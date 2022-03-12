In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ Bakare Majeed, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Luke Onofiok, discusses the ongoing reforms in the judiciary, corruption in the sector and the politics of his home Akwa-Ibom State.

Excerpts:

PT: There are allegations of widespread corruption in the Nigerian judiciary? Do you feel that the mechanism of the National Judicial Council (NJC) is sufficient to sanitise the system?

Onofiok: When they keep talking about corruption in the judiciary, I keep wondering, to what extent? When I say to what extent, why do we want to use a few cases to begin to pass a general statement over a system? Is it because we want to gag that system or because we want to have control over that system? Nobody excuses corrupt behaviour, but there is nothing to justify the intimidation of judicial officers. There is nothing under the sun that would justify the intimidation of judicial officers or that should hinder them from performing and discharging the responsibility of their offices. And there is nothing again, that would justify not getting what is due them. So, sometimes we try to give excuses for certain things we have done which we ought not to have done as a system, as a country, as a government. There is no way, no matter the accusation and no matter what we label against the judicial officers, nothing should cause the security agencies to stampede them. That is the rule of law.

And then if you found anybody guilty, as many judicial officers have been found guilty, you don’t need to start by intimidating him/her by going to his or her house in the dead of the night and then begin to intimidate him, intimidate his children, intimidate members of his household. And at the end of it, or when there is public outcry, you cannot defend your actions. For instance, we were in this country when they accused a Justice of the Supreme Court of wrongdoing, his house was searched and then what did they see? They said they were able to find a few foreign currencies. And so what has transpired? The same security agencies later apologised to him. And up till today, they did not find anything incriminating on him. And then we had a situation where they went to a house of a Supreme Court Justice in the name of execution of a search warrant. And up till today, nobody has been able to trace the exact origin of that search warrant. The magistrate who granted the said warrant gave a different story, and then the Minister of Justice gave a different story as to the officers who went there to execute that search warrant and then there are different stories from different angles.

And so, there is nothing under the sun that should give an excuse to the intimidation and harassment that our judicial officers are facing. I am not saying that if any of them is found wanting he should not be made to feel the wrath of the law. If you sit at the temple of justice, there is an expectation you are supposed to live above board and then, generally speaking, they have tried to live above board. Yes. Are there a few other bad eggs in the system? Just like every subset of a society is a reflection of the generality of that society and so if we have a few bad eggs in the judiciary, I think we should not use that to cast a blanket aspersion on the Judiciary as a whole. There are still men of integrity on the bench. Men with good value propositions, men of honour, men of character — who have not been found wanting in the discharge of their responsibilities. They have not been found wanting in character, they have not been found wanting in incompetence and they have not been found wanting in delivery. And so we should appreciate that.

PT: But we cannot deny the fact that there have been instances of miscarriage of justice. The CJN had to read the riot act to some judicial officers after the case of Uche Secondus, the sacked PDP chairman where courts were dishing out contradictory judgments. As a lawmaker oversighting this vital arm of government, are you not concerned?

Onofiok: I will start by saying that the National Judicial Council is up to its responsibility under the chairmanship of the CJN. And you would agree with me that there are instances where the National Judicial Council meted out the appropriate disciplinary action against an erring judicial officer. And so they have tried their best within the circumstances that they found themselves. And again, I believe that the National Judicial Council should actually be strengthened to be able to discharge its core mandate effectively and I appreciate the fact that—I appreciate the composition of the National Judicial Council and I appreciate its composition presently but I believe that if there is any possibility of infusing into the National Judicial Council more of some civil society perspective. Yes, we have the NBA as the watchdog and the mouthpiece of the bar represented there. So, is there any possibility for us to have those NGOs who have been championing justice sector reform, who have been acting as check on the performance of bar members at the bench to become members of the National Judicial Council? So, the more we have people from the civil society, the more we have independent people away from mostly members of the bench, in the National Judicial Council.

I believe that the National Judicial Council will be strengthened to perform its function. But for now, you can see the chief judge’s statement that any erring member of the bench, who probably has not lived up to the expectations of ministers in the temple of justice, will be made to face the law. And so that is one area I believe we can — we should be able to have more of civil society. So, if we want to make the judiciary what we want it to be, which is the last hope for the common man and so, there is need for concern, there is need for the interest of the public, there is need for the interest of even every citizenry in the judiciary in the discharge of its responsibilities. When they do well, we give commendation and then when they don’t do well, we are able to come out and point out some gaps and then proffer solutions on what they should do to be able to arrive at a good place. So I believe that the NJC should be strengthened more to discharge its responsibilities.

PT: Moving to funding. You have spoken on the need to increase funding of the judiciary. Over the past six years, we have seen a marginal increase in allocation to the judiciary, but we are yet to see transparency in the use of the funds. What is your committee doing to ensure the budget of the judiciary is made public?

Onofiok: Yes, I have only sat here as the chairman of this committee for about two years now. I have had to ask questions – If you go to a place and you want to succeed, you need to ask questions as you arrive. So, I learned from my predecessors how things are done. And I appreciate the federal government for the marginal increase in statutory transfer to the judiciary. Now, the operation of the judiciary is just like the security agencies, there are certain things that happen within the security agencies, certain things about security agencies need to be – not to be kept opaque – but have to be handled very well before people who don’t have a better understanding of the situation begin to make a mountain out of a molehill of the situations. Yes, of recent, there has been clamour for more openness and transparency in the operations as it concerns the funding of the judiciary. I can remember, just last week, the Attorney-General of the Federation raised that issue and said that we have given so much money to the judiciary, and so what are they doing with their funding?

Now, I sit on the budget of the judiciary, and we do oversight, we try to do oversight and a few things. But in the last two years, we have done, I think, one major oversight, and we are to do another oversight starting from next month. And we are asking the judiciary to open their books too. Okay, we have given you the budget, what has been the expenditure on this budget.

The other one that has hindered us from a few of these oversights, you know, how the country has been, because most of the funding of judiciary, we have most of their funding on personnel, we also have some of their funding for capital projects. And these projects are handled by contractors. And so there is need for an interface between the House committee and the contractors. But somewhere along the line, we would have done this before now, but then there were some propositions somewhere, on why do you need – you know how Nigeria is, you can be blackmailed -0 and so you have to be very careful in such situations. And so we decided to shy away from that.

But right now, we have taken the bull by the horns. For instance, money has been voted for the Federal High Court in Lagos, we went to see the Federal High Court in Lagos and because we saw the building in Lagos, and then from the oversight we did on that, we see a justification of the amount that has been expended on that project. So far, you need to go there and see yourself. Very massive building, and then job done to what I call specifications standard. The windows, the floor, and even the appliances in the place – the test of any place is, would you love to work in that environment? If it were to be your personal office, would you love the kind of material that has been used? And so when I asked myself that question, in that court building at the federal high court, I said, Oh yes. I answered in the affirmative. And so there is justification for that. And then there is funding in NJC for what we call retrofitting of court. And so we went to Lagos, again, we saw the retrofitting of the National Industrial Court.

We saw the retrofitting of the Court of Appeal, Lagos division, and then those expenditures have been justified, justified in the sense that we have seen things. That place has been put into use, especially in preparation for the technological age, well equipped. We have the technology for virtual hearing and then it is equally going on in the Supreme Court as we are talking, retrofitting.

And also, in the issue of the logistics for the Correctional Services, not being able to produce an accused person in court would have been solved by the court sitting virtually and the accused person right from the prison custody can take the plea. So, that would be counted for a proceeding done in public and then the accused person given a right to a fair hearing, and so, with this, they are justified.

But there are a few instances where questions are being asked, questions are being raised. And I believe that as we go into the oversight in the coming month, we will then ask questions, we don’t want to pre-empt them. Issues like, what is your payroll? How many people do you have on your payroll? We have had an increase in personnel cost over time, so what does this increase reflect? Did you do recruitment in so number of years? And then we have had some funding too for social services like social insurance for staff, and then what did they call it, the contributory pension scheme. These are the things – last year, how many staff were enrolled on that? Then what was the funding? This would give us opportunity to know areas that we have to advocate.

But the other great problem we have is that which I believe that in this oversight, we should be able to solve it. Why would there be a marginal increase in budgetary allocation to the judiciary and then this does not reflect in the take-home, the emolument and allowances of the judicial officers? Like it was raised by the President of the Court of Appeal when they did the very first opening of legal week in the Court of Appeal, where the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, raised the issue of the poor pay of the Judiciary law officers and the members of the bench, and that is from the head of the court. And so why would we have that? And that is the question we seek to answer. Yes, I know that the judiciary is in dire need of infrastructure, but at the same time too, can we look internally with this marginal increase in statutory transfer and then begin to see how this transfer can reflect in the take-home or emoluments and allowances for judicial officers? Because you don’t expect them to live above board if they are not properly remunerated. And at the same time, too, they are buying from the same market that all of us are buying from, buying from the same market the politicians are buying from and then inflation is not treating them differently. And so with these, I believe that things will happen. And then there is more campaign.

Well, one is not holding brief for the judiciary. For the few that we have seen, we have seen that they have tried to put the finances allocated to them to judicious use. But that doesn’t mean that it is a blanket thing to do. So when one looks inside, as we go on oversight and ask questions, I believe that we will get the judiciary to make some adjustments and then push for what I could call further transparency in the budgeting process of the judiciary.

PT: You sponsored a bill to streamline the number of cases or types of cases that can get to the Supreme Court, but it was rejected. Is the current Assembly ready for the radical changes needed to reform the judiciary?

Onofiok: Yeah. If we look at our legislative agenda, the Speaker of the House of Representatives sets an agenda, a legislative agenda, then asked each and every one of us to follow that agenda and we adopted that agenda as a house agenda. And in that agenda is justice sector reform. And if you follow the speaker’s speech—inaugural speech, he said, oh, he will shake a few tables. And so, yeah, there are a few things that we have proposed.

One, before the last appointment of the eight justices of the Supreme Court, we had clamoured for those appointments. We were at the forefront clamouring for the appointments to fill in those vacant slots. And then we equally took that as a motion and then we thank God that that motion went as planned and the president acted. I believe that he took into consideration the resolution of the house in making sure that there is a quick process for the appointment of justices of the Supreme Court. And there are some other changes. Like we have seen, one of them is that we have a challenge at the Court of Appeal level that we have in most divisions. You cannot have two panels of the Court of Appeal sitting. And so in most divisions, you have only three justices. So, in those divisions, it means that they can only have a single panel. And so we have been advocating for the constitution amendment and the amendment of the Court of Appeal Act to increase the number of justices from 90 to about 150.

This is so that each division of the Court of Appeal can at least have six justices. And so at any point in time, we can have two panels of the Court of Appeals sitting to dispense all four matters. And that’s one of the ways we think that justice can get to the people there.

Advertisements



PT: Your bill on reducing the number of cases that get to the Supreme court was rejected, will this proposed amendment address the backlog of cases at the Supreme Court?

Onofiok: No, it won’t. The other bill was – you see, we lawyers, because we find every tactic in the books to delay justice sometimes when it doesn’t favour us well, with frivolous applications. And then because of the nature of the progression of cases, and so some of these applications, interlocutory applications, when we don’t get a favourable judgment at the Court of first instance, we go to appeal and when we don’t get favourable judgment at the Court of Appeal, then we now take it to Supreme Court before we now come back to deal with substantive matters. That delays the course of justice. And so that bill was seeking to say, is there is any situation that we can have certain issues only at the Court of Appeal without getting to Supreme Court… Like today, before you can get a date in Supreme Court for a case, I think it is almost about 2024, some 2025, except political cases. And that has been deemed to be expedient. But commercial cases suffer. And that is why most of the agreements we draft with other countries are subjected to arbitration or to some other legal systems away from our own legal system, because of the delays in our legal system. Imagine some cases that were instituted some years back on commercial dispute and up till now some have not been determined, and most times the subject matter of this dispute become extinct. So how would somebody have confidence in that legal system that takes 10, 15 or 20 years to be determined? Without prejudice, you take the case of GT Bank against Innoson Motors and look at how it has dragged on. So, when would the right of the parties be determined?

And so this was the circumstances that led us to say, okay, can we have some situations where some subject matters or litigations end at the Court of Appeal without getting to the Supreme Court? So that Supreme Court can be given the latitude to deal with more fundamental matters, like the interpretation of the Constitution, matters between states, crucial matters that has (have) to do with the fundamental right of all parties.

There are other reforms too that we are seeking and then proposing within the judiciary. One of them is still on the issue of entitlement and emolument for judicial officers. You know, the entitlement is governed by Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, Etc.) Act, No.6 of 2002. The legal framework for the entitlement of judicial officers is tied to that of political office holders. It shouldn’t be. That is why it has been difficult that over 18 years now, we have not been able to have a review of the entitlement and employment of judicial officers. Because any attempts to do that is going to be seen as “Oh, the politicians want to equally increase their emolument and entitlement’. So one of the agendas we are setting as a committee is, can we have a legislation to amend that? And then we take away judicial officers, and then we have a separate legislation dealing with emolument and entitlement of judicial officers, office holders so that with time, we can constantly review without the uproar, without the public thinking that the politicians want to increase theirs. So that is part of the agenda we are setting?

PT: Is there a bill like that or it is still in the process?

Onofiok: Yes, it is still in the process. We have moved a motion to that effect. And so we are bringing a bill before the House seeking to get that done.We couldn’t have just come up with that, we are still consulting with stakeholders, we are getting input from people that have been in the justice sector reform, people who have done greater works before now. We are getting their input to try to see how we can come up with a very formidable and time-tested piece of legislation so that it would have the buy-in of the stakeholders within the justice sector reform, so that we can come with legislation that would deal with those issues.

PT: There is a general concern on the appointment of children and wards of people at the bench into the judiciary. Is it not conflict of interest when families of NJC members are appointed into the judiciary?

Onofiok: I would answer the question this way. I have always been an advocate of merit, If we apply merit in appointments, which I believe we have been doing, this issue will not arise. I am not holding brief for anyone. But for instance, if those wards – yes there might be some influence of their parents, one way or the other, or it could be their spouses – if those wards merit those appointments, by way of qualification, by way of passing the exams, by way of being successful at the interview, there is no wrong for them to get those appointments, in the sense that if they merit it. But there is something wrong if they don’t merit it and they get the appointments by the way of their relationship with whoever is at the helm of affairs or the circle of influence. So, two things, if they merit it, they should not be denied the appointment on the basis that they are children of ABC. But if they don’t, then it will be wrong to be appointed. As such, that would kill our judiciary. I am an advocate – that is why we are advocating for a more civil society regulatory body – more civil society NJC, so that we can have a balance.

We can have the interest of the public balanced at that level, and have people ask questions. Whichever way it is, I am an advocate of merit. If those children deserve it based on merit, if those spouses deserve it based on merit, there is nothing wrong. But if they don’t deserve it, and they are foisted on the bench based on their relationship, then there is something wrong about it because in one way or the other, let us put ourselves in the shoes of any of them.

PT: To your bill on state police, the committee already voted against it. Even though constitution review has become a routine thing at every Assembly, this time the expectations are high, particularly because of insecurity and call for devolution of powers. How did you feel when that bill was rejected by the committee?

Onofiok: Everything about life should be like sport. Even when you are trying to push an agenda for the betterment of society, you don’t have to personalise anything, even when contesting for any position.

PT: I have seen you being very vocal and even emotional on issues you are keen on. Why not this one?

Onofiok: One of the major challenges we have is insecurity. If there are ways we can bring ideas to solve insecurity, one would gladly do so. We have seen too many unprotected people die. People go to farms and not return, maybe because of farmers/herders clash and community clashes. Like in farming season in my place, you will see so many inter-communal clashes because of land, it heightens during farming season. And so, somebody from Malumfasi would not be able to understand the deeper issues and challenges of somebody from Akwa-Ibom where I come from, but the local people will be able to have an understanding. They can look at it and say, what is the nature of this community? There is always a communal clash during farming season, and say ‘what can we do?’ If they are well equipped with the language and understanding, they will be able to communicate with the people in that community on how to stem that strife. That is why I am advocating for state police, in the sense that can we have police that is localised? That does not obliterate the federal police. They will continue to perform their functions, deal with things they have to deal with and have state police to complement them. In the wisdom of my colleagues and the wisdom of the House, it was voted down.

PT: The president also expressed the same fear recently in an interview, when he said, what have the governors done with the local governments?

Onofiok: Yes, the fear of the President and the generality of the people are founded. Like the example you have just cited, they are founded. But at the same time too, do we throw the baby away with the bath water? Could we have found a common ground? But we have not been able to do that. I have seen the federal government trying to do community policing, to what extent has that been effective? We should not allow the personal attitude of individuals to deter us from doing what is right. So how can we strengthen the police force to ensure community policing? To ensure that policing gets to the grassroots? And then in such a way that we could have early warning signs about challenges so that we can say that we have a good warning system. So that we have a good intelligence gathering system and at the same time we have a good intelligence sharing system. It is one thing to gather intelligence, the other one is sharing.

One of the main challenges we have today is interagency rivalry, which is part of the problem. How do we ensure interagency cooperation? When police have intelligence, they are able to share with DSS, and when DSS have intelligence, they are able to share with Civil Defence, and within the security architecture, we are able to solve the challenges.

PT: On separation of the office of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, this is an amendment that keeps on coming. Is this not going to be another duplication of responsibility? For instance, in the U.S., the AGs are often individuals with certain political leanings, Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr, Lynch Loretta, even Robert Kennedy served as AG to his brother. Also justices of the U.S. Supreme court are considered based on political leaning. What lacuna is this going to remove by separating the office?

Onofiok: I speak about issues that I am passionate about. I am still understudying the rationale for that. Just like you said, is it going to amount to duplication of bureaucracy? But I know that the outcome and the position taken by the committee and by those who sponsored the bill, and those who support it is because of the lessons of the past. Lessons where we found the Attorney-General becoming very powerful, almost like a law unto himself. Not only today, but subsequently, I believe it is just an exercise to check the excess power given to the Attorney-General, whether at the states or federal level. For me, that has been the position of a greater number of my profession. If there is anything that is going to help build—just like Obama said in Ghana that we should be building strong institutions against strongmen in Africa. If there is anything that will give verve to that cliché, to check the rise of strongmen, I will gladly support it.

PT: Are you running for governor of Akwa Ibom State?

Onofiok: I am running for the governor of the state. I have been in consultation across the state. I started consultation in 2020. I want to give the people of Akwa Ibom State purposeful leadership.

Why am I running? I have been in the state, I have been incubated in the leadership womb of the state over time, so I have had the opportunity to understudy the different administrations in the state, from a mature perspective since 1999. I have made my modest contribution to the development of the state in different capacities as a student leader, youth leader, special adviser to governor, member of the House of Assembly chairing different committees, Speaker of the House, and now member of the House of Representatives.

Since the coming of this republic, I have supported the governors of my state in one capacity or another, for them to be able to discharge the responsibility that they have been saddled with. I supported them gladly. I was there to support Victor Attah as a student leader and youth leader. Then Akpabio as Youth Leader, Senior Adviser and member of the House of Assembly where I served as Chairman, Finance and Appropriation, who sat on the budget of the state. Later Chairman, Committees on Agriculture and Justice, Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petition…

PT: What if your former boss, Mr Akpabio comes out and says, I have known you since 1999, we have worked together, take the ticket on the platform of APC?

Onofiok: Since I started politics, I have been consistent, I am a consistent fellow. I have been in this kind of trenches before. In 2014, I was in this kind of trenches when I was up against the system. People said, let us run to another party, I said no, I want to be known for something in life. Some youths in Akwa-Ibom see me as a role model, and I don’t want to disappoint them.

In 2019, I was offered to leave the platform. I started with PDP in 1999 as a student leader, I have been a band boy for PDP, I have worn T-shirts for PDP. I have mobilised for PDP in different capacities. I have contributed to the development you have seen. All I am asking for is, let us go to the primaries. We have primaries, at the level of the primaries, if I win the primaries, I give glory to the Almighty, and if I don’t win, I move on with life. Some people called me, ‘can you go for settlement?’ I said that is trash. I did not contest for governorship to be settled. I have never aimed for the moon to land on the star. I am a goal getter, I fix my eyes on the focus, and try to starve the distractions. My focus is -I am not contesting because I am looking for a job to do, assuming I don’t win, I have so many things to do. I have lived my mature life, serving people.