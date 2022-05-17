After a glorious career that saw him win laurels with clubs in Europe and represent the Nigeria national team at two editions of the World Cup, George Finidi is seeking to make a name for himself now as a coach.

Recently named in the new technical team being assembled for the Super Eagles, Finidi is hopeful of making a positive impact when he begins this new phase of his career.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Finidi speaks on his new job with the Super Eagles and his adventure with Enyimba in his maiden season in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Excerpts…

PT: How would you describe your baptism of fire in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with Enyimba so far?

Finidi: Yeah, it’s been good. We’ve not been getting the result that we expected, but I think we are playing some good football and I’m happy about it. But we will wait and see how the season will end.

PT: Most pundits commended your courage to have come down to Nigeria and taken up the challenge of being a coach in NPFL despite its many unfavourable factors. What has the experience taught you?

Finidi: Yes, you know I played Nigerian football as well, so you have to adapt, especially if you play in Lagos. Sometimes you know what to expect in terms of pressure. I can cope with that.

PT: What are the grey areas that have not gone down well with you as far as the league is concerned?

Finidi: In my team?

PT: No, I mean the league generally; fixtures, officiating, etc.

Finidi: Well, some things need to be done better, we are in a new age now. There are lots of things that should be done properly, but if I’m in the position to do that, I will, but I won’t say anything on air. The league has been good, but we can do better.

PT: Enyimba has been punching below their weight as far as this season is concerned. What has been the problem, and how do you intend to nip it in the bud?

Finidi: Hmmm, the only problem this season has been on goal scoring. I’m happy we have been able to create chances, but we are not scoring.

We are working on that even though we don’t have time on our side. Our home game has been good, I mean in terms of goal scoring, but I just hope we keep the form and see where we finish at the end of the season.

PT: Samson Siasia was in Mallorca on a visit. Was he preparing for the Nigerian league? Did he give you a clear picture of what to expect?

Finidi: No no… He came in for a visit and we had a nice time talking about football and family stuff. I didn’t even know I was coming to Enyimba then. We didn’t.

PT: Now the big one; Super Eagles appointment; did you see it coming?

Finidi: I did not see that coming. Honestly, I didn’t even expect it. But all we need to do is ensure that all hands are on deck to ensure we work together with whosoever is coming in as head coach.

PT: How do you intend to turn things around in the Super Eagles? What is Finidi bringing to the table?

Finidi: We have to work together and see areas that we are lacking and improve them. I will always do my best and I hope every other person will do their part as well. It is a new challenge but I will do my best for the country.

PT: Playing from the flanks has been the Nigerian style of play-looking at the way your generation evolved. What would you say has been the problem of Nigerian football since your very excellent USA 94 squad?

Finidi: You cannot compare eras. The kind of football we played at that time is quite different from what we have now. Football has changed.

Advertisements





Right-footed players now playing from the left side. A lot of things have happened and you just have to adapt to them. It is not fair comparing the current crop of players with our generation.

We just have to see what they are capable of playing this time and see how we can get the best out of them because you can’t really compare. All we need to do is get the best out of them. If they can win trophies then, that will be good.

PT: Nigerians know that you have the best interest of the players at heart, but who among current Super Eagles players would you like to see improve his game and get to the pedestal of global football?

Finidi: I think, going forward, I’m involved now and we have to see the areas we can improve the players. I’m like an outsider now, but we will do that when the camp opens.

PT: You belong to the brand of tiki-taka football. Do you think we can adapt it to Nigerian football?

Finidi: I don’t know because it depends on the players. This is African football, and it is more physical, and playing all free-flowing football might not give you results. You just have to play a style that suits the players.

PT: The football aficionados have questions about the poor integration of Nigerian players in the diaspora. What is your take on this?

Finidi: It doesn’t matter where they are coming from as long as they can adapt to what the country wants from them. For me, it doesn’t really make any difference. We will look inwards and see how we can bring a few of them.

PT: Your table is full already with Enyimba and Super Eagles appointments. How do you intend to cope?

Finidi: We’ll see, but Nigeria comes first. We are all Nigerians, and when our services are needed, we will go there and do it. In the meantime, I have the assignment to ensure Enyimba play in the continent next season. But when it’s time to serve Nigeria, we will be there. It’s complicated, but we will cope.

PT: There seems to be no one coming forward to follow in your footsteps since Ighenewari George passed on. Is any of your kids into football?

Finidi: No no he is not. Dem say rich men children no dey play football (general laughter). Sometimes you need those tough moments of your life to help toughen and prepare you for a football career, but my son was not raised in that manner. He was into football at one point, but he just decided to stop playing.

PT: Do you think NPFL/La Liga partnership has impacted positively on the league?

Finidi: It’s yet to be seen. Much is being done, but I don’t know how it’s been run. Such partnership should impact the youth, but we are yet to see that. We will wait and see.

PT: It’s been 10 years since Rashidi Yekini passed on. What were your best moments with the late Super Eagles striker?

Finidi: He is one of the best footballers that we had. I miss him because today he would have been helping us in terms of coaching or advice. So sad his life was short-lived, but we all miss him. We pray for his soul that almighty God grant him eternal rest.

PT: Finally, what are your parting shots for Enyimba fans as well Nigerians as you begin your journey as Super Eagles coach?

Finidi: First, to all Enyimba fans, this is a big opportunity for me to serve at a big club like Enyimba. I want to give back by getting a ticket to the continent. We are still fighting, but we look forward to having that consistency and hope that by the end of the season we can have something to cheer for. The fans have been patient and fantastic too. For Nigeria, we want to first qualify for the Nations Cup and do well in the tournament properly. Every other thing is just mere speculation.