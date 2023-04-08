On 12 March, reports said that an Ibadan-based radio analyst, Oluwole Taiwo (a.k.a Baba Bintin), died. Taking off from the Amuloko area of Ibadan, he headed to Fresh FM located in the Challenge area of the Oyo state capital, hoping to find a Point Of Sale (POS) agent on the way. He reportedly slumped due to exhaustion, having trekked a long distance in a futile search for cash amid the uncertainty. The public anger and cynicism that trailed the news on a phone-in radio programme I monitored that weekend got me thinking about how much the CBN Naira redesign policy may not only have eroded trust in the banking system, but more ominously, in the entirety of the nation’s governance system.

A week or so later when the CBN eventually announced the recirculation of the old N500 and N1000 notes in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, I read a few commentators suggest that we may now assess the gains/losses recorded in the midst of the cash crunch using the National Bureau of Statistics data on Inflation (Consumer Price Index) for February. I disagreed with that line of thought in an intervention on social media. The argument for me was that the CPI report might not give a clearer picture of the damage the CBN policy might have done (or whatever benefit it may have added) to the economy. And the argument was simple: based on random observations and anecdotal accounts from open markets, I realized that domestic prices didn’t really accelerate within the quarter, essentially because there wasn’t/isn’t enough cash in supply and the digital payment system—essentially because of operational pressure or/and unprecedented volume of transactions—was a mess. In sharp contrast, many businesses and traders sold most of their goods on ridiculous discounts just to survive the hardship and avoid or minimise losses.

In its February CPI report, the NBS said Nigeria’s inflation rate jumped to 21.91 percent, a new 17-year high from 21.82 percent in January 2023. Quite expectedly, the KPMG confirmed that the Naira redesign policy had no significant impact on inflation, in sharp contrast to the expectations in certain quarters.

Hear KPMG: “Nigeria’s annual inflation rate remained high and largely unchanged across all categories in February 2023. The cash crunch which has affected consumer expenditure following the earlier redesign of the naira, doesn’t seem to have slowed down inflation yet, despite a 500-basis interest rate hike since May 2022 and a 235 percent decline in cash in circulation.”

Meanwhile, as I argued in my March intervention that the PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) numbers would give a far clearer picture, the recent PMI report from Stanbic IBTC seems to have confirmed all fears. This was expected because too many factories have had to operate on a skeletal basis these past weeks and many workers couldn’t even get cash to go to work. The March edition of the Stanbic-IBTC’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stated that Nigerian companies registered a decline in purchasing activity as business conditions deteriorated during the month and caused output to decline to 42.3 points, from the 44.7 points that was recorded in February. The output, according to the PMI report, “was down across each of the four broad sectors covered by the survey.”

Again, and most importantly, the GDP growth numbers for Q1 ’23 would offer perhaps the most valuable insight this season, essentially because productivity has nearly collapsed, especially in the informal economy. What’s worrisome, however, is that we may still not have the fuller picture in the absence of reliable data, due to the structure of our economy.

In all, what’s perhaps the most concerning thing about the CBN policy is that a dispassionate appraisal would throw up more questions about the politics of its execution/implementation than the merits of the policy itself, when taken as an independent construct. Considering its deeply flawed foundation, which is built on the partisan persona of the apex bank’s chief, it was inevitable that every step taken by the bank was going to be open to suspicion, however noble the ideas and intentions are.

To be sure, I would argue that there isn’t anything fundamentally bad with the CBN naira redesign policy on paper, but implementation is as important as (if not way more important than) intention when it comes to such sensitive monetary issues in an economy like ours. And that’s why I do not find the hypocrisy of folks who tacitly supported the shambolic implementation of the policy on the basis of political expediency quite funny.

In the immediate, I really hope that we will be quite diligent enough to do an honest appraisal of the ripple effect of this policy and how the lessons fit (not) into our developmental plans, policy ideas and implementation dynamics, and financial inclusion roadmaps.

For one, while policy makers may choose to count the gains in how much traders in open markets have indeed embraced fintech products within the period (the numbers should have gone up, expectedly), we may have to ascertain if their adoption of such products isn’t merely a stop-gap approach in the midst of the melee. On the other hand, we urgently need to measure the damage this policy may have done to the domestic economy as a simple survey of open markets, neighborhood shops, and suburban areas would show how it has eaten into the little gains recorded in deepening financial inclusion by its near-fatal erosion of confidence not just in the banking system, but the entirety of the nation’s governance system.

I hope we will tell ourselves the bitter truths as the conversations begin. That’s perhaps the only way we can learn from the lessons of this troubling episode of our national life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

