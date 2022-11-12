A public fight on 31 October at the residence of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna, between the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, and Mr Gawuna’s running mate, Murtala Garo, underscores the fractious state of Nigeria’s ruling party in one of its most prized possessions. Kano has the second-highest number of registered voters in Nigeria and has been a stronghold of the APC since 2015, delivering the largest blocks of votes to its presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015 and 2019.

Political observers are closely watching how the internal crisis and the fact of President Buhari not being on the ballot may affect the APC in this very strategic state in this election cycle. Mr Buhari’s personal popularity among the Kano masses is the bedrock of the support that his party has enjoyed in the state. In fact, the state gave Mr Buhari the majority of its votes in each of the five presidential elections that he contested as a candidate of three different parties between 2003 and 2019.

With Mr Buhari no longer on the ballot and Bola Tinubu from the South-west as the APC presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) are using their influence to lure the outgoing president’s voters.

APC crisis

The quarrel between Messrs Doguwa and Garo was just another flare-up in the protracted crisis in the APC in the build-up to the 2023 general elections. Due to the conflict, many bigwigs, including former governor Ibrahim Shekarau and the member of the House of Representatives for the Kano Municipal district, Sha’a ban Sharada, defected after the APC primaries.

Like Mr Doguwa, Mr Shekarau’s group, popularly referred to as the G7, had accused the state leadership of the party of sidelining federal lawmakers in party activities, among other issues. The G7 had demanded the removal of the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, who is an ally of Mr Garo.

Until his appointment as the governorship running mate, Mr Garo was the commissioner for local government under Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and a governorship aspirant. The candidate, Mr Gawuna, is the sitting deputy governor.

In the 31 October incident, Mr Garo accused Mr Doguwa of violent conduct, including invading a party meeting being held at Mr Gawuna’s residence.

“When he invaded the meeting, he started shouting that he was never invited to meetings where they share money but when it comes to difficult tasks in the party, he would be invited. But the deputy governor (Mr Gawuna) replied that they were not sharing money because nobody had given them money to share. He (Mr Doguwa) then asked why he was not invited despite his position as the majority leader.

“That was how the argument turned into a quarrel and Mr Doguwa accused me of destroying his banners, which I denied. He grabbed a teacup in front of the deputy governor and threw it at me,” Mr Garo said.

However, speaking in his own defence, Mr Doguwa said he went to the meeting to ask why federal lawmakers from the state were not invited while their colleagues at the state level and commissioners and others were in attendance.

Mr Doguwa said he addressed his outburst upon at the event to the deputy governor, who was the host of the meeting. “But this boy (Mr Garo) responded by saying ‘so what if we did not invite you?’ He started abusing me and in the process he broke a teacup but slipped on it, injuring himself. Contrary to what people are saying, I did not injure him with a teacup.”

After that incident, Mr Doguwa continued his diatribe against the party leadership in the state and Mr Garo. He warned that the APC crisis in the state chapter can only be addressed if Governor Ganduje would be fair to all members without showing preferential treatment to some. He added that failure to do so may cost the ruling party and its presidential candidate victory in the state in the 2023 elections.

The APC leaders in the state later claimed that they had resolved the issues and mended the broken fences. Mr Doguwa said peace had been restored, but still complained that his convoy was attacked, his followers injured and one of his vehicles stolen by thugs. And his rival, Mr Garo, whom Mr Doguwa had accused of working for the opposition, is yet to publicly appeal to his own supporters for calm or say anything about the crisis. This has made many observers believe that the crisis may not be over yet.

The crisis and APC candidates

Can the APC recover from the crisis and do well in the elections after it has cost the party some members? This question is of interest to political observers because Mr Doguwa comes from Kano South Senatorial District where he is surrounded by many former friends turned foes. The NNPP has Kawu Sumaila, a former lawmaker and presidential aide, as its senatorial candidate in the zone. Abdulmumini Jibrin, a former influential member of the House of Representatives and former ally of Mr Tinubu, is seeking to return to the House from Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency. Kabiru Alhassan, a former member of the House representing Kibiya, Rano and Bunkure federal constituency is also in the zone. The three had defected to the NNPP from the APC during the crisis. With their departure into the opposition fold, this becomes the first time the APC is having Mr Doguwa as its main political warrior in the zone with 16 local government areas. Now, he has as his opponents former colleagues with whom he had fought on the same side in the previous elections.

The presidential and federal elections (presidency and National Assembly) will be held two weeks before the governorship and state legislative elections. In the previous election in Kano, APC candidates merely clung to the cloth of President Buhari who was very popular with the electorate.

Due to Mr Buhari’s popularity, for instance, the APC won the state House of Assembly seat for Gwale in Kano in 2015 without a candidate. It was after the election that the party settled for one of the warring aspirants. However, in 2023, these candidates have to campaign not only for themselves but also for their party’s presidential candidate, Mr Tinubu, who is largely a stranger to many in the state. Now, the candidates know they have to mobilise support for their party in their respective zones.

The APC got its highest number of votes, about 1.9 million, in Kano State in 2015 and repeated the feat in the 2019 presidential election. Some political analysts have said that with Mr Kwankwaso, Atiku and Peter Obi on the ballot and Mr Buhari’s name missing, the APC would have still found it difficult to harvest such humongous votes next year even if its tent is intact. The crisis within the APC is, however, expected to take more votes away from its presidential candidate to the opposition candidates.

Across the senatorial zones – Kano South

Kano South Senatorial District covers Ajingi, Albasu, Bebeji, Doguwa, Garko, Gaya, Kibiya, Kiru, Rano, Rogo, Sumaila, Takai, Bunkure, Karaye, Tudun Wada, and Wudil local government areas. In the 2019 election, the APC fielded Kabiru Gaya as its senatorial candidate and with the support of the now aggrieved members, he was elected with 64.4 per cent of the votes. Since the election, however, Mr Gaya has faced criticism from his constituents who rejected a pedestrian bridge he proposed in the area. The constituents said their priority is improved water supply, but their demand is yet to be met.

Kano North

However, in Kano North District, with 13 council areas, the APC will profit from the popularity of its senatorial candidate, Barau Jibrin, as well as Governor Ganduje, who is also from the zone.

The NNPP senatorial candidate for the zone, Baffa Bichi, recently joined active politics after he was sacked as TETFUND boss. It will be a miracle for him to win his hometown, Bichi, now a stronghold of the APC, not to mention the 12 other local government areas in the zone where the APC senatorial candidate has built solid structures and following over the years.

Mr Bichi is also seen by Kwankwasiyya followers in the zone as an alien. He did not officially announce his defection to either the PDP when Mr Kwankwaso was there or the NNPP before he was awarded the senatorial ticket, to the great annoyance of the Kwankwasiyya people in the area whom he is relying on to win the election. The zone gave critical support to the APC in the 2019 elections while Mr Kwankwaso who was then in the PDP made waves only in the Kano Central District.

Also in Kano North, the strong political allies of Mr Kwankwaso, and the structures of the Kwankwasiyya movement, specifically in Bichi, Danbatta and Gwarzo council areas have dissolved into the ruling APC. One of their leaders from Bichi, Rabiu Suleiman, a former secretary to the Kano State Government who is the founder of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state, has defected to the APC. The NNPP is not expected to make any impact in Bichi without Mr Suleiman.

Danbatta council area has the largest voter registration in Kano North, followed by Bichi and Gwarzo. Danbatta council area is the base of former governor Shekarau. Mr Kwankwaso has never won an election in the area, despite his array of associates in the area. They include a former finance minister, Mansur Muktar; former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Aminu Dabo; a popular traditional ruler, Wada Waziri-Danbatta; and a former commissioner of land, Yusuf Bello. To worsen his case, all these politicians have left Mr Kwankwaso, after years of losing elections in Danbatta.

The member representing Danbatta/Makoda federal constituency, Badamasi Ayuba, defected to pick the NNPP ticket after losing his bid for a return ticket from the APC. He will slug it out with the APC candidate, Hamisu Ibrahim, who is the incumbent Speaker of the State House of Assembly; and the PDP candidate, Sale Musa, who is backed by Mr Shekarau.

Kano Central

In Kano Central District, the contest for the senatorial seat will be between the APC candidate, Abdulkareem Zaura, and that of the PDP, Abubakar Nuhu. INEC is yet to recognise the candidate of the NNPP, Rufai Hanga, for legal reasons, as the electoral body still considers Mr Shekarau the NNPP candidate despite his defection from the party. The NNPP is challenging the decision in court.

However, the controversy over the NNPP senatorial candidate in the district will not deter the cult-like followers of Mr Kwankwaso from rallying behind Mr Kwankwaso in the presidential poll. The zone is going to be a battlefield for the big four – the APC, NNPP, PDP, and Labour Party (LP). In Fagge Local Government, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will come into the picture because of the large population of non-indigenes in the Sabon Gari area of the Kano metropolis. The member representing the council area, Aminu Suleiman, is disliked by many constituents, allegedly for being imposed by the APC leadership.

No longer game as usual – Don

Habu Muhammad is the director of Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training (Mambayya House), a research and training unit of Bayero University, Kano. He said the absence of President Buhari on the ballot and the crisis within the ruling APC will shape the outcome of the 2023 elections in Kano.

Mr Muhammad, a professor of political science, told PREMIUM TIMES that in the previous 2015 and 2019 elections, the influence of President Buhari shaped the outcome in favour of the APC because the people loved him. However, Mr Muhammad said since the president is no longer a contestant, only his achievements good or bad will speak for his party in the coming elections.

Previously, the electorate considered Mr Buhari a messiah, with aspirants and candidates aligning themselves with him to be relevant. But this is no longer the case, Mr Muhammad said.

“The choices now are multiple, all the politicians have huge followers, and among the contestants, some are youths, some Islamic scholars who can make a difference now that the Buhari factor is no longer there. And the electorates have studied the eight years of the president, they know better about him and his perceived principles,” the don added

Mr Muhammad said changes may occur in Kano in the 2023 election as the voting pattern will no longer be uniformly in favour of the APC.

“In Kano politics, in 2023, every politician is on his own. People will judge the politician (s) by their records of performance, not because of President Buhari, and the way things are going, there will be changes in the next elections in the state because you can not underrate any political party. They all have strengths and weaknesses, we are seeing this through their campaigns,” Mr Muhammad said.

He said the crisis in the Kano APC has also resulted in the defection of its bigwigs. He noted that the party became divided following the election of the party’s leadership and subsequent anointment of candidates which left some of the members disgruntled.

“The crisis between Doguwa and Garo is unbecoming of their positions in the country. The crisis, if it goes unchecked, will cripple the chances of the APC in the coming election,” the professor added.

“If the APC does not put its home in order, while we approach the month of the election, it may cost it victory in the state,” he added

Mr Muhammad said voter intimidation and rigging will be checked by the newly introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) into the election system. He said the introduction of BVAS by INEC will help improve the election, check irregularities and make the votes count.

