In Nigeria’s sixth transition to new governments at the federal and state levels under the Fourth Republic, news of outgoing executive officeholders awarding contracts, signing new laws, and making appointments in the twilight of their tenures is becoming routine.

While people perceive the development as booby traps for the incoming administrations, the president-elect and governors-elect have mostly shied away from voicing concerns, especially where their soon-to-be predecessors are of their parties or had helped them in the elections.

But it has become a subject of discussion on the social and mainstream media.

Some state governors have been awarding new contracts and making last minutes appointments, while their state Houses of Assembly have been passing new laws. Most of the affected governors perhaps took the cue from President Muhammadu Buhari in his decision to take an $800 million loan from the World Bank to hand out in paltry doles to some poor Nigerians as a cushion against the impacts of the planned removal of subsidy for premium motor spirit (petrol) from June.

Analysts believe such decisions will affect the incoming administrations.

“They are supposed to allow the new government to make its plans. They can propose to the new government and tell them this should be the best for the state. If the new government deems it fit, they can look into it as part of their major priorities and implement it for the benefit of the state. I believe this is what the president should have done – to advise the incoming government,” Jamilu Abdussalam, a senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science at Ummaru Musa Yar’adu’a University, Katsina, said.

Multiple contracts

On the 10 of May, the federal government, rising from its weekly executive council meeting, announced the award of multi-million naira contracts for various ministries.

The decision generated uproar even among reporters at the State House but transportation minister, Sambo Jaji, justified the decision.

“Ladies and gentlemen, without any intentions of mischief, this government was elected to function from 2019 to precisely 29th of May 2023. Should we now stop functioning one month before the next appointment because we are coming to the end of the tenure?

“This government must work. We expect the next government to also work until the very last day of their tenure,” Arise Television quoted Mr Jaji as saying.

The meeting approved a total of N327.34 billion for the ministries of transportation, sports, aviation, federal capital territory and for other works including Ogoni projects, IRS building in Abuja and Poet Harcourt.

President Buhari’s loan

Many Nigerians were surprised when the Senate read a letter from Mr Buhari seeking its approval to secure an $800m loan from the World Bank.

“In the letter sent to the Senate, the president said the $800m loan facility is intended to be used to support poor Nigerians and will be disbursed to poor households across the country,” PREMIUM TIMES reported.

“Government is a continuous process and there is nothing wrong with the president securing loans especially if there are no harsh conditions attached to the loan. My only worry is that would the loan be utilised judiciously and for the purpose it is being secured for?”, Bishir Dauda, the National Secretary of Muryar Talaka Awareness Initiative, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

“If it is true that the poor and most vulnerable people will benefit from the loan, then there is nothing bad in it,” he said.

Mr Buhari also appointed a special adviser on counter-terrorism. Garba Umar, a retired assistant inspector general of police, is expected to assist the country in its counter-terrorism fight, according to a presidential aide, Garba Shehu. who announced the appointment.

In a statement, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the appointment was meant to enable Nigeria to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

However, many Nigerians wonder what impact such a last-minute appointment of a special adviser would make, especially since political appointees all go with the president or governors who appointed them.

“If you ask me, the appointment doesn’t make any sense because how sure are we that Tinubu doesn’t have his own plans for counter-terrorism? What advice would he offer Buhari in these last days?” Abdul Jani, a political analyst in Katsina State, said

Ishaku’s pension law, estate

Last week, outgoing Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. First, he was reported to have approved N2 billion for the purchase of cars for himself and his deputy. As if that was not enough, the outgoing governor rushed to commission an uncompleted 500 units housing estate he started in 2017.

“Although the commissioning was done amid fanfare, PREMIUM TIMES noticed that almost all the houses in the estate were in different stages of incompletion,” this newspaper reported.

Departing executive officers often rush to commission unfinished projects in their quest to claim total credit. Though Mr Ishaku and the incoming governor, Kefas Agbu, are from the PDP, the outgoing governor seems not to want the incoming governor to complete the housing estate and take credit for it.

Delta’s supplementary budget

Outgoing Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, recently presented a N71 billion supplementary budget to the State House of Assembly. Mr Okowa sent the budget 14 days before the expiration of his two terms tenure.

The supplementary budget was made up of N5.6 billion in recurrent expenditure and N65.5 billion in capital expenditure.

“Consequently, the supplementary budget has become necessary for appropriation to pay for some critical projects and activities of the government as well as fund ongoing projects across the state in the year 2023,” the governor said.

Umahi’s loan request

The Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi’s also justified his own decision to seek a N33 billion loan to complete his pending projects.

For many observers, however, it is surprising for a governor who spent close to eight years in power to be seeking a loan a few days before the expiration of his tenure in the name of completing his projects.

El Rufai’s last-minute demolition

In Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El Rufai is not left out. Mr El Rufai, who over the years earned the nickname “Mai Rusau” which means “the demolisher” for his demolition of illegal structures, decided to give a parting gift to residents of Kaduna State.

His decision to, 11 days before his exit, revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of properties belonging to nine companies owned by the family of a former governor of the state, Ahmed Makarfi, was criticised by several people. The companies’ properties have been marked for demolition and their directors confirmed receiving notice of revocation. They later appealed to Mr El-Rufai to reverse his decision.

Tambuwal’s appointments

Senator-elect and Sokoto State outgoing governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has also made appointments and approvals of huge sums of money after the general elections. Mr Tambuwal, who came to power in 2015, will be ending his two terms tenure on the 29 of May.

In April, he gave approval for contract variation in sums amounting to N7 billion.

This month, Mr Tambuwal also appointed 23 new permanent secretaries and 15 director-generals in the state. The civil service is a permanent institution but making such appointments especially that of the DGs is seen as a “rush” to compensate political allies, bequeath liability to the incoming administration and make enemies for the incoming governor because he may find reasons to sack the appointees.

On 17, May, Mr Tambuwal also announced the renaming of higher institutions and other public institutions in the state for which the opposition APC has chided him.

He renamed the Sokoto State University after Sheikh Abdullahi Fodiyo, the Sokoto State University of Education after late President Shehu Shagari, and the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, which is still under construction, was named after Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

“The governor also immortalised the late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki and Sarkin Sudan Wurno and former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Shehu Malami by renaming Shehu Shagari College of Education and College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Wurno after them.

“Also, the College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Wamakko was renamed Sheikh Haliru Binji College of Legal and Islamic Studies while the College of Nursing, Tambuwal was renamed after Balaraba Buda.”

Ortom’s new airport

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, secured a licence to build a civil airport in Makurdi on the last day of March, a few weeks before his handing over.

The state Commissioner of Information, Tourism and Culture, Mike Inalegwu, said the airport would be situated 12 kilometres from the state capital, Makurdi.

“The next administration can equally continue with the project but the good news is that this administration pressed for the approval of this airport and we got it,” Mr Inalegwu said.

Masari’s appointments

Outgoing Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, announced, on Monday 15 May, the appointments of Lawal Alhassan as the chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Musa Nuhu-Gafia as a member of the House of Assembly Commission and Mansur Labo as member of the electoral commission. The names were sent to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

On 19 May, Mr Masari also appointed Mustapha Abdullahi – Babi as a permanent secretary in the civil service.

However, this is not the first time such last minutes decisions were taken by outgoing executive officers. In most cases, their successors either reverse such decisions or refuse to pay attention to them.

In March 2019, Abdulaziz Yari, then outgoing governor of Zamfara State, amended the governor and deputy governor pension law to accommodate former House of Assembly speakers and their deputies. In November, however, the new state House of Assembly, backed by the new governor, repealed the law.

In Osun State, the new governor, Ademola Adeleke, reversed many of the last-minute decisions of his predecessor, including the appointment of new monarchs and the recruitment of thousands of workers.

