World Cancer Day: Fireside chats with Dr Mary 1#

Mrs Comfort Agada sat at the foyer lost in thought.

She was 20 years old when her mother passed on. She recalled vividly how ill her mother was; she had lost a lot of weight before her death.

The treatment she was receiving then made all her hair fall off.

Comfort and her two siblings watched their mother fade away, they were unable to save her. The doctors said she was diagnosed late.

Hmmm, that was a trying time for the family.

At the age of 30, Comfort got married. It seemed her father was waiting for her to have a family because he passed on shortly after to join his sweetheart.

Comfort became a mother and father to her siblings. Her husband Tony, a wonderful man, supported her completely.

Everything was fine for the family until last week when Comfort clocked 50 years and decided to have a medical check……then all the fears came flooding back.

Was she going to suffer like her mother?

Is she strong enough to go through it?

Is this a “generation curse” or what?

Who will take care of Faith and Jude her children?

She knew how difficult it was to lose a mother at a young age. Her mother didn’t see her grandchildren; is this a family trend?

As if from a long distance she heard her name called….the receptionist has been calling her name a while.

She roused from deep contemplation and shuffled into the doctor’s office.

The doctor was smiling and Comfort wondered what was making him smile. Could he not sense how distraught she was?

The doctor told her the biopsy they took after the mammogram was normal. NO CANCER cells in her breast. Comfort realised after a while that she was squeezing the life out of Dr Akinade…oh what a huge relief.

Be friends with your breast and check on them monthly

Do a self-breast examination

Know your family history

Be cancer aware

Breast cancer awareness month ends today

Checked your breast yet?

Fireside Chats with Dr Mary 2#

I Am and I Will.

Halima, a 20 year old student, geared up for the marathon. She started running three years ago and had participated in the previous annual runs. She believed strongly in this course and is willing to run for as long as she could.

Today is yet another February 4 and the event was a charity run for cancer prevention organised by a non-governmental organisation.

Whenever anyone asked why she is so passionate about cancer prevention, Halima would just smile and reply “who better than I”

She came out of the house and called out a greeting to her neighbour and boarded a cab to the stadium, the starting point of the marathon.

She was greeted warmly by other participants who have been running previously with her.

“How are you Halima?”, Funmi the coordinator asked.

“I am doing great thanks,” she replied. “The pain gets less each passing day. It hurts more to watch my father grieve but we are all getting better”.

Halima lost her mom to cervical cancer four years ago. It was detected late. She had surgeries and medications but she passed on eventually.

It has been a difficult time for the family and her as she had to take up the role of mother to her younger siblings. She is the eldest of four children. Running for charity and awareness has been her way of coping and making a difference.

And Halima is asking.

What about you?

How are you getting involved in cancer prevention?

Do you know the screenings you are required to do?

Do you know your family history?

Are you living a healthy life? Eating right? Sleeping adequately and doing a bit of exercise?

Are you creating awareness in your community?

Are you making good judgement and policies as a leader ?

Are you ensuring easy access to cancer treatment and care as a leader?

Cancer prevention and care is a collective effort.

#Becanceraware

I Am and I Will.

World Cancer Day 2020

04-02-2020