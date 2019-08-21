FOR THE RECORD: Official citations of Buhari’s ministers, SGF

Related News

Below are the citations read by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, during the swearing-in of cabinet members today.

Each appointee’s profile was read before he or she is made to take the oath of office.

Below is Mr Adesina’s full presentation.

Mr. President,

Following the overwhelming endorsement of Nigerians for you to continue the good work you started in 2015, as evidenced by the outcome of the 2019 Presidential elections, you set about searching for very competent Nigerians to move the country to the NEXT LEVEL in the capacity of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr President, having been satisfied with forty three (43) eminently qualified individuals, some of whom you have worked with during the first term, and in exercise of powers conferred on you by Section 147, Subsection 1, 2 and 3 of the Nigerian constitution, you forwarded the names of the chosen men and women to the Senate for confirmation.

Sir, the Senate has since concurred with your choices and confirmed all the nominees who are here before you this morning to take their oaths of office.

Mr President may also recall that following a vote of confidence on the performance of Boss Gida Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, since he was first appointed on October 30, 2017, you re-appointed him in the same capacity. He is also here this morning to take his oath of office.

While the SGF will take his oath alone, the ministers- designate will take theirs in nine batches of five persons each and it will be done alphabetically according to the State of origin.

Permit me Mr President to call on the SGF to stand as his citation is read.

CITATION OF BOSS MUSTAPHA, SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION, NIGERIA.

Born in Pella, Adamawa State from Yola North Local Government Area, Mr Mustapha obtained his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979 and was called to the Bar in 1980. After the mandatory NYSC, he started work at Sotesa Nigeria Limited, an Italian consultancy firm, as an Executive Director in charge of Administration, leaving in 1983 to join the prestigious law firm, Messrs Onagoruwa & Co in Lagos.

Mustapha was Principal Counsel in the firm, Messrs Mustapha & Associates with interests in privatization, commercialization and liberalization of Public Companies/Corporate and Government Parastatals. He was also involved in preparation of banking documents such as Debentures, Guarantees, Mortgages, Bonds and Loan Syndications.

He was appointed Executive Member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), between 2000 and 2007 after which he became Principal Partner of the law firm, Adroit Lex & Co.

He later joined politics and was at various times member of the Constituent Assembly (1988-1989), Chairman, People’s Solidarity Party-Gongola State, State Chairman, Social Democratic Party-Gongola State, and the gubernatorial candidate for SDP in Adamawa State in 1991.

In 2005, he was a member of the National Political Reform Conference and in 2007, became the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria ACN which joined forces with other parties to form the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was Director, Contact and Mobilization of APC Presidential Campaign Committee and member of the Presidential Campaign Council in 2015, and member, APC Transition Committee (2015). He is also a member, APC Board of Trustees.

In June 2016, he was appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). Within nine months in office, NIWA generated three times the revenue it usually generated in one year. He served in that capacity up until his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on October 30, 2017.

The SGF, a member of various professional bodies including; African Bar Association (ABA), Commonwealth Lawyers Association, International Bar Association (IBA) and Human Rights Institute (HRI), held key positions in the (Adamawa) State branch as well as the National body of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

He was also on the Board of several companies in the manufacturing, financial services as well as oil and gas sectors.

He is the; National Vice President – International Outreaches, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International Nigeria, Chairman Board of Trustees, Go International and President, Anchor Men’s Fellowship of Family Worship Centre.

Mr Mustapha who is widely travelled, is married and blessed with children and enjoys golf, lawn tennis, travelling, documentary films, charity work and meeting people.

The Ministers-designate will kindly stand while their abridged citations are read:

1. Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah OON – Abia State. Born 22nd December,1969. He obtained Higher National Diploma in Accounting in 1995 and a Masters in Business administration from University of Lagos. A Chartered Accountant, Dr Ogah started work with the defunct All States Trust Bank and also worked with Zenith Bank before going into private business. He is the President of Masters Energy Group.

2. Muhammed Musa Bello – Adamawa State. Born January 8, 1959. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 1980 and 1986 respectively. He started work in 1981 with ICON LTD and other private sector concerns. Muhammed Bello has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, for two tenures. He was the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

3. Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio (CON) – Akwa Ibom State. Born 9th December, 1962. He obtained a Law degree from University of Calabar in 1987. After a stint as a teacher, he went into the telecoms business and joined politics in 2002 and became a commissioner in Akwa Ibom State. In 2007, he was elected governor of the State and served for two terms and thereafter became a Senator in 2015. He also contested for election as a Senator in 2019.

4. Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra State. Born August 8, 1952. He obtained a degree in medicine from University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1979. He worked at the Federal Ministry of Health and thereafter joined politics and was elected governor of Anambra State in 2003. In 2011, he was elected Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial zone. He was the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment.

5. Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra State, Born 28th August, 1961. She holds a degree in Law from the University of Benin and started work as a Legal/Admin manager in a bank before joining Shell Petroleum as a Legal Assistant, from there she joined politics and was elected as the National Women Leader of Congress for Progressive Change CPC. Until her nomination as a Minister of the Federal Republic, she was the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate.

6. Malam Adamu Adamu – Bauchi State. Born May 25, 1954. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Ahmadu Bello University and a Masters in Journalism from the City University, Columbia in 1989. He worked with the Bauchi State Water board as an Accountant and with the Petroleum Trust Fund. Thereafter, he worked with the Daily Times as a public commentator before his foray into politics. He was the immediate past Minister of Education.

7. Ambassador Maryam Katagum – Bauchi State. Born November 15, 1954, Ambassador Katagum holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Masters in Administration and Planning from University of Lagos as well as a certificate in Social Development Policy, Planning and Practice from the University College London in 1999. She started work as an Education Officer in the Federal Ministry of Education in 1977 and upon deployment, rose to the position of Secretary General of National Commission for the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) between 2001 and 2009. Until her nomination, she was Ambassador and Permanent delegate of UNESCO in Paris, France.

8. Timipre Silva – Bayelsa State. Born 7th July, 1964, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Language and Linguistics from the University of Port Harcourt in 1986. He began his working career with National Minority Business Council as Executive Secretary before his foray into politics and subsequent election into Rivers State House of Assembly in 1991. He was elected Executive Governor of Bayelsa State in 2007. Before his nomination as Minister, he was Chairman, Governing Board of Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority.

9. Sen. George Akume – Benue State. Born 27th December, 1953. He obtained Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Sociology and Industrial and Labour Relations respectively from the University of Ibadan. He started work as Lands Officer at the Benue State Ministry of Lands and Survey in 1979 and rose to the position of Permanent Secretary before retiring in 1998. He was a two-time Governor and three-time Senator of Benue State, all between 1999 and 2019.

10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno State. Born June 4, 1961, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Anthropology from University of Maiduguri in 2007. He started work as the Managing Director of the family business and launched into politics in 1995. He was at various times a Councillor, a Chairman of a Local Government, member of the House of Assembly and House of Representatives. He was the immediate past Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing.

11. Godwin Jedi-Agba – Cross River State. Born August 20, 1958, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University and a Masters in Law and Diplomacy from University of Lagos. He started work as an Administrative Officer in the then Ministry of Federal Capital Territory. In 1993, he joined NNPC and retired as the Group General Manager Crude Oil Marketing Division and joined politics. He ran for the Office of the Governor of Cross River State.

12. Festus Keyamo, SAN – Delta State. Born January 21, 1970. He obtained Bachelor of Law from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in 1989 and was called to the Bar in 1993. He started work at Gani Fawehinmi Chambers as a Youth Corps member and remained there until he formed Festus Keyamo Chambers in 1995. He was the Director of Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council 2019.

13. Dr Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi State. Born December 1, 1951. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos and a Ph.D. from University of California, United States. He worked as a Teaching Assistant at the University of California and later as the acting Dean, Faculty of Engineering, University of Port Harcourt. He was elected the first civilian governor of Abia State in 1991. He was also National Chairman of All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). He was the immediate past Minister of Science and Technology.

14. Dr. Osagie Ehanire – Edo State. Born November 4, 1946. He is a graduate of Medicine from the University of Munich. In 1976 he attended the prestigious Royal College of Surgeon in Ireland, Dublin where he obtained certification in Anaesthetics, General Surgery and Orthopaedic Trauma Surgery. He is a fellow of the famous West African College of Surgeons (FWACS). Dr. Ehanire worked extensively abroad before returning to Nigeria in 1982 to work at the Department of Surgery (Orthopaedic Surgery) University of Benin Teaching Hospital and others. He was the immediate past Minister of State for Health.

15. Clement Ikanade Agba – Edo State. Born March 28, 1964. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Ambrose Alli University and a Masters in Business Administration from Arizona State University in 2006. He started work as a Production Supervisor in Pegasus Industries Limited in Lagos, and later joined Chevron Nigerian Limited where he worked until he was appointed Commissioner in Edo State in 2009. He went back to Chevron Nigeria Limited in 2016 from where he was nominated as Minister.

16. Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti State. Born February 4, 1958. He holds a law degree from the University of Lagos in 1981, and started work as Legal Counsel with Vigo and Company in 1983. He also served as Chairman, Establishment Committee of Okitipupa Oil Palm, PLC and Nigeria Brick and Day Products Limited. He is a senior partner at Adebayo, Mohammed, Adewumi and Abudu law firm. Otunba was elected Governor of Ekiti State in 1999. He is currently APC Deputy National Chairman (South).

17. Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu State. Born February 2, 1956. After his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Columbia University, in 1977, he proceeded to St. John’s College Cambridge for another degree and Master’s in Law in 1980 and 1984 respectively. Onyeama worked in various capacities at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and rose to position of Deputy Director General, Development Sector, until his nomination as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2015. Onyeama also speaks French and German languages fluently.

18. Dr. Ali Isa Pantami – Gombe State. Born October 20, 1972. Ali obtained Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Computer Science at Abukakar Tafawa Balewa, University (ATBU) and a Ph.D in Computer Information from Robert Gordon University in Scotland. He worked as a lecturer at ATBU Bauchi for 10 years before proceeding to International Islamic University of Madinah in Saudi Arabia in 2014 as associate Professor of Computer Information System and Head of Technical Writing. He was Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) before his appointment as Minister.

19. Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba – Imo State. Born August 20, 1967 he holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Law from Imo State University and University of Lagos respectively. He has been a Managing Partner at Ayodeji, Chukwuemeka , Ibrahim & Co from 1991. Hon. Nwajiuba was elected member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 and was also a serving member of the Lower Chamber as well as the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) until his appointment as Minister.

20. Engr. Suleiman Adamu – Jigawa State. Born 19th April 1963. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1984 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Masters from University of Reading, United Kingdom. Engineer Adamu was the Managing Director of Integrated Engineering Associates (IEA), a leading firm of civil/ structural, electrical, mechanical, and environmental engineering consultancy based in Kaduna, before his appointment as the immediate past Minister of Water Resources.

21. Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed – Kaduna State. Born June 16, 1960. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1981 and an MBA from the Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye. She started work in 1982 as an Accountant in Kaduna State Ministry of Finance and moved to Nigerian Telecommunications Ltd (NITEL) in 1995 where she rose to the rank of the Deputy General Manager (DGM). In 2010, she was appointed Executive Secretary of NEITI (Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative) until her appointment as Minister in 2015. She was the immediate past Minister of Finance.

22. Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud – Kaduna State. Born 30th December, 1956. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Environmental Biology from Central Washington University as well as a Ph.D from the University of Arizona. He worked as an Environmental Health Inspector and Research and Teaching Assistant in the United States before returning to Nigeria to victoriously contest a seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly. He was the Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) before his appointment as a Minister.

23. Mohammed Sabo Nanono – Kano State. Born April 11, 1946. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Masters in Public Policy and Administration from Ahmadu Bello University and University of Winsconsin USA. He started work at the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1969 and was at various times a lecturer at ABU, Managing Director of Kano State Investment and Properties Limited. He retired into full- scale farming after being General Manager at African International Bank between 1991 and 2000.

24. Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd) – Kano State. Born January 15, 1945. He holds a Law Degree from A.B.U in 1980. He started his military career as a Second Lieutenant in 1968. He was Commander Guards Brigade and former Military Administrator, Sokoto State. After his retirement as a Major General in 1999, he became a politician and contested for the gubernatorial seat in Kano State in 2007.

25. Sen. Hadi Sirika – Katsina State. Born March 2, 1964 in Katsina. Sirika is a trained pilot. He obtained Aircraft Engineering Maintenance License Certificate from the Flight Safety International Limited in the United States. Senator Sirika has vast experiences in road and aviation transport management, having served as the Managing Director of a privately-owned company – Prakia Geo-Mechanik International Limited from 1998 to1999 and General Manager of Katsina State Transport Authority from 1999 to 2000. Sirika was elected Senator in 2011 after serving in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007. He was the immediate past Minister of State, Aviation.

26. Abubakar Malami, SAN – Kebbi State. Born April 17, 1967. Malami studied law at the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto and attended Nigerian Law School in 1992. He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri. A member of the distinguished Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), he has co-authored several publications. Malami was the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice.

27. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu – Kogi State. Born June 12, 1970. She obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning (URP) from A.B.U. and a Masters in Public Administration. Immediately after her service year, she served as Special Adviser to the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council in the FCT. In politics, she has served as National Women leader of the ANPP in 2014 and the APC in 2017.

28. Alhaji Lai Mohammed – Kwara State. Born on December 6, 1951. He holds two Bachelor’s degrees in English Literature and French Language from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University and in Law from the University of Lagos in 1985. Alhaji Lai Mohammed has over the years garnered a lot of experience in politics since joining the Social Democratic Party in 1990. He was the National Publicity Secretary of the APC before his appointment as Minister of Information and Culture in 2015.

29. Senator Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara State. Born May 3, 1965. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from University of Sussex, United Kingdom in 1987. Between 1988 and 1999, she was a banker and an insurance broker before joining politics. Senator Saraki was a member of the House of Representatives and a two – time Senator between 1999 and 2011.

30. Sen. Adeleke Mamora – Lagos State. Born February16, 1953. He obtained Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Ife and has served as Medical Director in several Medical Centres across the country. He got elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1999 and emerged the Speaker. He was also a two – time member of the Senate. He served as the Deputy Director General of the victorious APC Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2015 and 2019. Until his appointment as Minister, he was Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority.

31. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN – Lagos State. Born June 28, 1963, he obtained a Degree in Law in 1987 from University of Benin and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. After NYSC, Fashola went into private legal practice, which flourished for over fifteen years until his appointment in 2002 as Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. A two-time governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola was the immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

32. Abdullahi Mohammed Hassan – Nasarawa State. Born April 21, 1968, he holds a Combined Honours degree in Common /Sharia law from Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto. He started work as a legal practitioner at Prime Chambers in Abuja. He was also at various times Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Special Adviser to the Governor and, between 2017 and 2019 was the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government.

33. Ambassador Zubairu Dada – Niger State. Born March 28, 1952 , he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English and French Languages in 1974 at A.B.U. as well as a Master’s in Law and Diplomacy from University of Jos. He started as an Information Officer in Sokoto State before relocating to Niger State where he continued in the same Ministry ultimately becoming Permanent Secretary in the Ministry. He was a Director of Mobilisation in the defunct Mass Mobilisation for Self Reliance, Social Justice and Economic Recovery (MAMSER). He was also appointed Ambassador to the Republics of Poland and Mozambique.

34. Architect Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun State. Born June 2, 1962, he holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Architecture from University of Lagos. He started work as an Architect with Modulor Group in 1989 and in 1992, formed his own company, Lekan Adegbite Associates where he worked until his appointment as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Ogun State between 2011 and 2019.

35. Senator Omotayo Alasoadura from Ondo State was born August 12, 1949. A Chartered Accountant, Senator Alasoadura started work in 1974 as a messenger at Balogun, Ayanfalu, Badejo and Co Chartered Accountants and rose through the ranks to become the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of the same firm, all within sixteen years. He was appointed Commissioner for Finance and Planning between 2003 and 2009 and later represented Ondo Central Senatorial District in the Upper Legislative House between 2015 and 2019.

36. Rauf Aregbesola – Osun State. Born May 25, 1957, he studied Mechanical Engineering at The Polytechnic Ibadan. He started work as a Higher Technical Officer at the Nigeria Telecommunications Limited in 1981 and left in 1988 for Robicon Nigeria Limited as the Director of Operations before setting up his own business, Aurora Nigeria Limited. He was appointed Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Housing between 1999 and 2007. Rauf Aregbesola served two terms as the Governor of Osun State between 2010 and 2018.

37. Sunday Dare – Oyo State. Born 29th May, 1966, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University and a Masters in Law and Diplomacy from University of Jos in 1996.

He started work as Senior Editor of The News Magazine in 1993 and left in 2001 to join Voice of America.

He was appointed Special Assistant/Chief of Staff to the Minister of Information and Communications in 2009.

He was also Chief of Staff and Special Adviser Media to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Until his appointment as Minister, he was Executive Commissioner at National Communications Commission (NCC).

38. Dame Pauline Tallen OFR – from Plateau State was born January 8, 1959. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology at University of Jos in 1982. She also attended a programme for Strategic Public Sector negotiations at Harvard University in the Unites States. Dame Tallen started work as a Clerical Officer in Shendam Local Government. She was appointed Commissioner for Social Development, Youth, Sports and Culture and that of Health in Plateau State.

She was also Minister of State for Science and Technology in 1999.

Dame Tallen served as Deputy Governor of Plateau State in 2007. She was a member of APC Board of Trustees in 2015. She has also been the Chairperson of the Governing Board of the National Agency for the Control of AIDs from 2017.

39. Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi – from Rivers State, was born on 27th, May 1965. He graduated from University of Port Harcourt with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English in 1987 and 2006 respectively.

He started work as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) with Pamo Clinics and Hospitals Ltd, Port Harcourt in 1988. Rt. Hon. Amaechi later embraced politics and became two – term governor of Rivers State after serving two terms as Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly. As in 2015, he was also the Director General of the victorious 2019 APC Presidential Campaign Organization. Amaechi was the immediate past Minister of Transportation.

40. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi- Sokoto State. Born February 17, 1953. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from A.B.U. in 1978. He started work as an Administrative Officer in Sokoto State in 1979 and rose to the rank of Permanent Secretary in 1992 having served in Ministries including Water Resources, Education, Works and Transport.

41. Sale Mamman – Taraba State. Born February 2, 1958, he holds a Higher National Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from Kaduna State Polytechnic in 1988 and a Master’s in Business Administration from Bayero University Kano in 2015.

He started work as a teacher at Technical School, Mubi in 1981 and transferred his service to newly created Taraba State in 1992 and rose to the rank of Assistant Director Electrician in the Ministry of Works before retirement in 2002.

He has since become a full time businessman and politician.

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu – Yobe State. Born April 14, 1966. He obtained Higher National Diploma in Civil and Highway Engineering from Kaduna Polytechnic as well as a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil and Water Enginering from University of Maiduguri. He started work as a Technical Officer in Borno State Civil Service and rose through the ranks to become Acting Permanent Secretary in the Yobe State Government. He was also Deputy Governor in the State.

43. Sa’adiya Farouk – Zamfara State. Born November 5, 1972, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1998. She also holds Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy and Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University in 2008 and 2014 respectively.

Sa’adiya started work as an administrator at the National Assembly Service Commission in 2003 and resigned in 2010 to join politics.

She was until her appointment as Minister, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons.