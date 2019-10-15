FOR THE RECORD: Full Speech by Kaduna Acting Governor on Presentation of 2020 budget

Related News

The 2020 Budget of Progressive Renewal

Address by Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Acting Governor of Kaduna State, at the presentation of the 2020 Draft Estimates of Revenues and Expenditure to the Kaduna State House of Assembly; Lugard Hall, Kaduna, on Tuesday, 15th October 2019

PROTOCOLS

The Right Honourable Speaker,

Principal Officers of the Kaduna State House of Assembly

Honourable Members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly

Members of the Kaduna State Executive Council

Permanent Secretaries, Clerk of the House and

Gentlemen of the Press

Ladies and Gentlemen,

1. Permit me to begin by thanking this Honourable House for granting us the permission to present the 2020 Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of the Kaduna State Government. We apologise that we had to reschedule the presentation from Friday, 11th October 2019, to enable us to expose the draft estimates to public scrutiny and consultation. I am pleased to report that this culminated in the Town Hall meeting we held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 while this Honourable House was finalising its retreat on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and the budget process.

2. Mr Speaker and our honourable members, it is my singular honour and pleasure as the Acting Governor of the State to present the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2020 Fiscal Year to this Honourable House for consideration. Following the budget town hall meeting, the draft estimates have been adjusted accordingly.

3. Mr Speaker, I recall with gratitude the productive partnership between the Kaduna State House of Assembly and the Executive Branch during our first-term. During this second-term, we look forward to an even more robust relationship with the current House of Assembly in the service of our people.

4. This seamless cooperation and collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature enabled the early presentation and enactment of the appropriation bills of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 into law well before the end of the preceding fiscal year. This has placed us in a unique position among the states in Nigeria for achieving full alignment of the calendar and fiscal years over four consecutive budget cycles. I want to congratulate the House and our Ministries, Departments and Agencies for setting an example of how the different arms of government should work.

Budgeting as a tool for change, June 2015 to date

5. Mr Speaker, Right Honourable members, permit me to offer a recap of the perspectives and priorities that have dictated our budgets since our first term. Working with this House, we launched a legislative agenda to institutionalise reforms in public finances, procurement, taxation, child welfare and protection, among others. We signalled early our commitment to promote equality of opportunity through accelerating human capital development, whilst striving to reduce inequality and achieve fiscal viability.

6. We, therefore, took steps to reduce waste and tackle fraud by verifying the nominal roll and payroll of our workers and pensioners. We made clear that we were committed to realising progressive outcomes for our people and will not fritter resources on sterile populism. Accordingly, we stopped government sponsorship of religious pilgrimage, reduced ministries from 19 to 14, and appointed fewer commissioners and other aides than ever in the recent history of governance of the state.

7. The Kaduna APC administration signalled its commitment to collective responsibility and sacrifice right from its inauguration on 29th May 2015. You would recall that the then deputy governor, Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala and Governor Nasir El-Rufai committed to and ensured the donation of half of their salaries and allowances to the treasury until the state’s internally-generated revenues cover our recurrent expenditure or exceed federation account allocations to the State. Other public office holders made similar and personally-affordable sacrifices throughout the last four years. We thank them for their committed service.

8. By the time we presented the draft 2016 Budget of Sacrifice, Restoration and Change to this Honourable House in October 2015, we had adopted Zero-Based Budgeting and implemented the Treasury Single Account. We had also declared a state of emergency in the education sector to enable us to begin the huge task of making the 4,250 public primary schools and over 400 government secondary schools fit for our children. In our first week in office, we were shocked and disheartened to learn that at least 50% of school pupils sat on floors because there was no adequate school furniture. We had also announced a programme for reducing maternal and infant mortality through enhanced and focused investments in the revamp of the broken primary healthcare system we inherited.

9. Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, permit me to review some of things we accomplished in the service of our people in the first term:

i. Propelled by a desire to advance social justice and promote equal opportunity for all citizens, our pro-poor thrust was integrated into the core priorities of government through the State Development Plan (SDP), 2016-2020 and the Sector Implementation Plans derived from the SDP by our MDAs;

ii. Developed and launched a long-term infrastructure masterplan and a blueprint for the industrialisation of Kaduna State, to complement the SDP and the revision of Kaduna Master Plan;

iii. Organised four successful economic summits that helped attract more than $500m of job-creating foreign and domestic investments into the state;

iv. Secured for Kaduna State the World Bank ranking as the number one place for ease of doing business in Nigeria from the 21st position out of 36 states and FCT in 2014;

v. Initiated a totally free basic education regime in all our schools and prohibited the collection of even PTA levies by headmasters and principals, saving parents about N3 billion per annum;

vi. Implemented a primary school feeding programme, doubled primary school enrolment, and launched an extensive programme to renovate primary and junior secondary schools and supply them with furniture, water and sanitation facilities;

vii. Took the necessary but painful actions to ensure that only qualified teachers are in our public primary schools. We recruited 25,000 new, qualified primary school teachers. We also hired over 2,500 teachers of English, Mathematics, Science and ICT for our secondary schools;

viii. Rehabilitated and upgraded physical facilities in our senior secondary schools, and raised the feeding allowance from N21 per day to N300 for every student in our boarding schools;

ix. Introduced the use of 15,000 electronic tablets for learning with lessons, examination questions and answers loaded for pilot preparation for the SSCE examination in our girls’ secondary schools;

x. We revamped the scholarship system, increased allowances to those entitled based on either merit or need and sponsored many of our brilliant young boys and girls to study medicine in Uganda, Sudan, Cuba and other countries in addition to those in Nigeria. Our bilateral cooperation with Cuba continues with a second batch of medical students going to Cuba soon.

xi. Identified a new main campus for the Kaduna State University in Igabi Local Government, and for satellite campuses in Makarfi, Lere, Birnin Gwari and Kauru. Work on the facilities to enable relocation to the Main Campus will start during this budget year.

xii. Doubled internally generated revenue in the state from N11.9bn in 2015 in less than two years to about N22bn in 2017 and on the way to doubling the 2017 revenues again by the end of this year, by the Grace of God;

xiii. Implementing a comprehensive upgrade of 255 Primary Health Centres, with maternal and ante-natal care equipment supplied by GE Healthcare and the employment of thousands of healthcare personnel for them;

xiv. Accelerated the rehabilitation and equipping of our general hospitals and comprehensive health centres. In collaboration with ABU Teaching Hospital, we brought the old Tudun Wada general hospital back into service for the benefit of the neighbouring communities;

xv. In implementing the 2016 Budget, this government made the largest ever capital investment in the history of the state, spending over N62bn, and the likelihood of trebling that amount in 2020;

xvi. Implemented a raft of public financial management reforms, including entrenching zero-based budgeting systems and maintaining the Treasury Single Account (TSA), that consolidated about N25bn scattered in more than 470 bank accounts into one account at the Central Bank of Nigeria since 2016;

xvii. Abolished the dysfunctional Ministry of Land, Survey and Country Planning, replacing it with the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) to streamline land administration and digitise land records in the state;

xviii. Initiated and funded several skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes for youths and women, including the Kaduna State Women Economic Empowerment Programme (KADSWEP) with N200 million low-interest microcredits targeting women entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups. With Click-On Kaduna, young people are learning to code at our Kaduna ICT hub;

xix. Implemented an aggressive public service revitalization programme that right-sized our state bureaucracy to an affordable structure and size, injecting vibrant youths and women into the government, thus improving the quality and vitality of the service and raising the level of ICT penetration;

xx. Reformed our local government system by restructuring and reorganising it to solvency, enabling the Councils to not only pay salaries but also deliver real social services to citizens;

xxi. Organised free and fair local government elections that deployed electronic voting successfully for the first time in the history of Nigeria;

xxii. In the agricultural sector, we ended the annual ritual of fertiliser racketeering, making affordable, yet unsubsidised fertiliser available to farmers all year round, completed aggregation centres for farm produce in Giwa and Lere, and rehabilitated irrigation schemes across the state;

xxiii. Delivered the largest single foreign direct investment in the state through the $150m Olam poultry project, effectively making Kaduna the poultry hub of Northern Nigeria;

xxiv. Completed the long-delayed Zaria Water Expansion Project that now supplies potable water to Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Governments. Water transmission and distribution pipelines are now being extended to neighbouring local government councils;

xxv. Made other significant investments in infrastructure, especially roads to upgrade our urban centres and open up our rural areas. We recorded significant achievement in the construction of Rural Feeder Roads, including completing and successfully closing the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) funded by the World Bank. We are constructing 443km of township roads and 16 intercity roads with a distance of 414.8km.

xxvi. Some of our major roads have already benefitted from our street lighting programme, designed to light up Kaduna metropolis and help improve security. The installation of solar streetlights on 30.67 kilometres of road was completed in 2016. These were in Rigasa, Narayi High-cost, Angwan Maigero, Angwan Rimi, Raba Road, Katuru Road, Sultan Roads, Alimi Road, Airport Road, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway to Lord Lugard Roundabout and Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Way.

xxvii. On Rural Electrification, the administration purchased and installed many transformers for deployment in areas where Kaduna Electric (KAEDCO) has failed or neglected to invest in enhanced electricity distribution. In addition, the state government successfully electrified Kajim-Mahuta-Randiyam communities in Kaura LGA.

xxviii. The foundation for all governance and development is human security. We have invested heavily to support federal security agencies in the state with vehicles, communications equipment and ordinance in the last four years. While challenges of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed robberies remain, we have been successful at containing ethno-religious crises through appropriate and proactive responses, and vigorous law enforcement. We established the Kaduna State Peace Commission which has been working to proactively promote peace in our diverse communities.

xxix. Our investments in modern technology to assist security agencies, including the acquisition of RF trackers, unmanned aerial vehicles, CCTV installations and the forensic laboratory continue. On completion during 2020, these technologies will help ensure that criminals will have no hiding place in Kaduna State.

10. At this point, Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, I wish to put on record our appreciation for the contributions made to our successes in the first term by our former Deputy Governor, Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala, commissioners, other political appointees and public servants. We tried to lay a solid foundation in those first years, and we have learnt from what we did right and the errors that were made. The sterling contributions of our erstwhile colleagues enabled us to have a stronger, more experienced and confident team today and we remain grateful. We wish all of them well in their future endeavours and hope they will be available to assist our APC administration at the State or Federal level whenever needed.

Progressive Renewal by Putting People First

11. In our second-term, government policy would continue to be guided by our commitment to equality of opportunity. For us, this is an essential governance principle. It manifests in our education reforms, in our health investments and our institutional reforms. It reflects in our empowerment of women and youths. It shows in our ongoing efforts to recruit younger persons into the civil service and to increase the salaries of government workers. It is demonstrated by our patient efforts to grow internally-generated revenue (IGR), attract investments and build physical infrastructure. In words and deeds, this is the government that is Putting People First because it was elected by the majority and provides good governance for all.

12. Mr. Speaker, Right Honourable Members, I am happy to report that our second-term government is already operating with an undiminished sense of urgency. Since June 2019, we have undertaken the following:

(i) Began paying the new national minimum wage, with consequential and significant adjustments for junior and middle-level civil servants;

(ii) Commenced a programme of mass recruitment of competent and capable persons from across Nigeria into the various cadres and agencies of the State public service;

(iii) Launched the Urban Renewal Programme to improve infrastructure, transport connections and the liveability of our cities. It is a State Government intervention intended for our three main cities of Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria, but we have started with Kaduna, with new roads, expanded arterial roads, shopping malls and neighbourhood centres included. This project also covers the rehabilitation and upgrading of the iconic Murtala Mohammed Square;

(iv) Commissioned Phase 2 of Zaria Water. Last-mile connections to deliver water to homes and businesses in Zaria and Sabon-Gari are done, and the potable water is flowing for the first time in decades. The next step is to extend the transmission and distribution network to communities in the neighbouring local government areas (LGAs) included in the project design, starting with Soba, followed by LGAs such as Giwa, Makarfi, Kudan, Kubau and Ikara. We have also accelerated preparations to make the Greater Kaduna Water Supply Expansion Project feasible;

(v) Started the reconstruction, expansion and development of markets beginning with Kasuwan Magani, in Kumamoto LG, and moving onto Sabon Gari in Sabon Gari LG, Dan Magaji in Zaria LG, and Kasuwar Barci in Kaduna South Local Government along with the sanitisation of the Abubakar Gumi Central Market in Kaduna;

(vi) Appointed a new leadership for SUBEB to drive our agenda in basic education and bring more children to school in multi-storey classrooms to address congestion in our urban and rural primary and junior secondary schools across the state;

(vii) Accelerating the completion of 255 Primary Health Centres, and the needs assessment of another batch of PHCs for upgrading and equipping. We are aggressively pursuing universal health coverage, and enrolment for the State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme will commence in January 2020;

(viii) Working with European dairy giant Arla to invest more than N20bn in Damau, Kubau Local Government to transform and modernise livestock production in Kaduna State into a commercially viable animal husbandry business;

(ix) Expanded access to affordable housing through provision of single-digit interest rate mortgages in collaboration with Sterling Bank, NMRC and FHA Mortgages. This is to make it easy for our people to own their own homes in Kaduna State;

(x) Working round the clock to ensure the completion of Trailer Parks at Tafa in Kagarko Local Government and Mararraban Jos in Igabi Local Government. We intend to take every trailer and fuel tanker that currently parks dangerously on the main road off into safe, secure and serene locations very soon.

13. This sense of urgency is captured in the governance and institutional reforms recently introduced. While retaining 14 ministries overall, we have redefined mandates and created new ones. The new ministries are Business, Innovation and Technology; Housing & Urban Development; Internal Security and Home Affairs and Sports Development. Ministries with redefined mandates include Agriculture, Environment, Education, Health, Human Services and Social Development, Local Government and Public Works & Infrastructure.

14. All these ministries and their associated agencies are now grouped into five policy councils, each of which meets weekly, to ensure coordination in implementing public policy. The policy councils are: Human Capital Development, Economic Development, Infrastructure Development, Procurement Monitoring and Institutional Development. The powers of the State Executive Council have been delegated to these councils. We have no doubt that our state will benefit tremendously from this decision to banish silo mentality and institutionalise collaboration in the DNA of government agencies.

2020 Budget advances the Putting People First Agenda

15. As in other years, the 2020 draft estimates reflect our commitment to ordinary people and the promotion of equal opportunity. The social sector, especially Education and Health, anchors our pro-people priorities. These pillars of human capital development will be further strengthened through the following measures:

i. Twelve years of free primary and secondary education becomes compulsory for all children in Kaduna State. A few years ago, we made education free for girls to the end of secondary school. This is now extended to all students, male and female, and represents a significant upgrade on the nine years that were previously guaranteed.

ii. Complete the renovation of more primary schools and extend the building of more classrooms, including multi-storey blocks to address congestion and land availability constraints in urban centres.

iii. Accelerate the upgrade of senior secondary schools, and conversion of all our Senior Secondary Schools into boarding schools.

iv. Convert Business Apprenticeship Training Centres (BATCs) into Technical, Vocational Education and Training colleges. These colleges will offer courses like coding and digital skills, in addition to more traditional fare like fashion design, furniture-making and hairdressing.

v. Complete the construction of six new science secondary schools being financed by the Islamic Development Bank.

vi. Select another batch of Primary Health Centres for upgrade, refitting, equipping and provision of solar grids for their electrical needs, to be manned by some 3,000 additional health care staff PHCDA plans to employ.

vii. Complete the 300-bed specialist hospital at the Millennium City that has been under construction since 2009;

viii. Devote N800m in 2020, and N1bn annually thereafter for the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF);

ix. Implement the Urban Renewal Programme to improve infrastructure in our state;

x. Accelerate the public service reform and revitalisation programme. In addition to recruiting youths into the public service, we have introduced a performance incentive line item in this budget to motivate and reward hardworking, productive public servants at all levels and in all MDAs.

xi. Work closely with the Judiciary to establish special courts like Family Courts and Anti-Corruption Courts to accelerate the resolution of these ever-sensitive matters. We also intend to broaden the jurisdiction of the increased numbers of our Magistrate Courts to enable them assist in reducing the burden of our highly overworked High Courts.

16. We are also firmly resolved to consolidate our ranking as the Number One state in Nigeria for Ease of Doing Business in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report, 2018. Aside from the ongoing investments in infrastructure, we shall also take the following measures:

i. Collaborate with the Judiciary to establish a Small-Claims Court to handle commercial disputes below a threshold defined by the enabling law.

ii. Shorten to five days from the current 21, the duration for considering building plan applications. Although building without permits is illegal, this reform would also remove the tenuous excuses lawbreakers tend to give. This will be accompanied by aggressive enforcement of building approvals. The databases of KADGIS and KASUPDA would also be connected, removing the possibility that anyone can obtain building approvals without presenting valid title documents. In this respect, we are calling on our citizens to visit KADGIS and collect the over 5,000 Certificates of Occupancy that are awaiting collection.

17. The draft 2020 budget emphasises fiscal realism, limiting the budget size strictly to realisable revenues. The key fiscal targets of the 2020 estimates are:

· Funding up to conclusion priority ongoing projects and reducing the backlog of inherited liabilities;

· Maintaining a favourable proportion of Capital to Recurrent Expenditure; and

· Expanding the revenue generation capacity of the State.

18. Mr. Speaker, we have prioritized the projects that we can complete given available resources. We also intend to meet our commitments and discharge any liabilities to the contractors we have commissioned to work for us. We will remain resolute in Putting People First and continue to strengthen the public service and promote equality of opportunity.

19. Attaining the fiscal targets outlined above require us to further intensify measures to control expenditure and increase revenues. We will remain vigilant about the integrity of the payroll, to ensure that personnel costs are spent solely on genuine workers. Accordingly, we will carry out continuous biometric verification of all public servants in all arms of government to weed out ghost workers and those with fake certificates and altered biographic records.

20. Similarly, across the State Government (and the Local Governments when we present their budget soon), we will between 2020 to 2023 further constrain overheads expenditure. We have limited overheads provision in the 2020 budget, guided by the half-year actual spending in 2019. In addition, the Ministry of Finance will issue debit cards to all MDAs to ensure transparency and accountability in the spending of overheads and eliminate the risks of money laundering and waste.

21. Mr. Speaker, Right Honourable Members, between 2015 and 2019, we implemented the monetisation policy that ensured the sale of virtually all non-essential residential houses of the State Government. Apart from Judges of Superior Courts, the Governor and Deputy Governor that must be provided housing in-kind, no other public officer is entitled to government housing under current guidelines. The policy has led to reduced maintenance costs while encouraging home ownership. The policy was complemented and supported with a robust mortgage system that has made available about N4bn for citizens of Kaduna State to draw upon so that they can own homes, rather than rent.

22. Government will therefore not return to the erstwhile inefficient and ineffective practice of building and maintaining thousands of residential houses for a few privileged public servants. We will complete the sale of non-essential residential quarters to finalise our exit from this high-cost sector. As stated above, Judges of superior courts of record shall continue to have official residences. Workers residing within the premises of the educational or health institutions in which they are serving are also allowed to live in the premises. But government guest houses will be centralised under the Protocol Department of the Government House and the day-to-day management outsourced to hospitality companies. All arms of government, Local Governments and MDAs are entitled to request the use of government guest houses when needed to reduce overall expenditure on hotel accommodation for official visitors and guests of the government.

23. As these expenditure control measures proceed, we will continue to ramp up measures to significantly improve IGR collection. We cannot avoid the imperative to generate more revenues to at least run the machinery of government. We should cover recurrent expenses from our own internal revenues. This would leave us better placed to devote to urgent capital investments resources we attract from other sources. Under new leadership, our revamped KADIRS is taking the lead in this regard, with the cooperation of other revenue-generating MDAs.

Summary of the 2020 Draft Revenue and Expenditure Estimates

24. Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, the size of the proposed 2020 Budget is N257.9bn. The capital component is N190.03bn, an unprecedented figure in absolute and percentage terms in the fiscal history of the state. With recurrent expenses set at N67.87bn, the 2020 budget, when approved, is projected to have a record capital to recurrent ratio of 73.7%:26.3%.

25. Most of the capital spending will be in the Economic and Social Sectors, in keeping faith with our stated governance agenda. Education, Health and Infrastructure have capital allocations amounting to about N140bn, more than 73% of the proposed capital budget. Capital spending on Education is N44.9bn, for Health N30.29bn and for Public Works and Infrastructure, N64.9bn.

26. The total budgetary allocation for Education N64.64 (25.07%), Health N39.61bn (15.36%) and Infrastructure N66.34bn (25.72%).

27. Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, permit me to present the detailed summary of the recurrent and capital allocations, and to outline the proposed allocation to each sector

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

GENERAL SUMMARY

S/NO DESCRIPTION 2020 DRAFT ESTIMATES Opening Balance 23000000000 Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) 43750625391.96 Statutory Allocation 53824000000 120574625391.96 Less: Recurrent Expenditure Personnel Cost 34283466345.61 Overhead Cost 33593766452.91 Total 67877232798.52 Recurrent Budget Surplus 52697392593.44 CAPITAL ACCOUNT Opening Balance Recurrent Budget Surplus 52697392593.44 Value Added Tax (VAT) 18012800000 Internal Loans and Credit 3500000000 Internal Grants 63110134848.35 External Loans 45473026569.54 External Grants 6238232923.81 Sales of Government Assets 1000000000 TOTAL CAPITAL BUDGET 190031586935.14 2020 BUDGET SIZE Recurrent Budget 67877232798.52 Capital Budget 190031586935.14 Total Expenditure 257908819733.66

KADUNA STATE GOVERNMENT MULTI YEAR DRAFT BUDGET 2020

SECTORAL SUMMARY (Capital)

SECTORS Draft Estimates 2020 A Sub-Sector: Economic 1 Agriculture 1,917,912,750.00 2 Business, Innovation and Technology 3,451,432,928.00 3 Housing and Urban Development 12,264,580,628.59 4 Public Works and Infrastructure 63,024,225,390.96 Total for Sub-Sector: Economic 80,658,151,697.55 B Sub-Sector: Social 1 Education 44,924,340,737.79 2 Health 30,296,014,992.69 3 Social Development 1,340,232,500.00 Total for Sub-Sector: Social 76,560,588,230.48 C Sub-Sector: Regional 1 Environment and Natural Resources 2,936,560,673.00 2 Water 1,890,094,790.80 Total for Sub-Sector: Regional 4,826,655,463.80 D Sub-Sector: General Administration 1 Executive 19,654,345,376.31 2 Governance 3,742,387,440.00 3 Law and Justice 1,849,458,727.00 4 Legislature 2,740,000,000.00 Total for Sub-Sector: Gen. Admin 27,986,191,543.31 Grand Total 190,031,586,935.14

Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, the summary clearly shows that our priorities in 2020 are human capital development and physical infrastructure. We have announced a commitment to expand access to education. That is why from 2020 education becomes free till the completion of secondary or technical/vocational education. To improve health outcomes for our people, we shall continue to upgrade the primary health sector, bringing more equipment, expanding the coverage of our immunisation programme, recruiting health professionals and working to reduce infant and maternal mortality. The ongoing urban renewal programme in Kaduna demonstrates that we view infrastructure as critical to citizen welfare, the competitiveness of the state and its economic development.

Legislative Agenda for 2020

Most of the reforms we are implementing require fresh legislation, or amendments to extant laws. Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, you will recall that one of the most notable features of the first term was the sheer number of executive bills passed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly. I pay tribute to the hard work and industry of the legislature. We intend to approach this House with a panoply of bills to improve the governance of the state. The proposed bills will include: The Finance Bill, which will:

specify amendments to the Tax Code, including the introduction of revised development levy and land use charges for all property in urban areas of the State;

reflect reviewed charges for the registration of private educational and health facilities across the State;

detail fees for tuition and other charges for public tertiary educational institutions in the State;

any other fiscal policies and instruments to enhance the solvency and viability of the State and Local Governments.

An Education Bill to extend free and compulsory education to the Senior Secondary level for all students. Free education up to senior secondary level was previously enjoyed only by female students, while boys had theirs guaranteed only up to junior secondary level. From 2020, every child in Kaduna State is required to have 12 years of free, compulsory primary and secondary education. The bill will mandate that those that prefer vocational or technical education after completing junior secondary school would also enjoy three years of TVE. The education related bills signpost our commitment to the enhanced enforcement of the UBE Act, Child Welfare and Protection Law, and the Street Hawking (Prohibition) Law. Our Education Marshalls, KASTLEA and the Kaduna Vigilance Service will jointly ensure no child in Kaduna State roams the street during school hours for any reason without legal consequences for the parents or guardians.

iii. Technical/Vocational Education Bill will enable the conversion of our Business Apprenticeship Training Centres (BATCs) into Technical, Vocational Education and Training Colleges with boarding facilities and community-based governance framework.

Public Service Bill to entrench our reform and revitalization efforts and ensure uniformity and clarity in the administration of the State Public Service. Health Facilities Management and Regulation Bill to enable tighter oversight regarding the establishment, registration and regulation of every type of public and private health facilities in the State. State Primary Health Care Development Amendment (or re-enactment) Bill to update the PHCDA/PHCUOR law that this Honourable House graciously enacted in September 2015, paving way for influx of coordinated donor support to our immunisation and primary healthcare programmes.

vii. Social Protection Bill that will domesticate the various social intervention programmes of the Federal Government and propose a statewide social safety net that will address the basic needs of our poorest and most vulnerable citizens.

viii. Chieftaincy and Traditional Councils Bill to entrench the reforms of the chieftaincy system, specify composition and classification of emirate and traditional councils, and update the provisions of colonial laws on the subject.

Employment Promotion Bill that will establish a State Council of Economic Advisers to guide the government on measures to promote job creation, economic development and investment promotion. State Universal Basic Education Bill will repeal the 2005 law to reflect lessons learnt in the implementation of the domestication of the UBE Act to ensure the elimination of Almajiri phenomenon in Kaduna State. Family Court and Small Claims Court (Establishment) Bills, along with legislation to amend the District Court Law, and another bill for the enactment of a State Commercial Code.

Conclusion

As we strengthen governance in the second term, we will vigorously implement the Putting People First agenda. We will continue to privilege the interest of ordinary people, promote equal opportunity and attract investments to our state. The time is short. We cannot allow any distractions. We shall not waver in making life better for the people of Kaduna State.

Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, it is my pleasure to now lay before this honourable House the draft estimates of revenues and expenditure for the 2020 fiscal year, and the Appropriation Bill accompanying these, for consideration.

Thank you for listening.

God Bless Kaduna State.

God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.