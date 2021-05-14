All but one of Nigeria’s 36 state governors have at least a university degree, with some of them also having multiple degrees. At least four have PhDs and two are professors.

The only governor without a university degree is Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

Six governors have a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Nigerian universities, a review of their official resumes have shown.

The accounting graduates are the governors of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom; Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya; Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Anambra, Willie Obiano; and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun.

PREMIUM TIMES’ review of the details further shows that like accounting, six governors have degrees in law. Thus, one-third (12) of Nigeria’s state governors studied either accounting or law.

Those with law degrees include the governors of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Rivers, Nyesome Wike; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; Cross Rivers, Ben Ayade; and Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai.

After having first and second degrees in Nigeria, Mr El-Rufai received a law degree from the University of London in 2008.

Already, PREMIUM TIMES had established that about a third of the current ministers in the country are law graduates while five each have degrees in engineering, business and public administration.

In a similar fashion, behind accounting and law, engineering and business administration are the courses most studied by the governors.

Babagana Zulum of Borno; Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; and Seyi Makinde of Oyo all studied engineering programmes.

The governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Osun, Gboyega Oyetola; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Mr Bello and Mr El-Rufai have degrees in business administration. All but Mr Ugwuanyi studied business administration to master’s level.

Messrs El-Rufai and Sanwo-Olu studied quantity surveying at first degree level while governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State obtained bachelor’s degrees in history.

Other courses

The governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, studied medicine while his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, studied finance and international business.

Chikezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has a bachelor’s degree in clinical biochemistry.

Bauchi’s Bala Mohammed studied English, while his counterpart in Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, studied political science.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, studied personal management up to PhD level while Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Qualifications

All the governors but one have at least one university degree and Ahmadu Bello University is the institution where the most degrees were obtained, the review of their credentials show.

Fourteen of the serving governors have both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

The quartet of Mr Ikpeazu; Samuel Ortom of Benue; Mr Fayemi and Kano’s Abdullahi Ganduje, all have PhD degrees.

Cross Rivers State’s Ben Ayade and Mr Zulum are professors.

Double Honours

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has an ordinary and higher diploma in Maritime Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology Owerri. He went on to study diplomacy and international relations at Washington University in St Louis.

Mr El-Rufai has two bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees. The first bachelor degree was in quantity surveying and the first masters in business administration at Ahmadu Bello University; then another bachelor’s in law at the University of London and a masters in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University

Like Mr El-Rufai, Mr Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has a bachelor’s in surveying and an MBA from the University of Lagos. He also has a master’s in public administration from John F. Kennedy School of Government.

He is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD).

In the same vein, Darius Ishaku, the governor of Taraba State is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (FNIA) and also a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (FNITP).

He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture and an additional master’s degree in urban and regional planning.