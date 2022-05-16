Akwa United goalkeeper, Adeyinka Adewale, has said being part of the Super Eagles’ 30-man squad list ahead of two of Nigeria’s friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador in May and June respectively in the United States of America is a great motivation for him.

Adewale is part of the eight NPFL players who made the list revealed by the Nigeria Football Federation due to his tremendous performance this season.

The Uyo-based goalkeeper has been instrumental to Akwa United’s impressive performances having recorded 10 clean sheets in 20 games this season.

This noteworthy contribution sees Akwa United occupying the seventh position with 41 points after 28 games.

Adewale was again instrumental to Akwa United in their away draw at Akure with brilliant saves in the game.

He told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview how excited he was after he received the invitation to the national team.

Here are excerpts of the interview…

PT: Adeyinka, your performance this season has earned you a call-up to the 30-man list released for the Super Eagles’ next friendlies. What can you say about it?

Adeyinka: Ehnmm, I was so happy when I saw my name included in the list and it is a great motivation for me, which I know will give me encouragement to become better at my job. It feels great and I’m happy to be included on the list.

PT: The Super Eagles goalkeepers committed errors and blunders which led to AFCON and World Cup disappointments. Do you see yourself filling the shoes left behind by former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama?

Adeyinka; All I can say about that is that I’m praying God should help us. It is not easy, people think the job is easy but I know with the confidence in each one of the players and the confidence the federation has in having a home-based goalkeeper can make a change in the goalkeeping department.

I believe if the opportunity comes, we will try to do our best and make the fans happy.

PT: Lastly, Akwa United didn’t start very well this season but now a lot of things have changed. You have taken a point on the road this month. What can you say is the motivation for you guys to fight for a continental ticket?

Adeyinka: I think the first thing is our name. We decided to play for our name and of which we know that the club expects that we go to away games and not give up easily.

Actually, we came here for the three points but we were unable to get it but we decided to settle for a point because a draw in an away game in NPFL is just like a win.

The management did their best in motivating us but we the players called ourselves to put on better performances for our name.