production at approximately 100,000 units per year, which is considered grossly inadequate. The apex bank says at least one million units are needed yearly to bridge the 18 to 22 million deficit. Although Nigeria’s housing minister Babatunde Fashola recently debunked claims of the nation’s housing deficit number, what’s not in doubt is that Nigeria needs to bridge (deficit) gaps—and most importantly, in areas destroyed by insurgents such as Borno.

In 2017, the Borno state government said Boko Haram had at the time destroyed one million houses, 5,000 classrooms and properties worth N1.9 trillion(all covering residential homes, health/water facilities, power transmission facilities etc). Given that the insurgents have wreaked additional havoc since then—even as the military has done quite well to contain them recently—it’s plausible that the 2017 figures must have ballooned.

So when put against the backdrop of the destruction recorded in the state, the massive construction ongoing in Maiduguri and the ‘boom’ in the city’s property market (as in other parts of the state) remains heartwarming.

Now it’s tempting to think of the growth in Borno’s real estate and property market, particularly in Maiduguri, as an index of economic growth in real terms. Perhaps, it’s not exactly so. And the reason is simple: despite the undeniable fact that the ‘boom’ has a ripple effect on the growth of the informal economy (and positively so for business owners and traders!), the inflationary pressure is becoming increasingly significant, especially for average earners who may now struggle to get decent apartments in the city. Anecdotal accounts from some residents show that a two-bedroom apartment is rented up to between N400,000 and N500,000 in some areas in Maiduguri now, which puts pressure on the average salary earner struggling to survive on a minimum wage of N30,000.

My observation is that the NGO ecosystem is perhaps the biggest driver of the property market in the city. Of course, with the influx of several donor agencies and development partners supporting the vulnerable, that’s understandable. So in effect, the cheekily named ‘NGO economy’ is perhaps the most ‘lucrative’, driving prices of property and other essentials high. Yet the fundamental concern about this pressure remains, not just for the average earners but for those who fled into Maiduguri from the hotbed of insurgents and aren’t necessarily in IDP camps, and those whose livelihoods had been affected by the insurgency and are now struggling to recover.

So when you look at the property market as an index of economic growth in Borno state, beyond the beautiful houses and all that, there is the one big question: how inclusive is the growth in the property market, whether for residents who are outside of the ‘booming’ NGO ecosystem and more importantly for Borno people residing outside Maiduguri?

The Borno State Government is bridging the housing deficit with its housing schemes, one outlet at a time. Of course, there are some other private interventions, like the Muhammadu Indimi Village by billionaire Indimi, situated in Bama, one of the worst-hit communities in the state, which was designed to provide 100 houses for 100 families.

But then, given the intensity of the damage done by the insurgents, the people would need more. A resident told me that the bigger expectation is that when peace is fully restored, and many NGOs exit the city, property prices will stabilise. Again, that drives home the point about the importance of restoring peace in the region, given its centrality to economic development.

The Lake Chad Basin economy revolves significantly around Borno, at least from the Nigerian perspective, as the northeast region makes more cross-border trade than in-country trade, principally via the borders in Borno (Adamawa and Yobe). The region’s two main consumption centres are Maiduguri and Ndjamena, in Chad. A 2013 World Bank report says the long land border between Nigeria and Cameroon used to see lively cross-border trade, with estimates putting the value of exports from Cameroon to Nigeria of paddy rice, soap, and agricultural produce at US$64 million. Similarly, the report showed that Nigeria exported US$176 million worth of cosmetics, plastics, footwear, and other general merchandise to Cameroon within the period. Indeed there are several trade routes linking the two countries, including the corridors from Maiduguri to Kousséri, Maiduguri to Maroua, Mubi to Guider, Jimeta via Yola to Garoua, and Banki to Mora. Sadly, trade in these places has been severely affected in recent years. Of course, beneath that is the fact that a significant slump in agricultural output due to poor inputs and higher prices reduced yields by more than 70 per cent.

So the peace in Maiduguri remains absolutely heartwarming, for me. Yet, for concrete economic recovery that could place residents, especially the IDPs, in good positions, peace efforts must also be consolidated in LGAs outside the city, especially around the borders. This is even more important as the government considers shutting down IDP camps, as security gradually improves.

I made a 50-km journey outside Maiduguri via Jere, and one could see relative improvement in security and peace. But then, some farmlands were deserted, which shows that more needs to be done to consolidate growth and revive the economy, which rests principally around agriculture. According to the state government’s data, the Borno state agricultural sector alone contributes up to 65 per cent of the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The revenue generated from Baga in Kukawa alone is between N4bn to N5bn in a year from the Baga fish market, but the attacks on the market, like others, affected output.

I expect that some of the concerns, especially on the economic recovery of vulnerable IDPs and repentant insurgents, are better addressed in implementing the state’s 25-year development plan introduced in 2020. More than anything, economic independence and sustainability remain a weapon with which the war against insurgency can be won decisively because it empowers locals and shields them from being lured into criminality by insurgents.

In any case, I left Maiduguri with a smile on my face: from Lagos Street through to Damboa Road, Monday Market, Gwange, all the way to parts of Hausari, elderly folks and traders exchanged cheers and laughter and jokes, while school kids ran across the roads happily without any care in the world. One remains hopeful that peace returns fully, just so Borno can regain its position as the home of peace.

