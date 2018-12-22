SATIRE SATURDAY: Why Buhari must never debate Atiku, Ezekwesili, others

Related News

Ronald Reagan, considered one of United States’ presidents with the deepest sense of humour, brought finesse to public debate. At 73 in 1984, Reagan delivered a sharp-tongued barb when a few concerns were raised about his age. Addressing the concern around his old age during a debate, he said: “I want you to know also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Of course, the response threw even his most ardent critics off balance, with many rolling in laughter.

The United States presents some of the finest moments in the tradition of political debating. And although communication scholars are divided over the effect of debates, there is a near-total consensus among experts that a candidate’s performance in the debates can make or break an election.

In Nigeria, recent events have not proven this to be true but, indeed, many of the most memorable moments of an election campaign originate at the debates. It is why many Nigerians look forward to the scheduled presidential debate, slated for January. The recently held vice presidential debate and the interest it generated, clearly, confirm this.

Five candidates penultimate Friday slugged it out at the vice-presidential debates organised by the presidential election debates group and a group of broadcast stations affiliated to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON). The candidates included vice presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Ganiyu Galadima; Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya; All Progressives Congress (APC), Yemi Osinbajo; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi and the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Umma Getso.

Put together ahead of the 2019 general elections, the debate held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. Although all five candidates marshalled their points during the debate, candidates of the two major parties––APC and PDP––attracted the most attention.

Mr Osinbajo of the APC participated in the debate as the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari, while Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and vice-presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar, stood in for the PDP. Other candidates, too, did as running mates to their respective presidential candidates.

Now if there is any takeaway from the debate, it is that many who choose to lampoon the major parties for their infamous contributions to Nigeria’s under-development are at best sophisticated clowns. And if anyone had doubts about this, the last debate put paid to it.

Aside a few signs of hope here and there––again, ironically, from the candidates of the two major parties––what the other candidates largely succeeded in doing was to make Nigerians go back to embrace their notorious tormentors: the two major parties whose contributions to Nigeria’s dysfunction there is a near-national consensus on.

Vice-presidential candidate of the YPP, to start with, dwelt largely on courtesies; she spent most periods stressing the words “Thank you very much” to the moderator than she did tackling the issues thrown at her. And if there is anyone out there who considered the post of the Vice President a spare tyre, she embodied that Nigerian. No thanks to her mention of “Professor Kingsley Moghalu” and his philosophy almost in every sentence uttered. Any curious listener would ask, quite legitimately: does Ms Getso, her brilliance notwithstanding, even have any independent thought of her own at all?

Ganiyu Galadima, the candidate of the ACPN, is a stark opposite of his presidential pair, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili. Pardonable as his ‘countryside’ pronunciation skills appeared, he doubled the assault with a thinking that is at best pedestrian and at worst, crude. ANN candidate Abdullahi-Iya would do better with real insights into how governance works and not platitudes that seem to echo ‘newspaper stand’ (non-)arguments and conjectures.

In all, it’s quite an irony that many Nigerians who yawned for ‘alternatives’ were left at the mercy of Obi’s muddled up statistics and Osinbajo’s admittedly defensive oratory display. The consolation, perhaps, is that presidential candidates of these ‘alternative options’ would fare far better come January when the presidential debate is held.

And that brings us to this very dangerous idea of pitching President Buhari against former vice president Atiku Abubakar at the presidential debate slated for January. There are palpable signs that the president may not show up; that Yemi Osinbajo would again appear on his behalf.

To be sure, mischievous folks have attributed the looming absence of the president to the Jubril Al-sudany conspiracy theory: that because the present occupier of Aso Rock, being a clone of the original Muhammadu Buhari, would not appear in order to maintain his stronghold on power. That thinking, frankly, has been rendered useless by recent events, including the president’s appearance at the national assembly on Thursday where he presented the 2019 budget before a joint sitting of the national assembly. In any case, if Nigerians had any reason to imagine the existence of anyone’s ‘body double’ today, they may have to look in the Zionist direction of the very source of the ‘Jubrin from Sudan’ conspiracy theory.

But beyond this, are there valid reasons why it would be dangerous to pitch President Buhari against Atiku Abubakar and others in a presidential debate? Yes, there are more than a zillion reason.

Already, some of the president’s internet minions have started sharing syndicated posts across social media, saying they would protest the idea of having the president ‘descend’ so low to the point of debating anyone on issues Nigeriana. They have largely not offered reasons. SATIRE SATURDAY, however, has exclusive insights into the beautiful minds of Buhari idolaters and at no cost, this column will share the reasons on here, pronto.

First, to be sure, President Buhari has done immensely well in the last three-and-half years that it is near-criminal, if not an outright insult, to question the motive of the president’s decision to go for another term, which is what televised debates seek to do. Except one is blind to realities, he would not subject such an excellent performer to any form of questioning. From Aso Rock hospital to Mambila Power project, fuel subsidy to “technically’’ defeating Boko Haram, from Lagos-Ibadan expressway to Air Nigeria, the results are clear as daylight. Election debates are largely a slaughter slab; candidates are placed in the eye of the storm and bombarded with questions–––from the logical to the unreasonable, all the way to the downright absurd. It is beyond irrational to then subject such a man who has worked tirelessly to transform our lives to any form of questioning. In saner climes, he would be handed an automatic ticket, unopposed.

Two, a debate is largely a non-African idea. More importantly in the case of the 2019 presidential election, especially if we look at it from the African perspective, it is downright insulting to the personalities of the major candidates (Buhari and Atiku, especially), both of whom are in their 70s and, who knows, 80s. A large chunk of Nigeria’s population are youth in their 30s and below. Since debate is largely held by the organisers on behalf of Nigerians (many of whom are youth in their 20s and 30s) is it not entirely un-African and indeed a taboo for young people to subject their grandfathers to questioning? Who questions a seventy-plus elder––and maybe in this case, an ancestor?––in Africa? Abomination!

Again, any careful observer of trend would notice the mischief being planned by the debate organisers, which beloved Buharists have since uncovered and are now brandishing, quite rightly, as one of the reasons the president must not debate. At the last vice presidential debate, there was only but a tiny space between the candidate of the PDP and that of the APC. Of course, the arrangement will be sustained in the scheduled presidential debate too, ceteris paribus, that being reason other parties were unjustly excluded. Now, does it not amount to an attempted attempt to throw the nation into chaos if President Buhari, a puritan anti-graft campaigner, is placed side-by-side with Atiku Abubakar, the one recognized as the face of global corruption? Although science hasn’t proven this, the most contagious of communicable diseases is corruption. How do you then physically place a poor, ailing Buhari (who is prone to another ailment) beside a fantastically corrupt Atiku on the same stage in the name of debate? How else could you choose to abort Nigeria’s march to the next level? It is no surprise that Atiku immediately said he was eager to debate Buhari. Talk about the unfortunate one who is desperate for companions!

Well, Buharists have since seen through this mischief and will advise the president accordingly.

Finally, the most debasing of issues around the debate is the push for inclusion of youthful but inexperienced baby-aspirants excluded from the debate, as though the presidency is some Ikogosi relaxation centre. What?! That’s clearly the height of it all. Already, the president is so miffed by the entrance of almost every young dick and harry into the presidential race and would not entertain playing “ten-ten” with them on the same debating stage. Those pushing for their inclusion might have their ways but SATIRE SATURDAY has a better alternative: the president must not attend the debate.

Like United States President Reagan, Mr Buhari will not “exploit for political purposes (his) opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Beyond platitudes, debate or no debate, Nigerians will move to the next level in 2019. They are not blind and they can spot the difference thus far. Of course, this is because like Professor Yemi Osinbajo suggested at the vice presidential debate penultimate Friday, sensible Nigerians know one thing: “We (Nigerians) were not were where we were were…where.”

_______

Oladeinde tweets via @oladeinde