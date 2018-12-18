Klopp may have catalysed three Mourinho sackings

Related News

It looks like Déjà vu and it has happened for the third time. Jurgen Klopp’s team beats Jose Mourinho’s with an almost identical scoreline, and then days later the Portuguese is handed his marching orders.

But this is not the first time Mourinho or someone close to him will lose his job just before Christmas. Mourinho was relieved of the Chelsea job on December 17, 2015, almost three years to the day when he lost his job as gaffer of Manchester United.

Mourinho also told of his late dad’s sacking on Christmas Day. “I was nine or 10 years old and my father was sacked on Christmas Day. He was a manager [of Rio Ave], the results had not been good, he lost a game on December 22 or 23.

“On Christmas Day, the telephone rang and he was sacked in the middle of our lunch. So I know all about the ups and downs of football, I know that one day I will be sacked.”

In a career that has spanned almost two decades, and has seen him manage in five countries with a haul of 24 trophies, Mourinho has reached the crossroads with future employers looking at his record at United and wondering if he can still deliver against the very best upcoming managers.

In five transfer windows at United; Mourinho spent around £507 million on 11 players to achieve sixth, second place added to the Europa League and League Cup he snagged in his first year in the job.

After his sack, former Red Devils’ defender and captain, Gary Neville, suggested that Mourinho did not follow the three abiding principles of the Mancunians, which are: “the promotion of youth, entertaining football and to win football matches.”

Mourinho had always desired to follow in the footsteps of United’s legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson; but unfortunately, that has not happened. Whilst Ferguson decided when he was ready to go, Mourinho has been told to walk because his team continues to look a pale shadow of many gloried United teams. So what next for the ‘Special One’ after a special handshake from Manchester?