FOR THE RECORD: 2019 Elections: INEC List of Registered Voters in 36 States, FCT

INEC office signpost
INEC office signpost

Below is the list of registered voters in Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.

The figures were sourced from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

STATENO. OF VOTERS
Abia 1,932,892
Adamawa 1,973,083
Akwa Ibom 2,119,727
Anambra 2,447,996
Bauchi 2,462,843
Bayelsa 923,182
Benue 2,480,131
Borno 2,315,956
Cross River 1,527,289
Delta 2,845,274
Ebonyi 1,459,933
Edo 2,210,534
Ekiti 909,967
Enugu 1,944,016
FCT 1,344,856
Gombe 1,394,393
Imo 2,272,293
Jigawa 2,111,106
Kaduna 3,932,492
Kano 5,457,747
Katsina 3,230,230
Kebbi. 1,806,231
Kogi 1,646,350
Kwara 1,406,457
Lagos 6,570,291
Nasarawa 1,617,786
Niger 2,390,035
Ogun 2,375,003
Ondo 1,822,346
Osun 1,680,498
Oyo 2,934,107
Plateau 2,480,455
Rivers 3,215,273
Sokoto 1,903,166
Taraba 1,777,105
Yobe 1,365,913
Zamfara 1,717,128
Total
84,004,084

==================================

BREAKDOWN OF VOTERS BY GEO-POLITICAL ZONES

According to INEC,

South-South has 12,841,279 registered voters

Okowa Campaign AD

North-Central has 13,366,070 registered voters

South-East has 10,057,130 registered voters

South-West 16,292,212 registered voters.

North-West has 20,158,100 registered voters

North-East has 11,289, 293 registered voters.

Total= 84,004,084

=========================================

INEC TİMETABLE FOR THE 2019 GENERAL ELECTIONS

*Political activities for the General Elections*

*2nd Jan* – Publication of notice of poll

*7th Jan*- Publication of official Register of Voters

*17th Jan* – Publication of list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates

*31st January*- Publication of list of Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates

*1st Feb*- Submission of names of Party Agents for Presidential and National Assembly Election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government Areas

*16th Feb* – Submission of names of Party Agents for Governorship and State House of Assembly Election

*14th Feb* – Last day for Presidential and National Assembly campaign

*28th Feb*- Last day for Governorship and State House of Assembly campaign

*16th Feb*- Election day for Presidential and National Assembly positions

*2nd March* – Election day for Governorship and State House of Assembly positions.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.