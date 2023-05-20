Thirty-one years ago, Democratic political strategist James Carville created the buzz around Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign with the mantra, “It’s the economy, stupid.” The Clinton campaign exploited the ripple effect of the then-prevailing (mild) recession in the United States as one of the campaign’s strategies to unseat George H. W. Bush. Interestingly, even though about 90% of polled Americans approved of President Bush’s performance before the invasion of Kuwait, the slow economic recovery and Ross Perot’s independent candidacy (which some analysts opine that it affected the chances of then-President George H.W. Bush) set the stage, ultimately, for a Clinton victory.

Since the success of that campaign in 1992, American commentators have had to modify the message in line with the prevailing subject of importance across different eras, especially during electioneering. In recent times, we have seen Democrats tell the people, “It’s abortion, stupid,” hoping that the promise of protecting abortion rights will motivate their base to vote. They have done that largely in reaction to Republican strategists who are modifying Carville’s slogan to “It’s inflation, stupid”, hoping that inflation is the issue that will win over swing voters.

Away from American politico-economic narratives, there is perhaps no subject that threatens the economic well-being of the average Nigerian today like the nation’s runaway inflation, especially as it concerns food prices. And so for many Nigerians, “it’s the food inflation, Stupid!”

While people of the older generation might have their ways of expressing the frustration that comes with inflationary pressure, many young people have found creative, hilarious ways of expressing these pains through Sapa-themed conversations especially on social media. ‘Sapa’, for the uninitiated, denotes poverty, being broke, or financial incapacity, especially after extravagant spending. The reality of the Nigerian economy today, however, is that one doesn’t necessarily need to indulge in extravagant spending before being hit by ‘Sapa’—Nigeria’s inflationary pressure is the real Sapa-inducing index.

Earlier in the week, the National Bureau of Statistics announced that Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 22.22 per cent in April from 22.04 per cent in the previous month, representing a 0.18 per cent rise. Interestingly, the NBS said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.40 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2022, which was 16.82 per cent.

First off, the persistent rise in headline inflation questions the plausibility of the hawkish move of the Central Bank of Nigeria in recent months. It drives home the oft-mentioned point that the nation’s inflation rate is not essentially driven by interest rates but by diverse factors, most importantly supply chain disruptions. More than anything, it makes imperative the need for proper coordination between the fiscal and monetary policy authorities.

In the last eight months, the apex bank has increased its benchmark interest rate by 650 basis points. From about 11.5% in May 2022, after a series of hikes, the apex bank at its last meeting raised the rate to 18%. By its persistent hiking of benchmark rates, the argument is that inflation is driven by excess money in circulation. Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, at the apex bank’s MPC meeting in March argued that even though the inflation rate remained on the increase, the tightening measure helped reduce the rate of price increase. By some design, one could also infer that the same logic—that inflation is demand-pull rather than cost-push—drove the implementation of the Naira redesign policy and its fatal outcomes.

The concern is that Nigerians bearing the brunt of the inflationary pressure and economic disruption might not agree with Mr Emefiele and there are expectations that the apex bank (and indeed the government) could deploy other policy instruments to address the challenges. But then in the face of depleting reserves, shrinking revenues, high production cost, and unrestrained funding of government deficits, that’s quite a difficult expectation.

What I found most worrisome in the latest NBS’ inflation report was contained in the details of the food inflation statistics. More than anything, the figure drives home the point that supply chain disruption, especially as it affects food, is a major driver of inflation.

Food inflation, according to the statistics bureau, rose to 24.61 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 6.24 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in April 2022 (18.37 per cent). Of course, the increase was driven by rise in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetable, and spirits. The NBS reported that the average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending April 2023 over the previous twelve months average was 23.22 per cent, which was a 4.35 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in April 2022 (18.88 per cent). Then the report added that the core inflation figure, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 20.14 per cent in April 2023 on a year-on-year basis, up by 5.96 per cent compared to the 14.18 per cent recorded in April 2022.

As worrisome as it appears, the NBS food inflation report only gave us a real-time picture; it didn’t say anything really new. For far too long, it’s been proven that the effect of food inflation is quite significant on the Consumer Price Index. And the underlying drivers of these increases in food prices have been identified: poor agricultural inputs/incentives, supply chain disruption, poor storage facilities, insecurity, and (some avoidable) disasters such as flooding. The governments across levels would need to address these concerns to reduce inflationary pressure on Nigerians, especially as it relates to something as essential as food.

In a recent report titled ‘Remaining within a vicious cycle’, SBM Intelligence said that the cost of preparing a pot of the popular Nigerian delicacy rose by 166.3 percent to N10,882 in March 2023 from N4,087 in July 2016, when the index was launched. The report also shows that a family of five that earns the monthly minimum wage of N30,000 would have to spend 36.3 percent of the pay to cook a pot of jollof.

Indeed, as at today, nothing saps the purchasing power of the average Nigerian like food inflation; it’s the real driver of ‘Sapa’ and its variegated endresults.

Earlier in the week, I was at the bakery section of a mall in Ikeja to buy bread and met a young man who displayed some theatrics upon being told the price of the bread. Apparently, he hadn’t bought the bread in a long while but was alarmed to realize that the prices had skyrocketed. There and then, I reflected on how things have changed in just a very short time. At that same spot in 2019, I remember how some of us expressed worry upon being told that the price of the regular ‘family bread’ had been hiked from N350 to N400. The same bread—possibly now smaller in size—now sells for N1, 000.

It’s the food inflation, stupid!

