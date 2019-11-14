INTERVIEW: Kogi Governorship: Regional, ethnic politics, our biggest problem – GDPN candidate

Related News

Dele Williams is the governorship candidate of the Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) in Kogi State.

In this interview, he speaks about his campaign and his expectation for Saturday’s election.

Excerpts

PT: How are you engaging the people ahead of the election?

Williams: Our predominant message for now is they have tried PDP for 16 years and another version of the PDP called APC for four years which is now a disaster under the governor, Yahaya Bello. What do the people have to lose by giving another party and somebody with the mastery of experience the chance to govern and vote out the PDP and APC? That is our message.

PT: What are you bringing to the table for the Kogi people that is different from what we already have?

Williams: As you probably know, we are the only party, which is quite shameful, when considering the size and the reach of the APC and the PDP, that has published an official manifesto in print and online. It clearly outlines our programmes for four years and on. This in itself that the party and especially myself as the flag bearer, is somebody that knows the importance of planning. When you fail to plan, you plan to fail. When I look at PDP, they have a list of what they will do and what they will not do, and they even border to do one. We presented a clear, very detailed manifesto.

For me personally, I have been an international trade lawyer for many years, almost two decades. I have been involved in initiatives on how to help poor people in Africa, not only in Nigeria. I know the programmes that are involved and why they don’t work. I am a publisher of a journal that is devoted to how to domesticate international development strategies for Africa. I have done a lot of research on how to ensure development strategies are adaptable to any community, knowing what works and what does not work. I am a prepared candidate for the job, to change the people of Kogi State in 24 months or less.

PT: Given the nature of Kogi State – the politics of regions, how do you intend to overcome this drag and get the people to vote in a new way?

Williams: Obviously what you have said is our biggest challenge. Because the identity politics of religion, ethnicity, and so on does not allow persons with the right pedigree to come on board. But we are predicting that it will be slightly different this time, because the people have suffered so much in four years of Yahaya Bello-led government. It is a level of suffering that we have not seen before in the state where even people from the central, talking about not following that ethnic minded. They have suffered a lot and they are talking about competency and the way out of the challenge that they found themselves. So, we predict that it is not going to be business as usual where people just vote purely based on identity or religious lines. Having said that, there will still be elements of that. My deputy is from the East. He is from Ibaji, we are attracting a lot of support from the East.

PT: But you are from Kogi West?

Williams: Yes, I am from the west. Based on what is going on, the level of violence both in the east and the west, it shows to us that as the election is fast approaching, people are realizing that this government of Yahaya Bello is not the way forward.

PT: The level of violence is on the high, why and how do we handle it?