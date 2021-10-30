After weeks of anxiety and tension, the coast is now clear for Nigeria’s leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to hold its national convention scheduled for October 30 and 31 as planned.

The Court of Appeal Friday dismissed a suit filed by the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secodus, challenging his suspension months ago. The court also refused to halt the conduct of the convention.

Mr Secondus had asked the court to nullify his suspension, noting that Section 59 (3) of the PDP Constitution stated that the ward or the state executive committee of any state has no power to suspend any national officer of the party. He also asked that he be allowed to conclude his tenure on December 9, having been elected for a four-year term.

He also asked the court to quash the orders of the Rivers and Cross River High Courts which had earlier restrained him to stop parading himself as the national chairman.

But a three-member panel of judges of the appeal court led by Haruna Tsammani said it found no merit in Mr Secondus’ appeal, saying he voluntarily relinquished his position since he did not challenge his removal at ward and local government levels.

“By the result of this decision, the 6th Respondent (PDP) is empowered on the authority of this court’s decision to convene and to hold its National Convention without let or hindrance,” the court held.

Amidst its nagging legal conundrums, the PDP headquarters, until recently, was divided with some members calling for the outright exit of the embattled chairman while others rooted for him to lead the party into the convention. Indeed, some of the party organs were divided over Mr Secondus’ fate.

With the legal hurdle cleared, not less than 3,600 delegates of the party are expected to converge at the Eagle Square in Abuja to elect new members into the National Working Committee (NWC) today.

The Chairman of the National Convention Organising, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, said the opposition party was ready for the event, promising that it would be the best-organised convention in the country.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations for the convention, saying all subcommittees (15 in all) have been mobilised and that they are fully ready to deliver.

“Most of the activities have almost been completed and we are fully satisfied,” Mr Fintiri stated Friday.

NWC positions up for grab

At Saturday’s convention, 21 offices in the NWC would be contested by 24 aspirants out of the 27 that scaled the screening exercise last week. A total of 33 members had expressed interest to vie for the NWC positions.

Earlier in September, the 44-member Zoning Committee chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State zoned the offices; with the chairmanship seat going to the north.

It also recommended that positions currently held by northerners should be zoned to the south and vice versa.

The recommendations were ratified a week after by the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 93rd meeting in Abuja.

According to the report of the Screening Committee led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, four of the aspirants were disqualified while two withdrew.

Those who were disqualified were Wale Oladipo, Eddy Olafeso, Oke Muo-Aroh and Akintan Oludaisi.

While Mr Muo-Aroh was not cleared for violating the Zoning formula, the other three were disqualified for filing legal suits against the party.

Two aspirants were disqualified: Cyril Maduabum, a former member of the House of Representatives and currently the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, and Amina Tasallah. They were eyeing the positions of national secretary and deputy national women’s leader, respectively.

Barring any changes, 69-year old Iyorchia Ayu from Benue State, North-central zone, will emerge unopposed as the national chairman of the party.

Mr Ayu, a former senate president and two-time minister, was adopted by the northern stakeholders of the PDP as the region’s consensus candidate for the position of chairman.

Two of his challengers, former Governor Ibrahim Shema of Katsina and former Bauchi senator, Abdul Ningi, stepped down for Mr Ayu.

Also to be elected unopposed at the convention are aspirants for the positions of the Deputy National Chairman (North), National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, National Treasurer, Deputy National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Financial Secretary, National Organising Secretary and Deputy National Organising Secretary.

Others are National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Auditor, National Women’s Leader and Deputy National Leader and Deputy National Youth Leader.

Achieving the consensus option for all the positions has not been successful as the seats of the Deputy National Chairman (South) is being contested by a former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja.

Mr Arapaja, an ally of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, is reported to have the backing of the party’s governors but there has not been any statement from him (Arapaja) in denial or support of the claim.

Similarly, the offices of the National Auditor and Youth Leader of the party remained keenly contested for as of Friday night.

“So far, we can say that we have achieved not less than 80 per cent of that process (consensus arrangement) and it’s still ongoing.

“We are hoping that at the end of the day we are going to have a very hitch-free convention where hopefully we will have all or most of the officers emerge via consensus.

“In any case, consensus is part of the democratic process; so, we hope to stabilise the party with the new officers for the challenges ahead,” the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, had said on Thursday after the governors’ meeting in Abuja.

Mr Fintiri re-echoed this on Friday. He said the party had achieved consensus in almost all the positions that would be vied for except for three positions on which negotiations were still ongoing.

According to him, the positions are those of the deputy national chairman (south), national auditor and national youth leader. He said the party was already in discussion with the contestants.

“At the moment, we are making efforts to reconcile most of our contestants so that we can streamline them to have a better convention, which will be hitch-free and deepen our chances for 2023,” the Adamawa governor said.

He added that the new leadership that would emerge is expected to assume duties on December 9 to enable the outgoing NWC members to conclude their four-year tenure which began on December 9 2017.

A new beginning for PDP?

For a party itching to return to power at the centre, the NWC election may as well be the beginning of its repositioning ahead of the 2023 polls.

The PDP was in power for 16 years between 1999 and 2015 when it was defeated by the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was the first time in the country that a governing party at the federal level would be defeated by the opposition. Thus, it has been in opposition in the last six years.

Aside from the desire of Nigerians to end its long rule, the party’s path to the opposition league was laced with internal crisis which also weakened its chances at the poll.

While the hurdle of its leadership crisis may have so far been managed from imploding by its governors, the challenge of holding the centre till the next general elections and wooing back its key players lost to the APC in recent years remains uncertain.

The PDP lost some key members, including three state governors to the ruling APC in the last year. The governors are Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

Numerous senators, members of the House of Representatives, members of state Houses of Assembly as well as other chieftains also left the party. It gained a few people though.

The gale of defections was one of the reasons some members demanded the resignation of the Secondus-led NWC.

Another issue that may shake the party in the nearest future is the uncertainty of where its presidential candidate will emerge from.

The Ugwuanyi-led Zoning Committee said it was not given the mandate to determine that. Consequently, there are indications that the PDP may open its presidential slot to all zones, ignoring its tradition of picking its presidential candidate from the region other than where the chairman comes from.

Regardless of the zoning of the presidential ticket, leaders of the party have continuously registered their intentions to wrest power from the ruling APC which has, in turn, vowed to hold on to power longer.

“Since the civil war, Nigeria has never been this disunited. We have high unemployment, security issues, among others. And these are backed by statistics. I’m not just speaking as an opposition leader.

“The country is in a different place, and Nigerians have seen what the ruling party has done to them. We are the only alternative available for Nigerians to have good governance. We must convince Nigerians that we are ready to take charge and wrestle power,” the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said earlier this week.

With the manner the opposition party handled its recent leadership crisis, not a few watchers of the nation’s democracy believe it has the potential to put up a good fight in the 2023 elections.