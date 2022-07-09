One player in the Nigeria Professional Football league with a long track record and many laudable achievements is Rivers United goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai.

The widely travelled player has spent over a decade in the Nigerian top-flight league and has appeared on the continent a couple of times.

His recent adventure with Rivers United, whom he joined in 2020 from Enyimba, has yielded fruits, making him a league winner for a record seventh time.

Despite his heroic efforts last season where he was the first choice goalkeeper for the pride of Port Harcourt with over 15 appearances and 10 clean sheets, Afelokhai has not recorded similar numbers between the sticks this season.

While speaking with PREMIUM TIMES an exclusive interview, the veteran goalkeeper revealed the reason for his absence from the newly crowned NPFL champions line-up this season.

Afelokhai stated he is just recuperating from a “life-threatening” injury.

Having featured for clubs like Kano Pillars and Enyimba in the past with laurels to show, Afelokhai has played five times with two clean sheets this season for Rivers United.

Here are excerpts from the Kano Pillars’ former skipper about his league-winning record, career-threatening injury, and his plans next season.

PT: You played just five games this season, which is unlike you. What happened?

Afelokhai: Let me tell you the truth. I faced a lot of injuries this season. If it was in other clubs in Europe, I will not come out and dress at all for any match. But I’m still like, let them see I’m still there. Normally, I’m not 100%, I’m a professional, but I’m not 100% fit because of my injury.

I faced injury this season which in my life I’ve never experienced, but thank God because I was forcing myself to play, that’s why it didn’t go on time.

PT: What is the name of the injury?

Afelokhai: It is a groin injury.

PT: Are you fit now?

Afelokhai: By next week (this weekend), I’m sure I can stand in post. Right now, by God’s grace, I’m almost 100%.

PT: Rivers United are Champions of the League, which means they will play in the continent. Is another move on for Afelokhai next season?

Afelokhai: Plenty of moves!! If you are a chairperson of a club in Nigeria and you follow my history-you notice that there isn’t a club that Afelokhai goes to without winning a league for them; won’t you call me to come and help you?

PT: What about Manchester United? They haven’t won a trophy in over five seasons?

Afelokhai: I don’t want to go to that kind of club. The club I’m praying for myself now is in Arab countries or good African countries.

PT: Is that a hint?

Afelokhai: No! I’m seeing myself playing in Nigeria or outside the country, but anything that God says. I’m one person who leaves my moves with God to show me the right direction. I won’t force myself to go somewhere and won’t be able to contribute what I should. I always listen to God to direct me in my moves.