FOR THE RECORD: 2019 Elections: INEC List of Registered Voters in 36 States, FCT

Related News

Below is the list of registered voters in Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.

The figures were sourced from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

STATE NO. OF VOTERS Abia 1,932,892 Adamawa 1,973,083 Akwa Ibom 2,119,727 Anambra 2,447,996 Bauchi 2,462,843 Bayelsa 923,182 Benue 2,480,131 Borno 2,315,956 Cross River 1,527,289 Delta 2,845,274 Ebonyi 1,459,933 Edo 2,210,534 Ekiti 909,967 Enugu 1,944,016 FCT 1,344,856 Gombe 1,394,393 Imo 2,272,293 Jigawa 2,111,106 Kaduna 3,932,492 Kano 5,457,747 Katsina 3,230,230 Kebbi. 1,806,231 Kogi 1,646,350 Kwara 1,406,457 Lagos 6,570,291 Nasarawa 1,617,786 Niger 2,390,035 Ogun 2,375,003 Ondo 1,822,346 Osun 1,680,498 Oyo 2,934,107 Plateau 2,480,455 Rivers 3,215,273 Sokoto 1,903,166 Taraba 1,777,105 Yobe 1,365,913 Zamfara 1,717,128 Total

84,004,084

==================================

BREAKDOWN OF VOTERS BY GEO-POLITICAL ZONES

According to INEC,

South-South has 12,841,279 registered voters

North-Central has 13,366,070 registered voters

South-East has 10,057,130 registered voters

South-West 16,292,212 registered voters.

North-West has 20,158,100 registered voters

North-East has 11,289, 293 registered voters.

Total= 84,004,084

=========================================

INEC TİMETABLE FOR THE 2019 GENERAL ELECTIONS

*Political activities for the General Elections*

*2nd Jan* – Publication of notice of poll

*7th Jan*- Publication of official Register of Voters

*17th Jan* – Publication of list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates

*31st January*- Publication of list of Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates

*1st Feb*- Submission of names of Party Agents for Presidential and National Assembly Election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government Areas

*16th Feb* – Submission of names of Party Agents for Governorship and State House of Assembly Election

*14th Feb* – Last day for Presidential and National Assembly campaign

*28th Feb*- Last day for Governorship and State House of Assembly campaign

*16th Feb*- Election day for Presidential and National Assembly positions

*2nd March* – Election day for Governorship and State House of Assembly positions.