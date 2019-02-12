FOR THE RECORD: 2019 Elections: INEC List of Registered Voters in 36 States, FCT

Below is the list of registered voters in Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.
The figures were sourced from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
|STATE
|NO. OF VOTERS
|Abia
|1,932,892
|Adamawa
|1,973,083
|Akwa Ibom
|2,119,727
|Anambra
|2,447,996
|Bauchi
|2,462,843
|Bayelsa
|923,182
|Benue
|2,480,131
|Borno
|2,315,956
|Cross River
|1,527,289
|Delta
|2,845,274
|Ebonyi
|1,459,933
|Edo
|2,210,534
|Ekiti
|909,967
|Enugu
|1,944,016
|FCT
|1,344,856
|Gombe
|1,394,393
|Imo
|2,272,293
|Jigawa
|2,111,106
|Kaduna
|3,932,492
|Kano
|5,457,747
|Katsina
|3,230,230
|Kebbi.
|1,806,231
|Kogi
|1,646,350
|Kwara
|1,406,457
|Lagos
|6,570,291
|Nasarawa
|1,617,786
|Niger
|2,390,035
|Ogun
|2,375,003
|Ondo
|1,822,346
|Osun
|1,680,498
|Oyo
|2,934,107
|Plateau
|2,480,455
|Rivers
|3,215,273
|Sokoto
|1,903,166
|Taraba
|1,777,105
|Yobe
|1,365,913
|Zamfara
|1,717,128
|Total
|84,004,084
==================================
BREAKDOWN OF VOTERS BY GEO-POLITICAL ZONES
According to INEC,
South-South has 12,841,279 registered voters
North-Central has 13,366,070 registered voters
South-East has 10,057,130 registered voters
South-West 16,292,212 registered voters.
North-West has 20,158,100 registered voters
North-East has 11,289, 293 registered voters.
Total= 84,004,084
=========================================
INEC TİMETABLE FOR THE 2019 GENERAL ELECTIONS
*Political activities for the General Elections*
*2nd Jan* – Publication of notice of poll
*7th Jan*- Publication of official Register of Voters
*17th Jan* – Publication of list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates
*31st January*- Publication of list of Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates
*1st Feb*- Submission of names of Party Agents for Presidential and National Assembly Election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government Areas
*16th Feb* – Submission of names of Party Agents for Governorship and State House of Assembly Election
*14th Feb* – Last day for Presidential and National Assembly campaign
*28th Feb*- Last day for Governorship and State House of Assembly campaign
*16th Feb*- Election day for Presidential and National Assembly positions
*2nd March* – Election day for Governorship and State House of Assembly positions.