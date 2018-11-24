INTERVIEW: Why I want to govern Oyo State – NIP candidate Omobolanle Sarumi-Aliyu

Related News

Omobolanle Sarumi-Aliyu is the gubernatorial candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP) in Oyo State. In this interview with Atanda Adebayo, she explains why she wants to be the first female governor of the state.

Excerpts:

PT: You came home from abroad to seek elective position when many people are running out of the country for greener pasture. What informed your decision to seek elective position in Nigeria when your counterparts are being elected councillors, mayors or governors abroad?

Sarumi-Aliyu: I was born and raised in Ibadan, I did my primary and secondary education in Ibadan, Nigeria and went abroad for my university education. Life abroad is much more comfortable but the saying is true that there no place like home. I really wish and pray Nigeria is improved. Nigeria must work.

PT: Since you joined partisan politics, you must have experienced some things that are strange to you compared to what is obtainable where you lived, how do you intend to cope with hooliganism, godfatherism and money politics in the Nigerian political space?

Sarumi-Aliyu: I intend to reform the so-called hooligans for they are someone’s children and I am sure they never wished to become one. My father is an old time politician, so I am used to all the dramas surrounding politics. However, I am adding new energy to politics and hoping to end money politics in my state Oyo.

PT: Many are of the opinion that leadership is the major problem Nigeria has to tackle to move forward. Do you share that opinion?

Sarumi-Aliyu: I feel if a leader is of good character, he or she can imbibe good norms and values into the followers. Also, the followers should depart from corrupt leaders for the end result for the followers is doom. The bad leaders will only use and dump them at will.

PT: Women constitute over 50 per cent of the voting population in Nigeria but they occupy less than 20 per cent of political offices. Are you aware no government in the country is implementing the 35 per cent affirmative action declared in 1995 at the Beijing Conference?

Sarumi-Aliyu: This statistics frustrates me and I am also curious to know why Nigeria has never elected a female governor. And in my state, Oyo, they have never even had a female deputy governor. Meanwhile, women vote the most. Hopefully, come 2019 I will be voted in by not only the womenfolk but the men too with a landslide victory.

PT: As a trained social worker, what role do you think social workers can play in the advancement of women and eradication of social problems in Nigeria?

Sarumi-Aliyu: No society can grow without social workers, they play a key role in ensuring the welfare of the citizens is met. My regime will be focusing a lot on the welfare of the people. Many have been disadvantaged in many ways from living fulfilled lives in this country. I can’t wait to bring smiles to the faces of the people of Oyo State. No one should be too poor to live. Every life matters to me.

PT: Some people may want to advise you to go for Senate or other lower position, considering the stress and resources involved, why are you interested in Agodi Government House in 2019?

Sarumi-Aliyu: Why should I be advised not to go for governor when I have all the qualities needed to be the head of Oyo State? I am a God-fearing person, I love being of service to the people, I have been in business since the age of 21. Good thing about Oyo State politics in 2019 is that most of the candidates that have been fielded in other parties have never held any elective office in their lives too. So it is a level playing field for us. For me, it was actually God that announced me in public with over 2, 000 women from all over Africa at a summit in Abuja. It was there it all started and I declared that God willing, 2019 I will be the first female governor of Oyo State.

PT: Do you think you have what it takes, like money and influence to tackle these men, considering that we are in a male-dominated society and our patriarchal system?

Sarumi-Aliyu: I have all it takes to win and will win if the electorate don’t fall for money politics. I will never pay anyone to vote for me. I tell the voters that if anyone comes to share money for you to vote him in, then, believe me, he will never bring any development to that area or local government for four years. I asked them would they choose cash over development and they tell me development. I believe the Oyo State electorate is very wise, and know what’s best for them.

PT: You will make history as the first female governor in Oyo State if you are elected in 2019, what will the people expect from your government?

Sarumi-Aliyu: A comfortable and refreshing era, the citizens will be counted as first priority. I want to know how many unemployed in my state, how many are the elderly, how many babies being born and how many are living with disabilities, etc. With these figures, I will know what plans to roll put as top priority. I will also be able to streamline all welfare programmes to the deserving ones. In my regime, the people will not be denied education, health care will be top notch, and there will be a vast creation of jobs. Agriculture will also be revolutionised and government workers will be paid and promoted when due. The citizens will also eat balanced diets for food prices will go down so it is affordable for all. I will make sure the people are happy again.

PT: Anyone looking at you may mistake you for British. Tell us about your background.

Sarumi-Aliyu: My mother is from the United Kingdom, but we all lived in Ibadan. I was born in 1979 to the family of Honorable Ali Balogun Sarumi and Mrs Jean Balogun Sarumi. My father, Chief Alli Balogun Sarumi, was born in Abebi. He was a community leader, businessman, investor and a politician par excellence. He was a member of the House of Representatives, and chairman on science and technology (committee), representing Ibadan North under the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD) party between 1999 and 2003. My mother, Jean Balogun Sarumi, is British and Christian by faith while my father is Muslim by birth and faith. They got married in the UK. I attended both primary and secondary schools in Nigeria, while my tertiary education was from various institutions in the United Kingdom. I studied Social Work and Welfare, Psychology and Sociology. I also have a degree in Social Policy from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, U.K.